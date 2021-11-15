The Most Dangerous Cities for Driving in 2021

With alarmingly high rates of speeding, traffic collisions, and intoxicated driving, these twenty cities have the most dangerous drivers in the nation in 2021.

Wintertime driving can stress out even the most seasoned drivers. With fewer hours of sunlight, inclement weather conditions, and increased congestion due to holiday traffic, winter is not always the most fun time to be out on the roads. Dangerous driving behavior, such as speeding, collisions, and impaired driving (including drunk, drugged, and distracted driving), is also more prevalent towards the end of the calendar year.

The outcomes of dangerous driving during the holidays are staggering: from 2014 to 2018, there were more than 4,000 drunk-driving-related fatalities during the month of December alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Not only are drivers more likely to get behind the wheel inebriated during the holidays, but the overall influx of traffic can lead to frustrated drivers who are more likely to disregard driving laws, unfortunately resulting in a higher likelihood of speeding and accidents. To identify where drivers could exercise extra caution while traveling this holiday season, the research team at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications.