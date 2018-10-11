These 10 States are in Dire Need of Road Repair

Methodology

The data scientists at Insurify compiled TRIP data from their 2017 report in order to rank the states with the highest percent of rural roads in poor condition. They also included TRIP’s statistics on the number of structurally deficient bridges in all fifty states. To identify which of these states were apportioning a below-average share of the state budget to transportation infrastructure, data on state expenditures devoted to highway repair were calculated from U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 Annual Survey of State Government Finances.

10. Oklahoma

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 22%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 16%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 8.59%

The rehabilitation of Oklahoma roads and bridges is a top priority for many state legislators, but recent years have seen cuts in funding that have delayed these projects. Several Oklahoma bridges were built prior to 1930 and were designed for early cars and wagons—not the larger vehicles on the road today.

Trending On Insurify Explore car insurance comparison sites today and start saving on your auto policy. Cheap car insurance rates are within reach. Free up your budget today.

9. Arkansas

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 22%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 7%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 6.30%

What can be done to fix Arkansas’ rural roads? The state boasts the twelfth-longest highway system in the country, half of which sees 98% of Arkansas’ traffic. Most transportation and infrastructure funds go to this half of the highway system. As a result, dangerous rural roads in the Ozarks are often left behind. TRIP data shows the state ranks in the top 10 for rural-road fatalities as well.

8. Pennsylvania

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 22%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 22%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 9.00%

Rural roads and bridges share an even proportion when it comes to poor quality in the Keystone State. Rural roads in Pennsylvania are dangerous, with their twists and turns through the state’s farmland-heavy countryside. Governor Tom Wolf has recently urged the federal government to provide more infrastructure funding.

Trending On Insurify Superior coverage starts here: click here to see our official rankings for the best car insurance options across the country. Learn more about SR-22 insurance quotes with Insurify.

7. Vermont

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 24%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 6%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 6.72%

As a largely rural northeastern state, Vermont is in great need for infrastructure updates for the sake of its economy. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy recently oversaw the passage of the national Fiscal Year 2019 bill that will invest in improvements, particularly for the state’s railroad bridges.

6. New Mexico

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 25%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 7%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 3.55%

With a quarter of rural roads in need of fixing, New Mexico drivers are at a higher risk of having to pay for car maintenance. Drivers in the southeastern portion of the state have become particularly fed up with the prevalence of potholes—and farmers and ranchers have had a harder time getting their products to market.

Trending On Insurify Calling all Uber and Lyft drivers: find the best rideshare insurance deals by comparing quotes from top carriers.

5. Mississippi

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 25%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 13%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 6.00%

The impact of Mississippi’s crumbling infrastructure on the lives of citizens has been well documented. The prevalence of closed and unsafe bridges has been devastating the state’s economy, but bureaucratic mix-ups and inflation have not allowed for any decisive action to be taken at the government level.

4. Hawaii

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 28%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 8%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 3.68%

Hawaii’s highways have earned a bad reputation for their poor traffic conditions, but it turns out their rural roads and bridges have issues of their own. Residents in the Honolulu metropolitan area issue thousands of pothole claims and road-condition complaints a year, and the TRIP study determined that Honolulu drivers have to pay roughly $745 a year in car maintenance costs as a result of damaged roads.

Trending On Insurify Use our real-time car insurance cost calculator to find the best quotes for you.

3. California

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 38%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 6%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 3.34%

**A sorely needed bill passed by California state legislators, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, promises to improve infrastructure across the state and ultimately generate billions of dollars in new economic activity. It is projected to add thousands of infrastructure jobs, and also lead to billions in savings for frustrated drivers and public transit commuters.

**

2. Connecticut

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 39%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 8%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 4.39%

Multiple studies have determined that Connecticut has some of the shoddiest infrastructure in the nation. It doesn’t help that CT Governor Dannel Malloy has had to juggle the state’s deficit issues and constituents’ calls to improve sorely needed infrastructure projects. Government-funded studies are underway to determine if tolls on state highways can help fund transportation-related infrastructure initiatives.

Trending On Insurify Compare home insurance quotes today on these free sites! Adjust coverage levels and unlock hidden discounts.

1. Rhode Island

Percent of rural roads in poor condition: 41%

Percent of bridges that are structurally deficient: 22%

Percent of state expenditures devoted to highways: 3.66%

Rhode Island is well aware of its infamous status as the state with the most roads in poor condition and structurally deficient bridges. The state government’s RhodeWorks program, initiated in 2016, was designed to improve the quality of the state’s roads by 2025. The state now charges a user fee for large commercial trucks and also allocates federal congressional funding to rebuild hundreds of roads and bridges across the state.