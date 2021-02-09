InsightsdelimiterBest Cities For Singles Awards 2021

Insurify's 2021 Best Cities for Singles Awards

Written by
Insurify Insights
Data & Research Team
Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published February 9, 2021

Reading time: 2 minutes

There’s no rush to put a ring on it in these cities, because this is where singles are living their best lives.

Like most annual events, cuffing season looked a little different in the United States this past year. But who says that you need a partner to thrive? In these cities, residents are flourishing while embracing the single life.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, but couples are not the only ones who deserve to be celebrated. This year, Insurify is recognizing the best city for singles in each state to commend communities across the country for supporting their single citizens in thriving independently and having fun along the way.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for Singles Awards

To identify the best cities for singles, the data science team at Insurify, a platform to compare home insurance, referred to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Numbeo, and Google Trends to identify the most singles-friendly cities. They assigned cities higher scores based on criteria including the proportion of unmarried adults; cost of living, including rent and restaurant meals; and interest in dating apps since 2015. These scores were then used to identify the most singles-friendly city in each state.

Best US Cities for Singles

These cities offer the best places for singles to meet, due to their population of unmarried residents, cost of living, and other indicators of dating-friendliness.

Winners of Insurify’s 2021 Best Cities for Singles Awards

Alabama: Birmingham

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Phoenix

California: Los Angeles

Colorado: Denver

Connecticut: Hartford

Florida: Gainesville

Georgia: Atlanta

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Boise

Illinois: Chicago

Indiana: Indianapolis

Iowa: Des Moines

Kansas: Wichita

Kentucky: Lexington

Louisiana: New Orleans

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Baltimore

Massachusetts: Boston

Michigan: Detroit

Minnesota: Minneapolis

Mississippi: Greenwood

Missouri: Kansas City

Montana: Butte

Nebraska: Kearney

Nevada: Reno

New Hampshire: Manchester

New Jersey: Jersey City

New Mexico: Albuquerque

New York: Syracuse

North Carolina: Charlotte

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Toledo

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

Oregon: Portland

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Charleston

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Knoxville

Texas: San Antonio

Utah: Salt Lake City

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Virginia Beach

Washington: Spokane

West Virginia: Beckley

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Riverton

