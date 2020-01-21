Most Caring Cities Awards
Published January 21, 2020
Reading time: 2 minutes
All for one and one for all.
At some point in your life, you or someone you know has probably benefited from the service of a counselor, a teacher, a nurse or some other professional whose career is dedicated to benefitting others in their community.
These are the citizens who devote their working lives to their community despite both personal risk and sacrifice. They frequently put their bodies on the line, work well into their own personal time, or remain on-call and at-the-ready at a moment’s notice. They make their cities a better place to live, and they often do so without the recognition they deserve.
These awards are a small effort to make up for that lack of acknowledgment.
In determining the Most Caring Cities in the U.S., the data science and research team at Insurify, an online car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of 2 million American car insurance applications. Each application included both the occupation and the city of residence for each driver in the database. With this information, analysts were able to determine the percentage of each city’s drivers who worked in one of the following professions:
Caregivers
Counselors
Firefighters
Hospice volunteers
Nurse practitioners
Paramedics
Physicians/medical doctors
Teachers
Therapists
Social workers
The communities with the highest percentage of these selfless professionals were awarded as the Most Caring City in their respective state.
Congratulations to these winning cities and to the residents that make their communities happier and safer day in and day out! Without further ado, here are the winners:
Alabama: Auburn
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Sierra Vista
Arkansas: Russellville
California: Clovis
Colorado: Golden
Connecticut: Manchester
Deleware: Seaford
Florida: Tarpon Springs
Georgia: Sharpsburg
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Pocatello
Illinois: Springfield
Indiana: Bloomington
Iowa: Cedar Rapids
Kansas: Lawrence
Kentucky: Hazard
Louisiana: Alexandria
Massachusetts: Springfield
Maryland: Bowie
Michigan: Saginaw
Minnesota: Rochester
Mississippi: Natchez
Missouri: Poplar Bluff
Montana: Helena
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Henderson
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: Camden
New Mexico: Los Lunas
New York: Staten Island
North Carolina: Asheville
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Springfield
Oklahoma: Tahlequah
Oregon: Bend
Pennsylvania: Scranton
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Kingstree
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Johnson City
Texas: Rockwall
Utah: Bountiful
Virginia: Charlottesville
Washington: Yakima
West Virginia: Huntington
Wisconsin: Madison
Wyoming: Cheyenne
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page.
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.
