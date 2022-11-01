TSC Direct Car Insurance Reputation

With an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best, TSC Direct is financially secure and reliable when it comes to underwriting policies. Since 1982, TSC Direct has been known for quality home and auto coverage in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. Home insurance extends to Westchester and Orange counties.

Customer reviews for TSC Direct range in levels of customer satisfaction. Positive reviews cite professionalism from representatives, reasonably priced coverage for drivers with clean records, and online and mobile app access. Complaints mention instances of quickly dropping customer coverage and general selectiveness in choosing policyholders.

TSC Direct Customer Service

Based in New York, TSC Direct has customer service representatives available by phone at 1 (516) 681-9400, on the mobile app, or through the website’s contact information page. Potential customers should call 1 (800) 564-6669. Office visits can be coordinated for an in-person meeting. The office address is 100 Jericho Quadrangle, Suite 124, Jericho, NY, 11753.

TSC Direct Claims Filing Process

TSC Direct policyholders report auto insurance claims through an easy process online or through the mobile app. After an accident or incident, customers report information on their policyholder specifics, the loss, the vehicle, and injury or damage information. Customers can always call 1 (516) 681-9400 with questions regarding claims, policy management, and more.

