Chrysler Pacifica Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

On average, the Chrysler Pacifica costs $131 per month to insure. Its inconsistent reliability means insurance rates tend to be higher than other minivans.

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The Chrysler Pacifica replaced the Chrysler Town & Country minivan in 2017. Pacificas cost an average of $91 per month for a liability-only policy, and full-coverage policies cost an average of $171 per month. 

The Pacifica can fit up to eight passengers, comes in three different trim levels, and has a hybrid version. It also ranks as the third-best minivan in a Kelley Blue Book 2025 comparison study.[1] But it has stiff competition, and average insurance rates for the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna are lower.

Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage for your Pacifica.

Quick Facts

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued 31 recalls for the Pacifica related to crash safety.

  • The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $44,445.

  • While USAA is the cheapest average insurer for the Pacifica, GEICO and State Farm rates are comparable.

Cost of Chrysler Pacifica insurance by model year

On average, it costs $131 per month to insure a Pacifica. Liability-only coverage costs an average of $91 per month, and full coverage averages $171 per month. But rates can vary by year, with older models typically being cheaper. USAA offers the cheapest auto insurance policy for Pacificas, and GEICO and State Farm are the next most affordable.

The table below shows how rates vary by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$169
2024$163
2023$163
2022$156
2021$148
2020$144
2019$142
2018$138
2017$135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica has a starting MSRP between $44,445 and $56,230, depending on the trim and model type.[2] This table shows average monthly car insurance rates for the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica. Keep in mind that new vehicles are often more expensive to insure than used cars.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$84
    State Farm$100
    Allstate$111
    GEICO$124
    American Family$128
    Progressive$149
    Nationwide$154
    Travelers$163
    Farmers$195
    Liberty Mutual$246
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica offers four model versions, with current MSRPs ranging from $38,524 to $51,869. The following table lists its average monthly auto insurance quotes. As an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick, some insurance companies may offer additional policy discounts for specific safety features included on the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica.[3]

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81
    State Farm$97
    Allstate$108
    GEICO$120
    American Family$124
    Progressive$144
    Nationwide$150
    Travelers$158
    Farmers$189
    Liberty Mutual$239
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica has a starting MSRP of $28,033 for the standard model and $41,123 for upgraded models.[4] The table below lists the average monthly insurance rates for the 2023 Pacifica.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$81
    State Farm$97
    Allstate$107
    GEICO$119
    American Family$124
    Progressive$144
    Nationwide$149
    Travelers$157
    Farmers$189
    Liberty Mutual$238
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Pacifica’s starting MSRP ranges from $25,409 to $36,967, depending on the trim level. Below are the average monthly rates for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78
    State Farm$93
    Allstate$103
    GEICO$114
    American Family$118
    Progressive$137
    Nationwide$143
    Travelers$151
    Farmers$181
    Liberty Mutual$228
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When first introduced, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica had a starting MSRP of $37,740 — nearly $10,000 more than the 2018 and 2019 models. Policyholders should expect a reasonable difference between average monthly quotes for these models. Compare average quotes for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$74
    State Farm$88
    Allstate$98
    GEICO$109
    American Family$113
    Progressive$131
    Nationwide$136
    Travelers$143
    Farmers$172
    Liberty Mutual$216
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When new, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica had an MSRP of $34,990. Now, it has a much more affordable MSRP of $19,843. The average monthly insurance quotes are listed below. Coverage options, deductibles, and discounts may increase or decrease the actual price you pay.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72
    State Farm$86
    Allstate$95
    GEICO$106
    American Family$110
    Progressive$128
    Nationwide$132
    Travelers$139
    Farmers$167
    Liberty Mutual$211
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica had a starting MSRP of $28,390, which was almost identical to the 2018 model’s. Now, it has an MSRP of $11,862. Although the vehicle value is similar, average monthly quotes may be different, as vehicle age also influences average monthly premiums.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$71
    State Farm$84
    Allstate$94
    GEICO$104
    American Family$108
    Progressive$125
    Nationwide$130
    Travelers$137
    Farmers$164
    Liberty Mutual$207
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The data below displays the average monthly insurance costs for the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, which had an MSRP starting at $28,340. Currently, it has a depreciated MSRP of $11,083.

