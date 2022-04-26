Cities with the Worst Drivers in 2022

For anyone wondering if their town’s drivers are actually the worst, this is the definitive list of cities with the most traffic violations in 2022.

Plenty of Americans like to complain that their city has the worst drivers. In fact, doing so is something of a national pastime. After all, grumbling that no one on the road knows how to drive is a relatively harmless way to blow off steam during stressful daily commutes. Recently, drivers have had even more to complain about, as rates of dangerous driving behavior, including speeding, are on the rise across America. Many motorists picked up bad driving habits during the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial shelter-in-place orders, and unfortunately, have continued those dangerous practices into 2022.

While not all moving violations are equally hazardous, every infraction — from improper backing to reckless driving — represents some level of neglect for the rules of the road. Curious to see where drivers break traffic laws most often, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the city in each state with the worst drivers in 2022.