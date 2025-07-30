Home>Car Insurance>Bmw

BMW X3 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average full-coverage insurance rate for a BMW X3 is $212 per month, while minimum coverage averages $113.

Updated

The BMW X3 is a compact luxury SUV known for its performance and upscale features.[1] With those perks come slightly higher car insurance costs.

On average, X3 drivers pay $113 per month for liability coverage and $212 per month for full coverage. In comparison, the national average costs are $107 per month for liability-only coverage and $192 per month for full coverage.

That’s more than what you’d pay to insure similar vehicles like the Audi Q5 or Acura RDX. Comparison shopping can help you find a car insurance policy that fits your budget and coverage needs.

Quick Facts

  • The BMW X3 costs an average of $163 per month to insure.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance rates for BMW X3 drivers.

  • Where you live, your driver profile, and your BMW’s model year influence your insurance rates.

Cost of BMW X3 insurance by model year

The average insurance premium for a BMW X3 is $163 per month. While USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest insurance, rates vary depending on model year.

The table below shows average monthly quotes for 10 BMW X3 model years.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$272$144
2024$272$144
2023$267$142
2022$266$141
2021$252$134
2020$246$131
2019$236$126
2018$225$120
2017$223$118
2016$214$114
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • With a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,950, the redesigned 2025 BMW X3 stands out for its fuel-efficient engine and spacious interior.[2]

    Here’s a look at average insurance quotes for the 2025 X3 from several of the best car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$136$71
    State Farm$163$84
    Allstate$182$92
    GEICO$201$104
    American Family$209$107
    Progressive$215$153
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 BMW X3’s base MSRP was $46,900, and this model year had no major updates.

    The following table shows the average monthly insurance quotes for the 2024 X3.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$136$71
    State Farm$163$84
    Allstate$182$92
    GEICO$201$104
    American Family$209$107
    Progressive$215$153
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 BMW X3 had a base MSRP of $45,400, with no major changes for this model year.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2023 X3 appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$134$70
    State Farm$160$82
    Allstate$179$91
    GEICO$198$102
    American Family$206$105
    Progressive$211$151
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • With an original base MSRP of $43,700, the 2022 BMW received significant updates, including front and rear styling changes, revised interior features, and an engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

    Check out the table below to see which insurers have the cheapest average rates for the 2022 BMW X3.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$133$69
    State Farm$160$82
    Allstate$178$90
    GEICO$197$102
    American Family$205$104
    Progressive$210$149
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When first released, the 2021 X3 had a base MSRP of $43,000, and many advanced safety features were standard equipment.

    The table below shows the average monthly quotes for this model year from several of the cheapest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$126$66
    State Farm$151$78
    Allstate$169$86
    GEICO$186$96
    American Family$194$99
    Progressive$199$142
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 BMW X3’s base MSRP was $41,950. This model includes a more powerful 382-horsepower engine.

    Below are average monthly insurance quotes from various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$123$64
    State Farm$258$76
    Allstate$165$84
    GEICO$182$94
    American Family$189$97
    Progressive$194$139
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2019, the X3’s base MSRP was $41,000. This year’s model had no changes from the previous year.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2019 X3 appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$118$62
    State Farm$142$73
    Allstate$158$81
    GEICO$175$91
    American Family$182$93
    Progressive$186$134
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 X3 included some significant updates and a base MSRP of $42,650. It’s longer and wider, with more interior room than previous models, and its central display has a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay.

    The table below shows average monthly premiums from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113$59
    State Farm$135$70
    Allstate$151$77
    GEICO$167$86
    American Family$173$89
    Progressive$178$127
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When it was first released, the 2017 BMW X3 had a base MSRP of $40,050.

    Check out the following table for a breakdown of monthly quotes from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$112$58
    State Farm$134$68
    Allstate$149$76
    GEICO$165$85
    American Family$172$87
    Progressive$176$125
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 BMW X3 had a $38,950 base MSRP. This model year stands out for its excellent crash test ratings.

    See the table below for average monthly premiums from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$107$56
    State Farm$128$66
    Allstate$143$73
    GEICO$158$82
    American Family$165$84
    Progressive$169$121
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of BMW insurance by state

Where you live affects your auto insurance premiums. Factors like local repair costs, traffic density, and crime and vandalism rates contribute to how much you pay.[3]

The map below shows the average BMW insurance premiums across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$174
Arizona$212
Arkansas$313
California$294
Colorado$268
Connecticut$408
Delaware$300
Florida$281
Georgia$304
Idaho$153
Illinois$207
Indiana$176
Iowa$148
Kansas$201
Kentucky$264
Louisiana$271
Maine$184
Maryland$413
Massachusetts$217
Michigan$338
Minnesota$238
Mississippi$253
Missouri$236
Montana$202
Nebraska$213
Nevada$343
New Hampshire$138
New Jersey$217
New Mexico$194
New York$575
North Carolina$114
North Dakota$168
Ohio$158
Oklahoma$217
Oregon$196
Pennsylvania$211
Rhode Island$180
South Carolina$329
South Dakota$158
Tennessee$182
Texas$288
Utah$223
Vermont$185
Virginia$235
Washington$195
District of Columbia$420
West Virginia$191
Wisconsin$161
Wyoming$145

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your BMW X3

The right car insurance coverage will protect your BMW X3 and reduce risk.[4] Consider these common coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance — which includes bodily injury and property damage coverage — pays for injuries or damages you cause to others in an accident. Insurance experts often recommend buying more than state-minimum coverage to protect yourself against lawsuits.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your X3 if you’re in an accident with another vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault. Given the high repair costs of luxury brands, collision coverage is a wise investment, even if you’ve paid off your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, hail, or fallen trees. It also pays to replace cracked or damaged windshields.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your medical expenses and vehicle damage if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits you. It’s particularly valuable in areas with high rates of uninsured drivers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between what you owe on your car and its actual cash value if it’s totaled.[6] This coverage is especially important for newer models that depreciate quickly.

BMW X3 car insurance FAQs

Check out the additional information below on how much it costs to insure a BMW X3 and what to expect when shopping for coverage.

  • USAA typically offers the lowest rates for BMW X3 insurance, though it’s available only for military members and their families. State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO also offer low rates.

  • The average cost to insure a BMW X3 is $163 per month, but your actual rate will depend on factors like your age, driving record, driver profile, claims history, annual mileage, and coverage levels.

  • Yes. The BMW X3 tends to be slightly more expensive to insure than similar luxury SUVs. This may be due to its high repair costs and advanced features, like lane-departure warning and surround-view camera.

  • BMWs may cost more to insure because they have expensive parts and require specialized repairs. But you can find ways to save money on your insurance. Many companies offer discounts for safe driving, low mileage, or installing anti-theft devices. Increasing your deductible is another way to lower your premiums.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. BMW. "BMW X3 SUV."
  2. Edmunds. "2025 BMW X3."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How much auto coverage do I need?."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What is gap insurance?."
