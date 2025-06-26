Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevy Malibu drivers pay an overall average of $160 per month for car insurance, but your rate will depend on factors like your Malibu’s model year and where you live.

Sarah Archambault
Written by Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Chevrolet’s 2025 Malibu is the brand’s final version of its once-popular midsize sedan. With no major redesign since 2016, the Chevrolet Malibu lacks many of the technological and safety features found in other popular midsize sedans, like the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry.[1]

Chevy Malibu drivers pay an average rate of $111 per month for liability coverage and $208 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Chevy Malibu.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the cheapest average car insurance rates for Chevrolet Malibu drivers.

  • The average annual cost of car insurance for Chevrolet Malibu drivers is $1,332 for liability coverage and $2,496 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Coverage rates for a Chevy Malibu are comparable to similar vehicles like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima.

Cost of Chevrolet Malibu insurance by model year

The model year of your Chevrolet Malibu can affect how much you pay for car insurance coverage. For instance, drivers with a 2025 Malibu may pay $267 per month for full coverage on average, but the 2016 Malibu only costs an average of $210 per month to insure. USAA offers the cheapest rates across all model years.

See how Chevrolet Malibu insurance costs compare by model year in the table below.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$146$267
2024$146$268
2023$143$262
2022$143$261
2021$136$248
2020$132$242
2019$127$232
2018$121$222
2017$120$219
2016$115$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Malibu has a starting MSRP of $26,995.[2] See how 2025 Chevy Malibu average insurance rates compare by insurer in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$134
    State Farm$85$160
    Allstate$93$179
    GEICO$105$198
    American Family$108$206
    Nationwide$133$246
    Travelers$140$259
    Progressive$155$211
    Farmers$166$312
    Liberty Mutual$266$339
  • The 2024 Chevrolet Malibu had an original MSRP of $26,195. Here are the average auto insurance premiums for a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu from multiple insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$134
    State Farm$85$161
    Allstate$93$180
    GEICO$105$198
    American Family$108$206
    Nationwide$133$247
    Travelers$140$260
    Progressive$155$212
    Farmers$166$314
    Liberty Mutual$266$340
  • Chevrolet’s 2023 Malibu had an original MSRP of $26,095. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$131
    State Farm$83$157
    Allstate$92$176
    GEICO$103$194
    American Family$106$202
    Nationwide$130$241
    Travelers$137$254
    Progressive$152$207
    Farmers$163$307
    Liberty Mutual$260$333
  • The 2022 Chevrolet Malibu had an original MSRP of $24,895. See how 2022 Chevy Malibu average insurance rates compare by insurer in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$70$131
    State Farm$83$157
    Allstate$92$175
    GEICO$103$193
    American Family$106$201
    Nationwide$130$240
    Travelers$137$253
    Progressive$152$206
    Farmers$163$305
    Liberty Mutual$260$331
  • The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu had an MSRP starting at $23,265. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$67$124
    State Farm$79$149
    Allstate$87$166
    GEICO$98$184
    American Family$101$191
    Nationwide$124$228
    Travelers$131$241
    Progressive$144$196
    Farmers$155$290
    Liberty Mutual$248$315
  • The original MSRP of the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu started at $22,970. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for this model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65$121
    State Farm$77$145
    Allstate$84$162
    GEICO$95$179
    American Family$98$186
    Nationwide$120$223
    Travelers$127$235
    Progressive$140$191
    Farmers$150$283
    Liberty Mutual$240$307
  • The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu’s starting MSRP was $22,965. The table below shows how the 2019 Chevy Malibu’s average insurance rates compare by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62$116
    State Farm$74$139
    Allstate$81$155
    GEICO$91$172
    American Family$94$179
    Nationwide$116$213
    Travelers$122$225
    Progressive$135$183
    Farmers$145$271
    Liberty Mutual$231$295
  • The MSRP of the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu started at $22,555. Below, you can compare average car insurance quotes for the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$111
    State Farm$70$133
    Allstate$77$149
    GEICO$87$164
    American Family$90$171
    Nationwide$110$204
    Travelers$116$215
    Progressive$128$175
    Farmers$138$260
    Liberty Mutual$220$282
  • The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had an original MSRP of $22,555. The table below shows average car insurance quotes for the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$110
    State Farm$70$131
    Allstate$77$147
    GEICO$86$162
    American Family$89$169
    Nationwide$109$201
    Travelers$115$212
    Progressive$127$173
    Farmers$137$256
    Liberty Mutual$218$278
  • Chevrolet’s 2016 Malibu had a starting MSRP of $22,500. See how 2016 Chevy Malibu average insurance rates compare by insurer in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$105
    State Farm$67$126
    Allstate$74$141
    GEICO$83$155
    American Family$85$162
    Nationwide$105$193
    Travelers$110$204
    Progressive$122$166
    Farmers$131$246
    Liberty Mutual$209$267
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Insurance rates depend on several rating factors, including your location and ZIP code. Below, you can compare average overall insurance quotes for Chevrolet vehicle owners by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
Alabama$134
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Malibu

The coverage level you choose is one of many factors that influence car insurance rates.[3]

Drivers in most U.S. states have to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage. Purchasing coverage beyond the minimum can help you stay protected against unforeseen events.

Here are some common coverage options to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance is an optional policy that helps cover the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle following damage from an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps you financially if you need to pay for repairs due to unexpected vehicle damage from a non-collision event, such as hitting an animal, a hailstorm, or a tree falling on your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    Most states require bodily injury liability coverage. It protects you financially if other people incur an injury in an accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability coverage

    Property damage liability coverage helps cover the costs of repairing damage you cause to someone else’s property in an accident, like a fence or city light pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6e8574d854/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    PIP coverage helps protect you financially if you or your passengers have an accident-related injury. It can pay for medical bills and lost wages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    UM/UIM coverage helps cover you if you have an accident with a driver who doesn’t have any or enough car insurance to cover your losses.

Chevrolet Malibu car insurance FAQs

Although 2025 marks the last year for the Chevrolet Malibu, this popular midsize sedan has been a popular vehicle for many years. Here’s what else to know about insuring a Chevy Malibu.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest Chevrolet Malibu insurance, according to Insurify data.

    But keep in mind that insurers consider many factors when determining rates, like your age, gender, location, marital status, and driving record. To find the cheapest Chevy Malibu insurance, compare options from multiple companies.

  • The average cost of car insurance for the Chevrolet Malibu is $111 per month for liability coverage and $208 for full coverage. For comparison, the national average cost of car insurance is $107 per month for liability coverage and $195 for full coverage.

  • The average cost to insure a Chevrolet Malibu is $208 per month for full coverage and $111 for liability-only coverage. But your rates will depend on several factors, such as your age, gender, driving record, ZIP code, vehicle mileage, and credit history.

  • Yes. The Chevy Malibu is a reliable car. The 2025 Chevrolet Malibu earned a reliability score of 84 out of 100 (Great) from J.D. Power.[4] And previous model years have consistently ranked “Great” year after year.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Edmunds. "2025 Chevy Malibu."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Chevrolet Malibu."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. J.D. Power. "2025 Chevrolet Malibu Pricing."
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out how to manage their finances and credit. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Experian, LendingClub, Sound Dollar and USA Today Blueprint. She also writes for national insurers, banks and financial institutions like Aetna, MassMutual, Stripe, and UnitedHealthcare. 

Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

