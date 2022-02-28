Burlington, VT Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Burlington, VT Homeowners Insurance

Burlington is Vermont ‘s largest city and the birthplace of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. Drive just 40 miles southeast, and you’ll find the state capital of Montpelier. Drive 95 miles north, and you’ll find yourself in Montreal in Canada’s Quebec province. But it’s not just the delicious ice cream and its location that make Burlington, Vermont, a nice place to live. Residents of the city have the pleasure of a lively arts culture and beautiful scenery. There are the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and the Vermont Metro Gallery. And there are attractions like the historic Lake Champlain Lighthouse and covered bridges.

Residents love Burlington so much because of how majestic the seasons are from spring to fall. The warmer months get residents outdoors. And the fall foliage is nothing short of idyllic. But residents also know how severe winters can be, especially with their homes taking a beating in the cold months. On top of harsh winters, Burlington residents pay a high cost of living compared to the rest of the United States. How can a Burlington, Vermont, resident take care of their home and expenses while still enjoying life in the Queen City? The answer is finding the cheapest and best homeowners insurance.

