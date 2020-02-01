Generations with the Best and Worst Drivers (2020)

The Generations ranked from the Best Drivers to the Worst Drivers

4. Boomers (1946-1963)

Drivers with an infraction or at-fault accident on their record: 15.25%

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record: 4.6%

Drivers with a DUI: 1.01%

Insurify’s analysis reveals Boomers as the best drivers in America. Younger generations might disparage Boomers for their alleged lack of know-how when it comes to technology, politics, and current events (whether warranted or not), but there’s no question that these drivers come out on top when it comes to safe driving. Most notably, Boomers tend to be significantly more prudent on the roads than their younger counterparts: the proportion of speeding tickets among Boomers is less than half the national average. In fact, Millennial- and Gen Z drivers are three times more likely to have a speeding ticket on their records than Boomers.

3. Gen X (1964-1980)

Drivers with an infraction or at-fault accident on their record: 18.80%

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 7.87%

Drivers with a DUI: 1.76%

Gen X drivers are middle-of-the-road when it comes to good driving behavior; with infraction rates that are neither notably high or notably low, the ‘Silent Generation’ seems to live up to its name and reputation. Infraction rates for Gen X drivers tend to fall closer to the national average than do infraction rates of all other generations. Specifically, when it comes to speeding, Gen X drivers differ from the national average by only 2.78 percent. Gen X drivers are also on par with the national average in rates of drunk driving convictions, differing only by 0.05 percent. Gen Xers have approximately twice as many reckless drivers as Boomers, but this proportion is only about half that of Millennials and Gen Zers.

2. Gen Z (1996-2004)

Drivers with an infraction or at-fault accident on their record: 25.37%

Drivers with a speeding ticket: 13.98%

Drivers with a DUI: 0.91%

Gen Z drivers, despite being the youngest on the roads, do not have the worst driving behavior in America. According to the data, America’s youngest drivers perform better than Millennials across nearly all categories. Overall, Gen Z drivers have nine-tenths of the infractions and at-fault accidents that Millennials do. It’s also practically 3 times less common for Gen Z drivers to drive drunk than Millennials. In fact, it may be shocking to learn that Gen Z drivers seem to be the most prudent when it comes to drunk driving: these young drivers have the lowest drunk driving rates of all generations.

1. Millennials (1981-1996)

Drivers with an infraction or at-fault accident on their record: 27.31%

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record: 13.60%

Drivers with a DUI: 2.53%

Millennials are the worst drivers in the United States, according to Insurify’s analysis. Millennials have by far the highest rates of infractions and at-fault accidents on their record compared to all other generations. Despite having about the same proportion of speeding tickets as Gen Z drivers, Millennials have by far the highest rates of DUIs out of any other generation. This generation is also the most likely to run a red light, and the most likely to be charged with reckless driving. Specifically, Millennials are more than twice as likely to blow through red lights than Gen X drivers and Boomers and are 15 percent more likely than Gen Z drivers. They have nearly five times as many reckless driving convictions as Boomers, and two and a half times as many as Gen X drivers. Without question, Millennials are the most dangerous drivers on the road.

