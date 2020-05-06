These are the Best & Worst Cities at Sheltering in Place

Which major U.S. cities aren’t staying at home during shelter in place?

As many states have issued stay-at-home orders, typical forms of transportation like driving — and even walking and public transit — have been significantly disrupted. The governors of up to 30 states have even implemented measures discouraging interstate travel.

These travel restrictions are unsurprisingly causing changes in driving behaviors. Miles driven have declined 55% over the last month, while driving frequency may be down as much as 40% according to recent numbers from Progressive Insurance. With fewer drivers on the road, top insurance companies like GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm are giving back 15-25% of customers’ premiums.

Staying at home isn’t always an option, though, especially for essential workers in hospitals or grocery stores. The Insurify Insights team dives into the data to understand how these regulations have changed mobility rates in cities across the United States.