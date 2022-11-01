4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with TSC Direct is $138 per month.
TSC Direct is good for New York City residents, mobile app access, and claims service.
TSC Direct is bad for non-New Yorkers, drivers with a past DUI, and life insurance.
Founded in 1982 with the goal of offering New Yorkers affordable insurance, the Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company provides auto, home, and renters coverage. On average, auto coverage from TSC Direct is $138 per month and $1,656 per year. Individual insurance rates vary depending on driving records, credit score, vehicle type, chosen coverage, and more.
TSC Direct Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of auto insurance from TSC Direct?
On average, TSC Direct policyholders pay $138 per month and $1,656 per year for their auto insurance policy. Individual rates fluctuate based on driving history, personal information, vehicle type, coverage levels, and more.
TSC Direct, like most insurance providers, calculates policy rates by considering factors like driving history, credit history, age, vehicle, location, and coverage levels. Those with clean driving records earn the lowest rates from TSC Direct, while drivers with a DUI face the highest rates. Those with an accident or ticket pay higher rates than good drivers with clean records.
|Driver Profile
|TSC Direct Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$134
|$108
|DUI
|$267
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$141
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$147
|$116
TSC Direct Car Insurance Quotes by State
Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, road infrastructure, state minimum requirements, weather, and climate, influence how insurance providers perceive policyholder risk levels and calculate policy rates. TSC Direct provides New Yorkers with coverage in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. Rates may vary.
|State
|TSC Direct Average Monthly Premium
|New York
|$138
TSC Direct Car Insurance Pros and Cons
TSC Direct coverage works for drivers in New York with access to coverage in New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island) and Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island. The insurance provider offers competitive rates for auto, renters, and homeowners insurance, and policyholders appreciate good claims service and mobile app access.
|Pros
|Cons
TSC Direct Car Insurance Discounts
Policyholders with home and auto coverage from TSC Direct save between 5 and 10 percent on home insurance through a bundling discount. Drivers earn discounts from installing safety features like airbags, backup cameras, blind-spot monitoring, and anti-theft devices. Discount options and eligibility varies, and additional safe driver and good student discounts may apply.
TSC Direct Car Insurance Coverage Options
Auto coverage options from TSC Direct include basic policies meeting New York state minimum requirements and more robust policies. Minimum coverage available includes bodily injury and property damage liability, personal injury protection (PIP), and underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.
For auto insurance customers looking for more protection, TSC Direct offers collision and comprehensive coverage, the latter of which provides drivers with protection from anything not related to an auto collision. Beyond auto insurance, TSC Direct sells co-op, renters, and home insurance to interested individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
TSC Direct Car Insurance Reputation
With an A- financial strength rating from A.M. Best, TSC Direct is financially secure and reliable when it comes to underwriting policies. Since 1982, TSC Direct has been known for quality home and auto coverage in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. Home insurance extends to Westchester and Orange counties.
Customer reviews for TSC Direct range in levels of customer satisfaction. Positive reviews cite professionalism from representatives, reasonably priced coverage for drivers with clean records, and online and mobile app access. Complaints mention instances of quickly dropping customer coverage and general selectiveness in choosing policyholders.
TSC Direct Customer Service
Based in New York, TSC Direct has customer service representatives available by phone at 1 (516) 681-9400, on the mobile app, or through the website’s contact information page. Potential customers should call 1 (800) 564-6669. Office visits can be coordinated for an in-person meeting. The office address is 100 Jericho Quadrangle, Suite 124, Jericho, NY, 11753.
TSC Direct Claims Filing Process
TSC Direct policyholders report auto insurance claims through an easy process online or through the mobile app. After an accident or incident, customers report information on their policyholder specifics, the loss, the vehicle, and injury or damage information. Customers can always call 1 (516) 681-9400 with questions regarding claims, policy management, and more.
TSC Direct – Is it right for you?
Whether TSC Direct offers the best coverage for you completely depends on your insurance needs and budget. Shopping around for insurance options allows you to determine an auto insurer with your desired coverage at an affordable price. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can compare personalized free quotes from available auto insurers.
Frequently Asked Questions
Car insurance from TSC Direct works best for New York residents living in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. The insurer appeals to drivers interested in bundling auto and home insurance because of an available multi-policy discount. With online and mobile services, TSC Direct works best for those comfortable with technology.
On average, TSC Direct car insurance is $138 per month and $1,656 per year. Company rates do exceed national average rates, but the costs are reasonable within the state of New York. Individual auto insurance rates ultimately vary for each TSC Direct policyholder depending on driving history, credit history, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, city location, and more.
Policyholders with TSC Direct coverage earn savings through installing safety features like airbags, backup cameras, blind-spot monitoring, and anti-theft devices. Customers who bundle home and auto coverage earn between 5 and 10 percent with a multi-policy discount. Discount options and eligibility vary, and additional safe driver and good student discounts may apply.
The days of relying on an insurance agent to identify quality coverage at a low price are over. Considering all of your insurance options before purchasing a policy helps you identify affordable coverage. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can easily get quotes catered to your insurance needs. The best part? You can do it in just a few clicks.
