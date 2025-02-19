Average Car Insurance Rates as of February 2025 | Insurify

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Car insurance rates held steady across the United States to start 2025. The average rate for full-coverage car insurance decreased slightly from $193 per month to $192 per month by the end of January. Meanwhile, the national average rate for liability-only car insurance held flat at $101 per month.
Washington, D.C., saw the most dramatic increase, climbing from a monthly rate of $278 for full coverage in December 2024 to $329 to start 2025. The average monthly liability rate in Washington, D.C., also saw a dramatic increase, climbing from $154 to $174 per month.
Fellow East Coast states Delaware and Connecticut saw smaller monthly increases as well, while full-coverage rates in Florida fell from $265 per month to $257.
Average cost of car insurance by state as of February 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like exposure to extreme weather, traffic congestion, and vehicle crime rates.
Overall, though, rates held steady between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. No state saw an increase or decrease of more than $8 in its average monthly rate.
Rates in Washington, D.C., however, rose dramatically.
State
▲▼
Liability
▲▼
Full
▲▼
National
$101
$192
Alabama
$59
$142
Arizona
$85
$162
Arkansas
$102
$203
California
$109
$220
Colorado
$105
$235
Connecticut
$115
$212
Delaware
$160
$266
Florida
$176
$257
Georgia
$150
$234
Hawaii
$67
$126
Idaho
$69
$124
Illinois
$78
$163
Indiana
$72
$138
Iowa
$65
$130
Kansas
$84
$160
Kentucky
$108
$177
Louisiana
$130
$223
Maine
$84
$151
Maryland
$210
$342
Massachusetts
$107
$187
Michigan
$171
$292
Minnesota
$110
$207
Mississippi
$91
$188
Missouri
$92
$181
Montana
$77
$162
Nebraska
$87
$183
Nevada
$155
$254
New Hampshire
$60
$118
New Jersey
$134
$167
New Mexico
$68
$157
New York
$195
$318
North Dakota
$81
$141
North Carolina
$60
$105
Ohio
$66
$121
Oklahoma
$83
$170
Oregon
$96
$148
Pennsylvania
$90
$178
Rhode Island
$122
$193
South Carolina
$170
$278
South Dakota
$60
$141
Tennessee
$65
$138
Texas
$117
$224
Utah
$102
$168
Vermont
$106
$192
Washington
$89
$168
Washington D.C.
$174
$329
West Virginia
$77
$158
Wisconsin
$66
$140
Wyoming
$49
$107
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the highest car insurance rates as of February 2025
All the states with the highest car insurance averages are along the Atlantic coast. Maryland tops the list once again, with an overall average rate of $276 per month. Meanwhile, large rate increases at the end of the year have Washington, D.C., sitting in third.
The national overall average is $147 per month. Here are the states with the highest car insurance rates.
State
▲▼
Overall Average
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
Maryland
$276
$210
$342
New York
$257
$195
$318
Washington, D.C.
$252
$174
$329
South Carolina
$224
$170
$278
Florida
$217
$176
$257
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
5 states with the lowest car insurance rates as of February 2025
The states with the lowest car insurance aren’t confined to a specific region or even population size. Wyoming and Idaho are sparsely populated, while Ohio and North Carolina have larger populations. Yet all fall well below the overall national average of $147 per month for car insurance.
Here are the states with the lowest car insurance averages as of Feb. 1, 2025.
State
▲▼
Overall Average
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
Wyoming
$78
$49
$107
North Carolina
$83
$60
$105
Ohio
$94
$66
$121
Hawaii
$97
$67
$126
Idaho
$97
$69
$124
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are averages of Insurify price data through the end of January 2025. Full-coverage rates represent two-year rolling medians for most states. Liability-only rates — and full-coverage prices for Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Factors that affect car insurance rates
Car insurance rates can vary significantly among drivers based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Driving history: Insurers consider whether a driver has a clean record or infractions such as speeding, driving under the influence, or causing an accident.
Age: Driving experience and accident risk closely correlate with age, actuarial data shows.
Gender: Statistically, women are less likely to cause accidents and engage in risky behavior like aggressive driving.
Location: Where a policyholder lives and drives affects their exposure to risk factors such as extreme weather, vehicle crime rates, and accident rates.
Credit history: Actuarial data indicates drivers with better credit are less likely to file car insurance claims than those with poor credit.
Vehicle make and model: Vehicles that are less expensive or that have multiple safety features cost less to insure.
Vehicle usage: Driving fewer miles per year reduces a vehicle’s exposure to the day-to-day risks of driving.
Vehicle equipment: Safety features like lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning can help decrease the risk of accidents.
Coverage type: Generally, liability-only coverage costs less than full-coverage car insurance.
Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you buy affects annual premiums; minimum coverage is typically the cheapest but doesn’t offer enough financial protection for most drivers.
Deductible: A higher deductible for collision and comprehensive coverage (liability coverage has no deductible) reduces rates since the insurer assumes less risk for the cost of repairs.
How to save on car insurance
Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. Insurance professionals recommend buying more coverage for greater financial protection in at-fault accidents. And if a driver leases or finances a vehicle, the leasing company or lender will require them to buy full-coverage car insurance.
Drivers can take steps to reduce the cost of car insurance, including:
Drive safely. Avoid speeding, hard braking, distracted driving, and other risky driving behaviors that could cause a claim.
Look for discounts. Most insurers offer discounts, such as good student or multi-car discounts, that can help reduce premiums.
Increase the deductible. A higher collision and comprehensive deductible typically leads to lower rates.
Adjust coverages. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest insurance available, and minimum coverage is the cheapest liability option. But drivers should be careful and buy enough coverage to adequately protect them financially.
Comparison shop. Drivers should compare rates from multiple companies every time their policy comes up for renewal.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 97 million rates from car insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium averages reflect the cost of car insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.
For most states, full-coverage premium prices represent two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
Liability-only premium prices — as well as full-coverage prices in Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont — represent one-year rolling medians.
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
For full-coverage historical data, please visit Insurify’s Auto Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median yearly cost of full coverage for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs.