    Like the debut model, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is also available as a hybrid. Some car insurance companies may offer discounts to policyholders with eco-friendly vehicles.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$69
    State Farm$82
    Allstate$91
    GEICO$101
    American Family$105
    Progressive$122
    Nationwide$126
    Travelers$133
    Farmers$160
    Liberty Mutual$201
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was the newest offering in Chrysler’s line of automobiles, replacing the discontinued Chrysler Town & Country. The base trim model has a current MSRP of $10,976. The average monthly quotes are shown below. Some drivers can save even more by reducing their insurance coverage limits on older vehicles.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67
    State Farm$80
    Allstate$89
    GEICO$99
    American Family$103
    Progressive$119
    Nationwide$124
    Travelers$130
    Farmers$156
    Liberty Mutual$197
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Chrysler insurance by state

Policyholders in different U.S. states may pay substantially different prices for car insurance, even if they own the same Chrysler make and model. Risk factors associated with location — including weather hazards, number of cars on the road, and vandalism rates — influence car insurance premiums.

Notice in the map below that Chrysler owners in states like New York and Maryland pay significantly higher monthly averages than drivers in North Carolina and Wyoming. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$135
Arkansas$243
Arizona$165
California$228
Colorado$208
Connecticut$317
Delaware$233
Florida$218
Georgia$236
Iowa$115
Idaho$118
Illinois$161
Indiana$137
Kansas$156
Kentucky$205
Louisiana$210
Massachusetts$169
Maryland$321
Maine$143
Michigan$262
Minnesota$185
Missouri$183
Mississippi$197
Montana$157
North Carolina$89
North Dakota$130
Nebraska$166
New Hampshire$107
New Jersey$169
New Mexico$150
Nevada$266
New York$446
Ohio$122
Oklahoma$169
Oregon$152
Pennsylvania$164
Rhode Island$140
South Carolina$255
South Dakota$122
Tennessee$142
Texas$224
Utah$173
Virginia$182
Vermont$144
Washington$151
District of Columbia$326
Wisconsin$125
West Virginia$148
Wyoming$113

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chrysler Pacifica

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to have a minimum level of liability coverage, but many drivers add optional coverages to their policies for maximum protection. These coverage types include property damage coverage and reimbursements for repairs. Although these coverages initially increase insurance costs, drivers only pay their deductibles when filing claims, which increases their overall savings on vehicle repairs.

These are some coverages to consider for your Pacifica:[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for medical costs and repair costs when an at-fault driver without adequate insurance damages your vehicle and injures you and your passengers. This insurance helps pay for excess expenses that collision and medical payments protection can’t cover.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance applies to damages resulting from your vehicle colliding with another car, a stationary object, flipping over, or driving over a pothole. Before collision coverage pays for your repairs, you’ll first have to pay your deductible. Collision coverage is typically paired with comprehensive coverage to create what’s known as a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance applies to damages resulting from instances other than collisions. This includes fire, vandalism, falling objects, theft, natural disasters, and contact with animals. Like collision insurance, you’ll have to meet your deductible before your comprehensive policy pays for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Guaranteed asset protection insurance applies to leased or new vehicles purchased with an auto loan. The value of your car depreciates when it leaves the dealership. If the vehicle is in an accident, gap insurance covers the remaining difference between what the vehicle is currently worth and what you owe on the lease or loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance is an optional additional coverage designed to help you in the event of a breakdown. Coverages vary between insurance companies, though most offer towing, battery jump-starts, lockout service, extraction, flat-tire replacement, and extrication.

Chrysler Pacifica car insurance FAQs

When it comes to family vehicles, the Chrysler Pacifica stands out as a minivan with highly rated safety features and substantial gas mileage on its hybrid variants. Read on to determine if the Chrysler Pacifica is the right vehicle for your needs.

  • USAA offers the cheapest average Chrysler Pacifica insurance. But USAA insurance is only available to military members and their families. GEICO and State Farm offer comparable average monthly rates with fewer eligibility requirements.

  • Not particularly. Pacificas tend to fall in the middle of the minivan pack. Compared to the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, the Chrysler Pacifica is more expensive to insure. But it’s cheaper to insure than the Kia Carnival and Chrysler’s other minivan, the Voyager.

  • The average insurance premium for a Chrysler Pacifica with liability coverage is $91 per month. The average full-coverage policy costs $171 per month. Keep in mind that location, including ZIP code, model year, and your driving record, will influence your premiums.

  • The reliability of a Chrysler Pacifica depends greatly on its model year. For example, the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica has five NHTSA recalls, all of which increase the risk of a crash and/or injury from a crash.[6] 

    Edmunds also reports that multiple model years have occasional clunky or slow shifts and that the quality of the manufacturing is inconsistent. But the 2024 Pacifica is an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Minivans."
  2. Chrysler. "Pacifica."
  3. Iihs.org. "2024 Chrysler Pacifica."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "Chrysler Pacifica."
  5. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  6. Consumerreports.org. "Chrysler Pacfica."
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

