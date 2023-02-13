Best Cities to Be a Single Homeowner

The best cities for single homeowners

Here’s our list of the top 10 cities for single homeowners, and some insight into how they earned their spot.

10. Burlington, Vermont

Single Homeowner Score: 90.0

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $303,613

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $125

Burlington, Vermont, isn’t one of the least-expensive cities on our list in terms of housing costs or cost of living. But what it lacks in affordability it makes up for with a low unemployment rate (3.1%) and above-average entertainment options.

The city is known for its vibrant music scene and its many art galleries, museums, and theaters. This city on the shores of Lake Champlain has a very walkable downtown area, and it has the goal of becoming the best small city for walking and biking on the east coast. This makes it ideal for single homeowners who want to get around easily without a car.

Learn More: Burlington, VT Homeowners Insurance Quotes

9. Lincoln, Nebraska

Single Homeowner Score: 91.4

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $240,574

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $276

Lincoln, Nebraska, makes our list as a great place for single homeowners due to its low cost of living and low unemployment rate of just 2.5%.

Football and craft beer enthusiasts will also be in good company in Lincoln, as it’s home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers college football team and boasts 4.13 craft breweries per 100,000 residents.

8. Fargo, North Dakota

Single Homeowner Score: 95.2

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $156,076

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $143

Fargo, North Dakota, is one of the top 10 cities for single homeowners due to its low cost of living, including affordable housing and home insurance. Not only are residents able to enjoy lower costs, but the city also has a surprisingly strong tech startup community and high-quality healthcare.

As the largest city in North Dakota, jobs in the manufacturing, medical, and technology industries are plentiful. Some of the city’s top employers include North Dakota State University, Sanford Health, US Bank, Microsoft, and John Deere.

7. St. Louis, Missouri

Single Homeowner Score: 96.0

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $126,706

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $232

St. Louis, Missouri, is an excellent choice for single homeowners due to having the second-lowest housing costs and lowest cost of living on our top 10 list. The downtown area is also very walkable, with many nearby public transit options.

The Gateway to the West is also known for its abundance of cultural attractions, including the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Garden, Peabody Opera House, and Pulitzer Arts Foundation. Sports lovers can also look forward to cheering on the St. Louis Blues hockey and St. Louis Cardinals baseball teams.

Learn More: Homeowners insurance in St. Louis

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Single Homeowner Score: 96.0

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $228,437

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $125

Madison, Wisconsin, is an excellent choice for single homeowners looking for a place to call home. Wisconsin’s second-largest city offers affordable housing and homeowners insurance, low unemployment, and plenty of public transit options.

This Midwest college town has plenty to do in every season: skiing and ice skating in winter, sailing and swimming in summer, scenic biking and hiking in the spring and fall, and craft breweries to visit throughout the year.

5. Portland, Oregon

Single Homeowner Score: 96.0

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $355,519

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $104

Portland, Oregon, lands in the middle of our top 10 list of best cities for single homeowners due to its high scores for public transit options and wealth of entertainment venues.

It’s also a great place for foodies. With award-winning restaurants, delicious food carts, and farmers’ markets, this Pacific Northwest city is known for fresh seafood and doughnuts.

Learn More: Homeowners insurance in Portland

4. Rapid City, South Dakota

Single Homeowner Score: 96.8

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $221,424

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $221

Rapid City, South Dakota, is an excellent city to call home for single homeowners due to its affordable housing market, an abundance of entertainment venues, and low unemployment rate.

Not only is this city more affordable than many other cities on our list, but it also boasts plenty of outdoor activities. It’s within an hour’s drive of five national parks and monuments, including Mount Rushmore. Plus, the nearby Black Hills make for great excursions.

3. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Single Homeowner Score: 97.5

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $186,641

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $250

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an excellent choice for single homeowners looking for a place to call home. The Twin Cities have affordable housing and also boast the highest transit score in our top 10 list. The area’s Metro Transit offers fast, frequent service to both downtowns (Minneapolis and St. Paul), the Mall of America, and many other popular attractions.

And if proximity to the Mall of America isn’t enough for shoppers to flock to Minneapolis, the city also charges no sales tax on clothing and shoes.

2. Missoula, Montana

Single Homeowner Score: 98.4

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $406,384

Average cost of home insurance: $212

Missoula, Montana, is an excellent choice for single homeowners looking to call this charming mountain town home. Although it’s the most expensive city in our top 10 list when it comes to the cost of a one-bedroom home, its low unemployment rates and plentiful entertainment options make paying more for housing worth it for many residents.

But that’s not all Missoula offers. Situated in the beautiful Rocky Mountains, the city is surrounded by rivers and wilderness areas, making it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It’s no wonder so many University of Montana graduates stick around.

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Single Homeowner Score: 100.0

Average price for a one-bedroom home: $113,706

Average cost of home insurance: $119

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the top-ranking city on our list of best cities for single homeowners and with good reason. This energetic city in western Pennsylvania has a lot to offer those looking to call it home.

First and foremost, Pittsburgh boasts an incredibly low cost of living, with affordable housing and homeowners insurance rates. It’s also convenient to get around by bus, light rail, or bike, has a booming restaurant and craft brewery scene, and plenty of theaters, concert venues, art galleries, and museums to keep residents entertained throughout the year.

Learn More: Home insurance in Pittsburgh