Ford Edge Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Ford Edge is a midsize SUV and a popular Ford model. Although discontinued in 2024, it remained one of the top used cars for the year. When new, the 2024 model had a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,960.
Compared to other midsize SUVs, the Edge is competitively priced. Its MSRP is slightly below the Honda Passport but higher than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. But the Ford Edge tends to be cheaper to insure than either the Honda Passport or the Grand Cherokee.
Policies for the Ford Edge are often lower than the industry average. But the best way to find the lowest rates is to shop around and compare quotes from several insurance companies.
Here’s how to find the best insurance for your Ford Edge.
Quick Facts
On average, liability-only policies for a Ford Edge cost $1,032 per year, and full-coverage policies cost $1,944 per year.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the lowest full-coverage premiums for the Ford Edge.
The 2016 Ford Edge is the cheapest model year to insure.
Cost of Ford Edge insurance by model year
Several factors affect your insurance premiums, including your age, gender, location, and the make and model year of your car.[1]
On average, Ford Edge drivers pay $86 per month for liability-only coverage and $162 per month for full-coverage insurance. Rates can vary significantly by insurance company, but USAA, GEICO, and State Farm typically offer the lowest rates for the Edge.
As is typical with car insurance, policies are more expensive for newer Ford Edge model years than older ones since they have higher replacement costs.
Here’s how average rates compare by year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2024
$155
2023
$154
2022
$148
2021
$140
2020
$137
2019
$134
2018
$131
2017
$127
2016
$125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Cheap Ford Edge Insurance
Protect your Ford for the right price
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Ford discontinued the Edge in 2024, so the 2024 model year is the latest you can purchase. When new, the Ford Edge’s MSRP started at $39,960, and the Ford Edge ST, the top trim level, had an MSRP of $48,700.[2]
The table below highlights car insurance rate data from leading insurance companies for policies for the Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$77
State Farm
$92
Allstate
$102
GEICO
$113
American Family
$118
Progressive
$137
Nationwide
$142
Travelers
$150
Farmers
$179
Liberty Mutual
$226
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In 2023, the starting MSRP for the Ford Edge was $39,440, about $500 less than the starting MSRP for the 2024 model year. But the two model years have very similar insurance rates.
Below are car insurance rates for the Ford Edge from leading insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$77
State Farm
$92
Allstate
$102
GEICO
$113
American Family
$117
Progressive
$136
Nationwide
$141
Travelers
$149
Farmers
$179
Liberty Mutual
$225
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The price of the 2022 Ford Edge increased significantly from the prior year. The MSRP of the base model was $39,440 — about 9% higher than the MSRP for the 2021 base model.
Below are the best rates for the 2022 Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$74
State Farm
$88
Allstate
$97
American Family
$112
GEICO
$108
Progressive
$130
Nationwide
$136
Travelers
$143
Farmers
$171
Liberty Mutual
$216
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The MSRP for the 2021 Ford Edge started at $35,990, about $1,600 more than the MSRP for the 2020 model year.
The table below showcases sample rates from leading insurers for the 2021 Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$70
State Farm
$83
Allstate
$93
GEICO
$103
American Family
$107
Progressive
$124
Nationwide
$128
Travelers
$136
Farmers
$163
Liberty Mutual
$205
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2020 Ford Edge had an MSRP of $34,340. The highest-level trim, the ST Sport Utility 4D, had an MSRP of $44,510.
Below are the rates from leading insurers for the 2020 model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$68
State Farm
$81
Allstate
$90
GEICO
$100
American Family
$104
Progressive
$121
Nationwide
$125
Travelers
$132
Farmers
$158
Liberty Mutual
$200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The price of the Ford Edge increased significantly between 2018 and 2019. The MSRP of the base model was $33,085, 9% higher than the MSRP for the 2018 model.
