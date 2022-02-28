Portland, OR Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Portland, OR Homeowners Insurance

Portland, Oregon, is the second-most populous city in the Pacific Northwest. This city has a metropolitan population of 2.4 million residents. Portland is situated at the foot of Mount Hood, at the Willamette and Columbia Rivers’ confluence. Back in its earliest days, the city was well-known for its fish and lumber market and the Oregon Trail’s end. And during the turn of the 20th century, the city gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous port cities globally. That’s because it became an organized crime and racketeering hub.

These days, Portland is known most for its hipster and environmentally friendly culture. It was the first city to come up with a carbon dioxide emissions reduction plan. Since the city is so cutting-edge, it’s no wonder that its economy is as well. Technology rules Portland ’s economy. Its nickname is the Silicon Forest because of its many startups and software companies. And Intel is the city’s largest employer.

Over the last several years, Portland has had a large influx of tech workers and well-off transplants. They move from cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. With the influx of new residents come higher housing expenses and a higher crime rate. Many new residents are not prepared for potential natural disasters like wildfires, either. Because of this, it’s in every Portland homeowner’s best interest to have the proper protection from the unknown. The problem is solved with Portland homeowners insurance.

Home insurance in Portland doesn’t have to be hard to come by. Use Insurify, and you could see savings right away by comparing the best rates. Try us now!