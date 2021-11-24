Driver reputations can be unfairly generalized stereotypes, but owners of these five pickup trucks really do exhibit the aggressive driving behavior often associated with their vehicle.

When it comes to America’s favorite vehicles, pickup trucks are in a class of their own. Their off-road capability and excellent towing capacity make them some of the most well-loved cars in the nation. In fact, the Ford F-150 is the most popular car in America, according to Insurify’s 2021 Insuring the American Driver Report. The Chevrolet Silverado and the Toyota Tacoma are also among the nation’s top five favorites, ranking ahead of practically every sedan, SUV, and crossover on the market.

In addition to their vehicle’s widespread popularity, pickup truck owners have also garnered a reputation when it comes to their driving behavior. Indeed, many Americans assume hostile driving is par for the course when it comes to pickup truck drivers, perhaps because pickups command more space than the average vehicle.

Curious to see which pickup truck drivers actually demonstrate the most extreme forms of aggressive driving behavior, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the five pickup trucks with the most aggressive drivers.