Below are the best car insurance rates for the 2019 Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$67
State Farm
$80
Allstate
$89
GEICO
$99
American Family
$102
Progressive
$119
Nationwide
$123
Travelers
$130
Farmers
$156
Liberty Mutual
$196
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
When the 2018 Ford Edge entered the market, it had an MSRP of $30,310. Below, you can see rates from top auto insurance companies for the 2018 Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$65
State Farm
$78
Allstate
$86
GEICO
$96
American Family
$99
Progressive
$115
Nationwide
$120
Travelers
$126
Farmers
$152
Liberty Mutual
$191
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The MSRP for the 2017 Ford Edge was $29,845 for the base model. The table below shows what drivers pay for car insurance policies for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$63
State Farm
$76
Allstate
$84
GEICO
$93
American Family
$97
Progressive
$112
Nationwide
$117
Travelers
$123
Farmers
$147
Liberty Mutual
$186
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2016 Ford Edge had several upgrades from the prior year, including adaptive power steering and keyless entry with a push-button start. It had a starting MSRP of $29,595.
Below are the average rates from leading insurance companies for the 2016 Ford Edge.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$63
State Farm
$74
Allstate
$83
GEICO
$92
American Family
$95
Progressive
$111
Nationwide
$115
Travelers
$121
Farmers
$145
Liberty Mutual
$183
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Ford insurance by state
Where you live plays a significant role in how much you pay for coverage. For Ford vehicles, drivers in North Carolina tend to have the lowest premiums, paying an average of $85 per month for auto insurance. By contrast, drivers in New York pay an average of $427 per month.
The map below highlights the average rates for car insurance for Ford drivers in each state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$129
Arkansas
$232
Arizona
$158
California
$218
Colorado
$199
Connecticut
$303
Delaware
$223
Florida
$208
Georgia
$226
Iowa
$110
Idaho
$113
Illinois
$154
Indiana
$131
Kansas
$149
Kentucky
$196
Louisiana
$201
Massachusetts
$161
Maryland
$307
Maine
$136
Michigan
$251
Minnesota
$177
Missouri
$175
Mississippi
$188
Montana
$150
North Carolina
$85
North Dakota
$124
Nebraska
$158
New Hampshire
$102
New Jersey
$161
New Mexico
$144
Nevada
$254
New York
$427
Ohio
$117
Oklahoma
$161
Oregon
$146
Pennsylvania
$157
Rhode Island
$134
South Carolina
$244
South Dakota
$117
Tennessee
$135
Texas
$214
Utah
$166
Virginia
$174
Vermont
$137
Washington
$145
District of Columbia
$311
Wisconsin
$120
West Virginia
$142
Wyoming
$108
Shop for Ford Insurance
Score the best car insurance rates for your Edge
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Ford Edge
If you own a Ford Edge, you at least need an insurance policy that meets your state’s minimum liability requirements. But state-minimum coverage may not be adequate, or your lender may require you to carry more insurance.
To properly cover your car and protect yourself, you may want to consider the following coverages:
Collision coverage
If you’re in an accident or hit an object, collision insurance pays for the repairs to your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your vehicle that occur outside of a collision. For instance, if someone vandalizes your car or a storm damages it, comprehensive insurance would pay for the repairs.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Unfortunately, many drivers get behind the wheel with inadequate liability coverage or no insurance at all. If you’re in an accident, you could be on the hook for the cost of your repairs. Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance provides protection for accidents with a driver with insufficient insurance.
Gap coverage
If you financed your car, gap insurance could be a smart purchase. Gap coverage helps pay for the difference between your car’s current value and what you owe on your car loan if your insurer declares the car a total loss after a covered incident.
Ford Edge car insurance FAQs
As a Ford Edge owner or soon-to-be owner, the following information can help you find and choose the best coverage for your vehicle.
Premiums vary by company. USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the lowest premiums for the Ford Edge, according to Insurify data.
The Ford Edge is relatively inexpensive to insure. On average, full-coverage policies for the Ford Edge are about 17% less than the national average premium for all vehicles.
Ford Edge owners pay an average of $86 per month for liability-only insurance and $162 per month for full-coverage insurance. Your actual cost will vary based on your age, gender, location, credit, and driving history.
It depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re in the market for a reliable SUV, the Ford Edge could be a good purchase. J.D. Power gave the 2024 Ford Edge a score of 82 out of 100 (putting it in the “great” category) for quality and reliability.[3]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Jdpower.com. "2024 Ford Edge Reliability, Consumer Ratings & Pricing."
Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.