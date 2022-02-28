St. Louis, MO Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
St. Louis, MO Homeowners Insurance
One of America’s most historic cities, St. Louis, Missouri, is on the rise. After a long decline, the city is growing again with new jobs and research facilities, revitalization projects, and lots of tourist destinations. It maintains an urban-suburban feel perfect for renters and homeowners alike, with charming neighborhoods that have plenty to offer.
The cost of living in St. Louis is lower than the national average, like other locations in the Midwest, though energy prices are slightly higher. You can keep your costs low with Insurify, which makes it easy to find the best homeowners insurance policy for you.
Find St. Louis, Missouri, homeowners insurance that meets your needs, whether you’re in St. Louis proper or a nearby city like Ballwin. With Insurify, it’s easy to find the best and cheapest homeowners insurance in the St. Louis area.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in St. Louis
For homeowners in St. Louis, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in St. Louis. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in St. Louis.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|$1,968
|Allied
|$1,976
|USAA
|$2,021
|Encompass
|$2,147
|Travelers
|$2,257
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in St. Louis
St. Louis experiences all four seasons. Summers are hot and humid, while the long winters bring low temperatures, snow, and ice. Spring and fall are short but distinct. Like the rest of the Midwest, St. Louis is also vulnerable to extreme weather events like flooding and tornadoes, impacting home insurance quotes. Even though living expenses are lower than the national average, the diverse weather patterns mean there are some risks inherent to owning a home in St. Louis.
Buying a home is one of the biggest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, there is risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. It’s not required by law, but home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on St. Louis home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in St. Louis by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the St. Louis area costs $2,351 annually, and the median home value is $317,814.
St. Louis is an affordable city to live in. In fact, Smart Asset named St. Louis one of the top 25 cities for first-time homebuyers thanks to the relatively low cost of homes there. It has many of the amenities of a city like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles without the price tag of moving to those places.
|Average Home Cost in St. Louis The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in St. Louis The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$317,814
|$2,351
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in St. Louis by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in St. Louis for Home Insurance
The cost of a home insurance policy varies according to many factors, including the neighborhood you live in. St. Louis has many options to choose from when it comes to neighborhoods, including historic districts like the Central West End or Lafayette Square or peaceful suburbs like Chesterfield or Kirkwood.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in St. Louis can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in St. Louis
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters in St. Louis
Like many locations in the Midwest, St. Louis is vulnerable to severe weather, from tornadoes to thunderstorms that can cause flooding. However, the typical homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flood damage, which can be extremely expensive for homeowners.
Check with FEMA to figure out whether you live in a flood zone. If you do, contact the National Flood Insurance Program, which partners with more than 60 insurance companies to sell and service flood insurance policies.
Crime in St. Louis
St. Louis has a higher-than-average incidence of crime compared to other cities in the U.S., which can raise homeowners’ risks for certain types of property damage, such as vandalism and theft. The higher risk can affect the cost of insurance premiums, especially in the city, which has higher crime rates than other parts of the St. Louis metro area.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in St. Louis
There are many costs associated with owning a home in St. Louis, from maintenance to upgrades. One place you want to make sure you’re covered is with your homeowners insurance. You don’t have to cut corners. You can find the savings you need with just a few minutes of research and the right tools to help you
Use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes for your property in St. Louis Missouri.
Frequently Asked Questions
Talk to local agents about additional coverage that you can add to your homeowners insurance. Some options include agreed value coverage for valuable personal belongings, coverage for damage from water backup and sump pump discharge as a covered loss, and identity theft coverage.
Some home insurance companies offer discounted home insurance rates if you buy both home and auto insurance through them. See our guide to bundling for more information on combining home and car insurance.
St. Louis homeowners can choose from all the usual options, including national insurers like Allstate. The insurance company you should choose is the one that delivers the coverage options you need at a rate you can afford. Use tools like Insurify to find the insurance products you need as a Missouri homeowner.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required