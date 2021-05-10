Simply the Best: States with the Best Drivers in 2021

States with the Best Drivers

10. Arkansas

Share of drivers with a clean record: 82.33%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 2,153,929

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

Drivers in the Wonder State have the tenth-highest rate of clean driving records in the nation. Arkansas drivers are five percent more likely to have no prior citations on their record than the average American driver. While the most prevalent infraction type in Arkansas is at-fault accidents, compared to other states’ rates, Arkansas drivers exhibit some of the safest driving behavior in the nation.

Trending On Insurify Peach State drivers can find cheap car insurance quotes in Georgia by comparing rates with Insurify. Get your best premium today! Looking for a way to compare car insurance quotes in Texas? Insurify’s got you covered. Cheaper rates are only a click away!

9. Florida

Share of drivers with a clean record: 82.50%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 15,560,628

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

It’s nearly always a sunny day in Florida, not just because it’s the Sunshine State itself, but because it’s also home to some of the best drivers in the country. While Florida has slightly fallen in the rankings from fifth in 2020 to ninth in 2021, the state’s share of drivers with clean records is still one of the highest nationwide, five percent higher than the national average. Interestingly, while Florida drivers exhibit some of the safest driving behaviors, they also pay the second-most expensive auto insurance premiums in the nation, according to Insurify’s 2020 report.

8. West Virginia

Share of drivers with a clean record: 82.62%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 1,130,389

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

West Virginia ranks eighth in the nation for having some of the best drivers on the roads. Drivers in the Mountain State have cleaner records than the average American driver by five percent. West Virginia is a newcomer to the rankings, not having made the top ten states with the best drivers list in 2020. However, it’s clear West Virginian drivers have earned their title this year, with five percent more drivers than average reporting a clean record.

Trending On Insurify If you’re a Florida driver, you may be paying too much for car insurance. Compare car insurance quotes in Florida with Insurify to get cheaper premium options ASAP. Getting cheaper auto insurance quotes in South Carolina is as easy as clicking a button. Palmetto State drivers can compare rates with Insurify and start saving today.

7. Louisiana

Share of drivers with a clean record: 82.67%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 3,435,168

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

Not only is Louisiana the birthplace of jazz, but it’s also home to some of the nation’s best drivers. Pelican State drivers have the seventh-highest rate of clean records in the nation Additionally, Louisiana is one of four states in the rankings that also have the highest car insurance costs: on average, Louisiana drivers pay the eighth-highest premiums in the nation.

6. Kentucky

Share of drivers with a clean record: 83.41%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 3,030,329

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

Kentucky drivers are six percent less likely to be cited for a traffic violation compared to the average American driver. The Bluegrass State is home to the sixth-best drivers in the nation. While the state’s ranking in 2021 is a few notches lower than last year’s when it held the number two spot, it’s clear that Kentucky drivers are still better than average at maintaining a clean driving record.

Trending On Insurify Paying less for auto insurance in the Centennial State is made easier by comparing with Insurify. Cheap car insurance quotes in Colorado are just a click away! Arkansas drivers can save money on their auto insurance without breaking a sweat – Insurify makes it easy to compare car insurance quotes in Arkansas and find the best rate for you.

5. New Jersey

Share of drivers with a clean record: 83.48%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 6,377,413

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

This may come as a surprise to some who’ve experienced the infamous Jersey Turnpike, but New Jersey’s drivers are in fact the fifth-best in the country. The Garden State actually moved up from ninth in last year’s rankings to fifth this year, holding a six percent lead above the national average for its share of clean driving records. New Jersey’s rate of law-abiding drivers goes to show that regional stereotypes do not necessarily ring true when confronted with the data.

4. Mississippi

Share of drivers with a clean record: 83.73%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 2,058,036

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

Mississippi clinches the fourth spot in the 2021 rankings of states with the best drivers, maintaining its general position within the top five from last year (in 2020, it ranked third). Drivers in the Magnolia State have cleaner driving records than the national average by six percent. While Mississippi drivers are most often cited for speeding compared to other infractions, their stellar rate of safe drivers has earned them high marks on the national scale.

3. Nevada

Share of drivers with a clean record: 83.79%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 2,054,421

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

In 2021, the Silver State gets the bronze medal for its drivers, who have the third-highest rate of clean driving records in the nation. Nevada drivers are seven percent more likely to have no prior infractions on their record compared with the average driver. After coming in fourth for 2020’s rankings, drivers in Nevada have undeniably remained committed to safe driving practices in 2021. Interestingly, auto insurance in Nevada is not cheap — a report from Insurify found that Nevadan drivers pay the sixth-most expensive auto insurance rates in the nation.

2. New York

Share of drivers with a clean record: 84.50%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 12,194,360

Most common driving infraction: At-fault accidents

New York is second in the nation for having the best drivers. The Empire State’s presence among the top ten comes rather unexpectedly, given that New York did not even make the rankings last year. However, with a rate of clean driving records that’s seven percent above the national average, clearly, New Yorkers have established themselves as some of the best-behaved drivers on the roads in 2021.

1. Michigan

Share of drivers with a clean record: 86.23%

Total number of licensed drivers (2019): 7,141,494

Most common driving infraction: Speeding

Michigan, the reigning champion from 2020, maintains its position as the number one state in the nation with the best drivers. With a clean driving record rate that exceeds the national average by nine percent, the Great Lake State leads the country for law-abiding driving. Not only does Michigan rank first in the nation for having the best drivers, but also for the most expensive auto insurance premiums in the nation.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.