The 10 Most Stolen Cars in America (Updated 2021)

Top 10 Most Stolen Cars in America

10. Dodge Pickup (full size)

Number of thefts: 11,991

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 4.6

Model most stolen in 2020: 2001 Dodge Pickup

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $15,285

Dodge sells its full-size pickups under the RAM moniker, with the RAM 1500 model being the most popular of the brand’s options. Unfortunately, the RAM pickup line was also popular among car thieves in 2020, as full-size Dodge pickups were the tenth-most stolen vehicles in America. An estimated 4.6 out of every 1,000 RAM trucks were stolen in 2020 alone.

Trending On Insurify Your personal information isn’t everyone else’s business. Learn how to get an anonymous car insurance quote with Insurify. Ever asked yourself, where can I get no license car insurance? Look no further than Insurify. Explore your options today!

9. Honda CR-V

Number of thefts: 12,309

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 4.5

Model most stolen in 2020: 2000 Honda CR-V

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $18,650

Since its inception in the mid-1990s, the Honda CR-V has offered reliability and affordability for drivers seeking a smaller SUV. As such, the car is favored by motorists across the country, though it does not have a particular geographic concentration akin to the Honda Civic’s heavy prevalence on the West Coast or the Accord’s popularity on the East Coast. While the CR-V was the ninth-most stolen car in America in 2020, it did not have the highest theft rate in any individual state.

8. Toyota Corolla

Number of thefts: 12,515

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 2.2

Model most stolen in 2020: 2020 Toyota Corolla

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $19,600

The Toyota Corolla is a perennially affordable and well-renowned car, making it a popular choice for drivers across the country. Its theft rate of 2.2 thefts per 1,000 cars is less than half that of the Honda CR-V, even though carjackers swiped over 200 more Corollas than CR-Vs in 2020. In addition to its widespread popularity, the Corolla also stands out because brand new Corollas were stolen more often in 2020 than Corollas made in any prior year. This model ties for the newest among all the vehicles in the top ten most stolen cars in America.

Trending On Insurify Getting a great car insurance rate is a lot easier than you might think. Just use Insurify, an insurance car quote comparison site, and watch the savings pile up! Insurify has all the best auto insurance quotes, all in one place. Insurance shopping has never been easier.

7. GMC Pickup (full size)

Number of thefts: 13,061

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 8.3

Model most stolen in 2020: 2005 GMC Pickup

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $18,190

The GMC Sierra—the flagship model among GMC’s full-size pickups—earns critics’ praise for its engineering and tech-savvy features, but the GMC pickup line has never been as popular as other higher-profile pickup trucks. And yet, over 13,000 GMC pickups were carjacked in 2020, placing them seventh on the list of the ten most stolen cars in the country. Thieves stole a whopping 8.3 per 1,000 GMC trucks in 2020, the second-highest theft rate among the ten most stolen vehicles overall.

6. Nissan Altima

Number of thefts: 14,668

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 2.1

Model most stolen in 2020: 2020 Nissan Altima

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $24,300

The Nissan Altima is the second vehicle among the top ten most stolen cars in America to have thieves target its newest model most often in 2020. This might come as a surprise since there’s a common belief that carjackers tend to single out older vehicles due to their outdated security technology. Its theft rate per vehicle supports this logic: even though the Altima was the sixth-most stolen car in 2020, it had the lowest thefts per 1,000 vehicles of any car in the top ten, indicating there were simply more of them available to be stolen.

Trending On Insurify Don’t hate the rate. Use Insurify to find the cheapest car insurance and do your wallet a huge favor. Get a quick estimate using Insurify’s car insurance calculator, personalized for your persona and history. These are the best sites to shop auto insurance online, according to our experts.

5. Toyota Camry

Number of thefts: 16,915

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 2.4

Model most stolen in 2020: 2019 Toyota Camry

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $24,095

The Toyota Camry has been a model known for its functionality and reliability for decades. It was also a top target among carjackers in 2020, ranking fifth on the list of the most stolen cars in America. Like the Nissan Altima, however, its relatively low theft rate per 1,000 vehicles speaks more to its extreme popularity than to its particular appeal to car thieves.

4. Honda Accord

Number of thefts: 30,814

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 3.7

Model most stolen in 2020: 1997 Honda Accord

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $15,100

With over 30,000 thefts in 2020, the Honda Accord is fourth on the list of America’s top ten most stolen cars. The model saw an exceptionally high number of thefts on the East Coast: all nine states in which it was the most stolen vehicle border the Atlantic Ocean. The most common manufacture year—1997—among Accords stolen in 2020 is also the farthest back of any car in the top ten by a full three years.

3. Honda Civic

Number of thefts: 34,144

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 4.7

Model most stolen in 2020: 2000 Honda Civic

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $10,750

Despite the Honda Civic being similarly popular as the Toyota Camry, carjackers stole more than twice as many Civics as Camrys in 2020. On a per-vehicle basis, the Civic had 94% more thefts than the Camry and even 27% more thefts than the Accord. Unsurprisingly, the most common manufacture year of Civics stolen in 2020 was 2000, one of the last years before the Civic sported anti-theft technology. Additionally, the 2000 Civic is the cheapest most-targeted model year of any vehicle on this list, priced at just over $10,000 at the time of its release.

2. Chevrolet Pickup (full size)

Number of thefts: 40,968

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 9.5

Model most stolen in 2020: 2004 Chevrolet Pickup

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $19,545

With nearly 41,000 thefts in 2020, Chevrolet pickup trucks are the second-most stolen vehicles in America. Though carjackers swiped a higher number of Ford pickups overall, Chevy trucks had the highest number of thefts per 1,000 vehicles of any car in the top ten most stolen car models. Thieves targeted nearly 1% of all Chevy pickups in 2020, a share that’s 14% higher than the GMC Sierra’s second-highest theft rate among the top ten most stolen cars.

1. Ford Pickup (full size)

Number of thefts: 44,014

Thefts per 1,000 vehicles: 5.9

Model most stolen in 2020: 2006 Ford Pickup

MSRP (base model) for most stolen model: $18,930

Ford pickup trucks were the most stolen vehicles in America in 2020, with car thieves swiping over 44,000 of them. Ford’s pickups taking the top overall spot shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the brand’s full-size F-Series line is the most popular car in America. Still, F-Series models had a much higher number of thefts per 1,000 vehicles than many other of the nation’s most popular car models, including the Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Nissan Altima, which all rank among the top five most popular cars in the nation. Ford pickups’ theft rate of 5.9 per 1,000 vehicles is over twice as high as any of those three models.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.