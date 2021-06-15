Cities with the Worst Drivers (2021)

Drivers in these twenty U.S. cities have racked up the most moving violations in the nation, earning them the title of America’s worst drivers in 2021.

As cities reopen this year, many of us are eager to get “back to normal” after a year of uncertainty and isolation. A semblance of life outside of lockdown is taking shape as restaurants, bars, concerts, and other large in-person gatherings reopen in full force, to many city dwellers’ relief.

At least one aspect of pre-pandemic life that most have not missed is also on the comeback: traffic. According to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, car traffic is on the rise this year. In certain cases, traffic levels have even begun exceeding pre-pandemic levels as of March 2021.

While it’s exciting that there are places to go again, driving to get to them is not always painless. In fact, sharing the road with drivers who flout the rules of civil traffic conduct can be downright stressful. In some cities, these ill-behaved drivers are, unfortunately, more common than in others. To see which cities are home to the worst drivers in 2021, the research team at Insurify referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications.