Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Youngstown, OH
Ohio drivers need drivers insurance to avoid breaking the law or ending up with unaffordable bills. Fortunately, auto insurance in the Buckeye State is relatively inexpensive. Residents pay an average of $164 per month, which is 36 percent less than the national average insurance policy cost.
And it’s possible to get car insurance for less than that if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes from national car insurance companies such as State Farm and GEICO as well as quotes from local providers in one spot, and you can easily adjust your coverage levels and deductibles until you find a policy that meets your insurance needs.
While average premiums are low overall in Ohio, auto insurance rates vary between cities and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. Here’s what you can expect from various cities in Ohio compared to Youngstown.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Youngstown is $157 per month, or $1884 annually.
Car insurance in Youngstown is $18 more than the average cost of car insurance in Ohio.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Youngstown on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Youngstown, OH
Some auto insurance companies in Youngstown will be able to offer lower premiums than others. That’s because every car insurance company weighs information such as your age, your credit history, and your driving record a bit differently. Below, you’ll find the average cost for some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Youngstown.
|Insurance Provider in Youngstown
|Insurance Provider in Youngstown
|Quotes
|Travelers
|$85 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$87 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$99 /mo
|Clearcover
|$109 /mo
|Safeco
|$117 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Youngstown, OH
The cost of car insurance isn’t the only factor to consider when choosing an insurance provider. You’ll also want to consider the types of coverage, discounts offered, financial strength of the company, and customer reviews. We evaluated a variety of data to determine the best car insurance companies in Youngstown. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$109 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$89 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$117 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$153 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$85 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Ohio Cities
|Columbus
|$100/mo
|Cleveland
|$122/mo
|Cincinnati
|$124/mo
|Toledo
|$113/mo
|Youngstown
|$126/mo
|Ohio
|$117/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Ohio
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Ohio roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
Inspecting a vehicle
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Ohio[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Youngstown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates tend to decrease as you age because young drivers have less experience and are at a greater risk for a car accident. Older drivers, on the other hand, may see some of the lowest car insurance quotes. Here’s what you can expect on average in Ohio.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$267
|20s
|$162
|30s
|$116
|40s
|$106
|50s
|$93
|60s
|$89
|70s
|$97
|80s+
|$111
Youngstown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have infractions on your driving record, insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver. DUIs, speeding tickets, failures to stop, and at-fault accidents can all drive up your rates. While you can’t go back in time and change your driving history, you can ask your insurance agent about usage-based discounts or driving course discounts to offset your high premium.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$134
|Speeding Ticket
|$173
|At-Fault Accident
|$180
|DUI
|$265
Youngstown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score, which is based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because historical research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Youngstown, Ohio, based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$188
|Bad
|$233
Find local Youngstown agents
Prism Insurance LLC704 E. Midlothian Suite C,
Youngstown, OH 44502
World Insurance Associates LLC DBA Cailor Fleming & Associates Inc4610 Market St,
Youngstown, OH 44512
Goulish-Kosco Insurance Agency, Inc.7617 Market St,
Youngstown, OH 44512-6009
Suburban Insurance Agency Inc1416 S Raccoon Rd,
Youngstown, OH 44515-4525
Huntington Insurance23 Federal Plz W,
Youngstown, OH 44503-1411
Chase Agency Inc809 Kentwood Dr,
Youngstown, OH 44512
First Insurance Group dba James & Sons Insurance4444 Market St,
Youngstown, OH 44512
L L & D Insurance70 W McKinley Way Ste 23,
Youngstown, OH 44514-1967
DMW Inc. dba Don Weibling Insurance Agency5500 Market St Ste 113,
Youngstown, OH 44512-2616
National Healthcare Access Agency, Inc.7422 Southern Blvd,
Youngstown, OH 44512-5629
Youngstown DMV Information
The DMV is a state-level government agency that provides services related to cars and other motor vehicles, such as vehicle registration and titles as well as suspensions and reinstatements. However, in Ohio it is called the BMV, or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Youngstown, Ohio is home to one BMV office for motorists. The office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Youngstown BMV has mixed reviews and often reports long wait times. The BMV office is located at:
2950 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509
(330) 799-9747
Public Transportation in Youngstown
While most Youngstown commuters choose to drive to get from point A to point B, Youngstown does offer a variety of public transportation services. The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) offers bus connections throughout metropolitan Youngstown via thirty-two fixed routes.
If you don’t want to use your personal vehicle to commute but want more privacy than a bus can offer, Uber and Lyft operate around Youngstown as well.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Youngstown
For more detailed Ohio city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Youngstown, OH Car Insurance
Instead of going to an insurance agency to find quotes, you can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Youngstown. Another great way to save on insurance premiums is to bundle your homeowners or renters insurance with your auto insurance policy.
Car insurance in Youngstown costs an average of $118 per month, but individual rates will vary based on the driver’s address, age, gender, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to get free quotes from multiple insurers before making your selection. Insurify makes it super easy to collect quotes in one spot without having to call a local agent.
Car insurance in Youngstown is relatively inexpensive compared to auto insurance across the nation, but young drivers will pay more for car insurance in Youngstown, as will drivers with accidents and DUIs on their records. People who want a full-coverage policy will also pay significantly more for car insurance than those who opt for state minimum liability coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Youngstown Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Youngstown, Ohio below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Youngstown drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Ohio in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Youngstown
#84
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Ohio
#72
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Ohio
#49
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Ohio
#67
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Ohio
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Youngstown drivers rank 49 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Youngstown drivers rank 49 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with a DUI: 2.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Ohio, Youngstown drivers rank 48 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Ohio, Youngstown drivers rank 63 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #63
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Ohio, Youngstown drivers rank 84 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with a speeding ticket: 10.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Youngstown drivers rank 49 in clean driving records across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with clean record: 71.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Youngstown drivers rank 69 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Ohio.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Youngstown with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.42%
Insurify Insights
Sources
- Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022