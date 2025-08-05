Home>Car Insurance>Bmw

BMW X5 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average cost of car insurance for the BMW X5 is $170 per month, which is more expensive than the national average.

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

The 2025 BMW X5 is ranked as one of the best luxury midsize SUVs, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[1] Insurance for the BMW X5 costs slightly more than for competitors, including the Lincoln Nautilus and the Infiniti QX60.

Full coverage for the BMW X5 costs $222 per month, on average, and liability coverage costs $118 per month, according to Insurify data. In comparison, the national average monthly cost of full coverage is $192, and liability-only coverage is $${AUTO_AVERAGE_LIABILITY_STATE_US}.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the right car insurance for your BMW X5.

Quick Facts

  • Car insurance for the BMW X5 costs an average of $2,040 per year.

  • J.D. Power rates the 2025 BMW X5 as one of the best upper midsize premium SUVs.[2]

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest average BMW X5 insurance rates.

Cost of BMW X5 insurance by model year

Car insurance for a BMW X5 averages $118 per month for liability-only coverage and $222 for a full-coverage policy. USAA offers some of the cheapest rates, but costs vary widely based on trim level, safety features, and model year.

The table below shows average monthly quotes for 10 BMW X5 model years.

Model Year
2025$284$151
2024$284$151
2023$279$148
2022$278$148
2021$264$140
2020$257$137
2019$247$131
2018$236$125
2017$233$124
2016$223$119
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2025 BMW X5 ranges from $67,475 to $92,025, according to KBB. Pricing is based on trim level and included equipment.

    Average monthly insurance rates from several of the best insurance companies appear below.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$142$74
    State Farm$170$88
    Allstate$190$97
    GEICO$210$109
    American Family$219$112
    Progressive$224$160
  • In 2024, the starting MSRP for a BMW X5 ranged from $66,195 to $90,295.

    The table below shows average monthly quotes from various insurers for the 2024 BMW X5.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$142$74
    State Farm$170$88
    Allstate$190$97
    GEICO$210$109
    American Family$219$112
    Progressive$224$160
  • The 2023 BMW X5’s starting MSRP ranged from $62,595 to $86,395.

    Check out the table below for average monthly quotes from several top insurance companies for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$140$73
    State Farm$167$86
    Allstate$187$95
    GEICO$206$107
    American Family$215$110
    Progressive$220$157
  • A new BMW X5’s starting MSRP in 2022 ranged between $62,645 and $84,795.

    The following table shows average monthly quotes from several of the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$139$73
    State Farm$167$86
    Allstate$186$95
    GEICO$206$107
    American Family$214$110
    Progressive$220$157
  • In 2021, the starting MSRP for a BMW X5 was $64,645 for the base trim and up to $84,795 for the top trim.

    Insurers with the lowest average monthly rates appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$132$69
    State Farm$158$81
    Allstate$177$90
    GEICO$195$101
    American Family$203$104
    Progressive$209$148
  • A 2020 BMW X5 had a starting MSRP of $63,645, with its top-of-the-line model starting at $84,395.

    See the following table for 2020 X5 average monthly quotes from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$190$99
    State Farm$154$79
    Allstate$172$88
    GEICO$190$99
    American Family$198$101
    Progressive$203$145
  • In 2019, a new BMW X5 had a starting MSRP of $63,855 for the base trim and $83,705 for the top trim level.

    Here’s a look at the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for the 2019 X5.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$124$64
    State Farm$148$76
    Allstate$165$84
    GEICO$183$94
    American Family$190$97
    Progressive$195$139
  • A new 2018 BMW X5 had a starting MSRP between $59,295 and $79,095.

    The following table highlights average monthly quotes from some of the best insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$118$61
    State Farm$142$73
    Allstate$158$80
    GEICO$175$90
    American Family$182$93
    Progressive$186$133
  • In 2017, a new BMW X5’s starting MSRP ranged between $56,895 and $77,145.

    Average monthly quotes for this model year are shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$117$61
    State Farm$140$72
    Allstate$156$79
    GEICO$172$89
    American Family$179$92
    Progressive$184$131
  • A 2016 BMW X5 had a starting MSRP of $56,095 for a basic trim level up to $76,295 for the top trim.

    The following table shows average monthly quotes from several of the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    USAA$112$58
    State Farm$134$69
    Allstate$149$76
    GEICO$165$86
    American Family$172$88
    Progressive$176$126
Average cost of BMW insurance by state

Your location is one factor insurers use to determine your monthly premiums. Insurance rates vary depending on your state, city, and ZIP code because different locations have varying levels of theft, vandalism, and weather-related risks.[3]

The map below shows how BMW insurance costs vary across all models from state to state.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Alabama$174
Arizona$212
Arkansas$313
California$294
Colorado$268
Connecticut$408
Delaware$300
Florida$281
Georgia$304
Idaho$153
Illinois$207
Indiana$176
Iowa$148
Kansas$201
Kentucky$264
Louisiana$271
Maine$184
Maryland$413
Massachusetts$217
Michigan$338
Minnesota$238
Mississippi$253
Missouri$236
Montana$202
Nebraska$213
Nevada$343
New Hampshire$138
New Jersey$217
New Mexico$194
New York$575
North Carolina$114
North Dakota$168
Ohio$158
Oklahoma$217
Oregon$196
Pennsylvania$211
Rhode Island$180
South Carolina$329
South Dakota$158
Tennessee$182
Texas$288
Utah$223
Vermont$185
Virginia$235
Washington$195
District of Columbia$420
West Virginia$191
Wisconsin$161
Wyoming$145

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your BMW X5

Nearly every U.S. state requires drivers to carry minimum levels of liability insurance.

This policy type includes bodily injury and property damage coverage, and it pays for the other driver’s damages and medical bills if you cause an accident.

But since liability insurance doesn’t cover you, your passengers, or your vehicle, consider the following coverages to ensure you’re protected:[4]

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Some states require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, which pays for your medical bills and vehicle repairs if a driver hits you and they have little or no insurance. It can also provide coverage in a hit-and-run scenario.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects your vehicle against non-collision events, such as fire, hail, theft, or vandalism. It’s optional, but lenders typically require it (along with collision insurance) if you finance your vehicle.[5]

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car if you cause an accident with another vehicle or crash into an object like a tree or telephone pole. Collision insurance, along with comprehensive insurance, provides full coverage for your car.

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection covers medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers after a car accident. In some states, PIP is required by law.

BMW X5 car insurance FAQs

For more information about BMW X5 car insurance, see the answers to frequently asked questions below.

  • USAA offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates for the BMW X5. But USAA is available only to active and former military members and their families. Other companies offering cheap insurance include State Farm and Allstate.

  • The average cost to insure a BMW X5 is $118 per month for liability-only coverage and $222 for a full-coverage policy, according to Insurify data.

  • Yes. With average monthly rates of $170, the BMW X5 costs more to insure than the national average of $149 for all cars, according to Insurify data.

  • Yes. The BMW X5 is considered a luxury vehicle, according to information from J.D. Power and Kelley Blue Book.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelly Blue Book. "Best Luxury Mid-Size SUVs of 2025."
  2. J.D. Power. "2025 BMW X5 Pricing."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "What You Should Know About Auto Insurance Coverage."
