Time limits for auto insurance investigations in California

California laws establish time frames for each step of the claims process. Car insurance companies have 40 days to investigate a claim. But the process can be much shorter if it’s a simple claim with your insurer, or it can be longer if it’s a claim with another driver’s insurance company.

Here’s how each stage of the claims process works.

Initial acknowledgement period

The first and shortest stage of the claims process is the initial acknowledgment. After you file a claim, your insurer acknowledges it, starts an investigation, and provides the necessary forms within 15 days of receiving it. The insurer gathers information about the type of claim and whether it involves property damage, bodily injury, or a natural disaster.

Investigation period

Once the insurer has the necessary information, the investigation process begins. The insurance company works to determine the claim’s legitimacy, who’s at fault, and the extent of the damages.

Decision deadline

The insurer must accept or deny the claim within 40 days of receiving it. The company needs to decide based on legitimate evidence, including police reports, proof of medical treatment, and repair estimates.

Payment deadline

If the insurer accepts your claim, you must receive payment within 30 days of the claim settlement. Once you receive payment, the claim is closed.