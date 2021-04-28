3 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Trust Your Car Insurance Agent

Have you ever wondered how your insurance agent gets paid? Knowing the answer can help you save your hard-earned money.

Across the board, the insurance industry has operated behind the scenes for decades. Especially because the full range of quotes was only visible to insiders, making it easy to manipulate customers into paying more—without them suspecting a thing.

If you want to get an accurate price point for your coverage needs, the process can take hours, if not days. And that’s not even counting the typical wave of frustrations, like:

Pushy salespeople offering “deals” to get a customer to buy right away

Long telephone calls that may or may not end with an actual quote

A trip to a local insurance agent or broker’s office that involve giving all your personal information to a stranger and their company in exchange for a quote that may or may not represent the best deal available

While it’s true that within the industry, agents are supposed to work in the best interest of customers, there is little to no recourse for agents who do not. It is not illegal to create a situation where a customer will be more likely to choose a more expensive policy (with higher commissions for the agent) even if this practice is frowned upon.

The practice of working within a customer’s best interest is known as fiduciary responsibility. Agents are not required but can pledge to carry out fiduciary duties on a voluntary basis. However, with no regulating agency to penalize agents who misuse their power, little is done to protect consumers.

Below are three reasons insurance agents may not be working in your best interest. Of course, you can skip the whole agent-induced-headache process and shop with Insurify. You get 7+ real quotes within minutes, and you can save your profile to receive price change alerts in the future.