These Are the Worst Cities for Commuters in 2022

The daily commute is a challenge for anyone working in person these days, and residents in these cities suffer the longest and most congested treks of all.

While the work-from-home revolution has taken the country by storm over the past couple of years, many Americans are now returning to the office at least a few days a week. As a result, roads are getting more congested and public transportation more crowded during peak commute hours. Public transit use is up nearly 38% year over year as of May 2022;[1] at the same time, overall U.S. driving mileage has started to top pre-pandemic levels. Needless to say, no matter how Americans are getting to work, their commute is as busy as ever.[2]

These days, everyone’s commute is a challenge, but some cities have high traffic congestion, a sprawling urban footprint, or other characteristics that make traveling to work even longer and more difficult. Curious to see where residents face the most arduous treks to and from the office, the data scientists at Insurify, a platform to compare auto insurance quotes, turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications, as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau and INRIX, to determine America’s worst cities for commuters in 2022 .