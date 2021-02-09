Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for Singles Awards
Published February 9, 2021
Reading time: 2 minutes
There’s no rush to put a ring on it in these cities, because this is where singles are living their best lives.
Like most annual events, cuffing season looked a little different in the United States this past year. But who says that you need a partner to thrive? In these cities, residents are flourishing while embracing the single life.
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, but couples are not the only ones who deserve to be celebrated. This year, Insurify is recognizing the best city for singles in each state to commend communities across the country for supporting their single citizens in thriving independently and having fun along the way.
To identify the best cities for singles, the data science team at Insurify, a platform to compare home insurance, referred to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Numbeo, and Google Trends to identify the most singles-friendly cities. They assigned cities higher scores based on criteria including the proportion of unmarried adults; cost of living, including rent and restaurant meals; and interest in dating apps since 2015. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state.
These cities offer the best places for singles to meet, due to their population of unmarried residents, cost of living, and other indicators of dating-friendliness.
Alabama: Birmingham
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Phoenix
California: Los Angeles
Colorado: Denver
Connecticut: Hartford
Florida: Gainesville
Georgia: Atlanta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Chicago
Indiana: Indianapolis
Iowa: Des Moines
Kansas: Wichita
Kentucky: Lexington
Louisiana: New Orleans
Maine: Portland
Maryland: Baltimore
Massachusetts: Boston
Michigan: Detroit
Minnesota: Minneapolis
Mississippi: Greenwood
Missouri: Kansas City
Montana: Butte
Nebraska: Kearney
Nevada: Reno
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Jersey City
New Mexico: Albuquerque
New York: Syracuse
North Carolina: Charlotte
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Toledo
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
Oregon: Portland
Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Charleston
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Knoxville
Texas: San Antonio
Utah: Salt Lake City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: Virginia Beach
Washington: Spokane
West Virginia: Beckley
Wisconsin: Madison
Wyoming: Riverton
