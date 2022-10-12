Is Homeowners Insurance Required?

Is home insurance required. Technically, no. But for most people, yes. It's complicated, Insurify will explain it all for you.

Before you start shopping for a homeowners insurance policy, you might be wondering: Is this really necessary? Is this kind of insurance coverage required for all homeowners?

The short answer? Yes. But the kind of coverage you need can vary based on a variety of factors. For instance, one’s geographical location can make an impact on whether or not you add flood insurance to your policy.

So if you need homeowners insurance, how do you go about finding an insurance company that provides the kind of coverage you need?

Enter Insurify. Insurify helps compare homeowners insurance quotes so that they can get the right coverage at the right price. The property coverage home insurance offers policyholders financial protection for their real estate investment. We’ve got all the coverage options and information you need to know about.