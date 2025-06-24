Ford Edge Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The Ford Edge is a midsize SUV and a popular Ford model. Although discontinued in 2024, it remained one of the top used cars for the year. When new, the 2024 model had a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,960.

Compared to other midsize SUVs, the Edge is competitively priced. Its MSRP is slightly below the Honda Passport but higher than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. But the Ford Edge tends to be cheaper to insure than either the Honda Passport or the Grand Cherokee.

Policies for the Ford Edge are often lower than the industry average. But the best way to find the lowest rates is to shop around and compare quotes from several insurance companies.

Here’s how to find the best insurance for your Ford Edge.