To Rent or to Buy? The Top 10 Cities Where Each Option Provides the Best Value

Both home values and rental costs have risen dramatically across the U.S. over the past year, but they haven’t increased uniformly. These are the 10 metro areas where renting is most affordable compared to home buying, and vice versa.

It’s no secret that the U.S. housing market has been on fire for the past couple of years. The average home price jumped a record 18.8% year in 2021,[1] and many experts are even comparing today’s conditions to the real estate bubble of 2007.[2]

Meanwhile, rent prices are also hitting all-time highs, though there are signs that both markets could slow their growth as rents fully recover from early COVID-19 pandemic lows and the Federal Reserve starts to aggressively raise mortgage rates.[3]

The home buying and rental markets are both trending upward, but they are not necessarily following the same pace within a given city. Just because a city has soaring home prices, for example, doesn’t necessarily mean that the area’s rents are similarly sky-high. This means that residents in some metropolitan areas can find better financial value in the rental market, whereas residents in other cities might save money by purchasing a home.

Curious to see where renting offers the greatest financial advantage over homeowning — and vice versa — the data scientists at Insurify analyzed housing data from Zillow and rental data from Apartment List to determine the 10 best cities where renting is comparatively better than buying and where buying is comparatively better than renting in 2022.