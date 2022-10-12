Utah Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Utah
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Utah is $692 per year and $58 per month. Utah homeowners insurance rates are $706 per year less then the national average and about 50% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Utah the 48th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Utah is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Utah in minutes.
Utah Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$58
|Average Annual Premium
|$692
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|48th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Utah
For homeowners in Utah, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Utah. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Utah.
|Cheapest Companies
Cheapest Companies | Quotes
|Allstate
|$909
|Nationwide
|$704
|State Farm
|$950
|USAA
|$1,539
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Utah
Homeowners in Utah are fortunate to enjoy some of the lowest premiums in the country. In fact, a standard homeowners insurance policy costs less here than in any other state except Oregon, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Low property crime rates, newer housing stock, and other factors contribute to keeping premiums low. However, these averages don’t reflect additional coverage you might need to protect against earthquakes and other natural disasters. These costs can add up quickly.
Keep reading our Utah home insurance guide to learn how you can minimize these costs and make sure your family isn’t caught off guard by Mother Nature.
Utah Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
In 2021, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Utah was $898 annually, and the median home value was $275,100.
Though these costs are lower than many other states’ averages, they’re still significant. How can you be expected to afford the cost of homeowners insurance and still provide for you and your family? We have some tips that can point you in the right direction.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Utah by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Utah Cities
Home insurance rates will differ from customer to customer based on the specific types of coverage you purchase, policy options you choose, your credit score, and the risk profile of the property you are insuring.
Insurance providers decide a property’s risk profile based on ZIP code–specific variables like the claims history for nearby homes, local crime rates, property values, and weather patterns. For this reason, premiums can vary by city and even by neighborhood.
Rates in Utah can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on the town in which you live. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes to insure a home in.
|County
County | Average Annual Cost
|Enoch
|$812
|Magna
|$919
|Utah
|$785
|Vernal
|$821
What does home insurance cover in Utah?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Wildfire Insurance in Utah
Utah is ranked sixth among states most at risk of wildfire damage, according to Verisk Wildfire Risk Analytics. Fully 14 percent of properties in the state—or 136,000 total—were considered imperiled in 2019. That same year, nearly 100,000 acres were scorched, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
This year’s damages will likely dwarf those numbers, thanks in part to an unusually dry spring. By August 2020, Utah had already clocked 951 separate wildfires, which burned a total of 186,000 acres. Experts warn that the number of fires in the state—and the damage they cause—will only increase as the climate continues to warm and new residents flock to the state.
The good news is that wildfires are covered under most standard homeowners insurance policies, and most Utah residents are still able to find affordable coverage. This could change in the future, however. The last several years have seen a sharp increase in the number of wildfires across the West—particularly in California. There, the insurance industry is reeling from years of catastrophic losses. Providers have started aggressively dropping policyholders, driving hundreds of thousands of homeowners into the state-managed FAIR plan and forcing regulators to impose a one-year ban on further non-renewals.
Utah, meanwhile, is one of the few states that does not have a FAIR plan. California stands as a cautionary tale of what the future could hold.
Earthquake Insurance in Utah
The mammoth flanks of the Wasatch Range loom over Salt Lake City’s skyline, a monument to the immense tectonic forces at work beneath the surface. It’s a beautiful sight, but the same forces that shaped the Wasatch Front’s majestic peaks and valleys also put the region at risk of disaster.
The state experiences about 700 earthquakes in an average year, according to the University of Utah, although only two percent of these are strong enough to be felt. This year has been exceptionally active. The Magna Quake, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake, struck Utah on March 18, causing more than $45 million in damage and prompting President Donald Trump to declare a national disaster.
Experts warn that an even bigger quake looms in the state’s future. In 2016, seismologists estimated there was a 43 percent chance the region would experience one or more earthquakes of 6.75 magnitude or greater in the next 50 years. A quake of that severity could be catastrophic—possibly killing 2,500 people, leaving 84,000 families homeless, and costing the economy more than $33 billion.
In the wake of the Magna quake, state regulators are urging residents to purchase earthquake insurance. Unlike wildfires, earthquakes are not covered under a standard homeowners insurance policy. Instead, homeowners must purchase a separate endorsement. As of 2019, only about 14 percent of the state's residents had done so.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Utah
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Utah.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Utah
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|Acuity
|$1,201
|American Family
|$757
|Encompass
|$1,581
|Metropolitan
|$1,383
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Utah
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
Insurance Company | Average Annual Premium
|Nationwide
|$1,377
|State Farm
|$1,279
|Travelers
|$828
|Unigard
|$1,113
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Utah
It’s just as possible to find a bargain on home insurance as it is for groceries or clothes, but doing so requires smart research and the right tools.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes for your property in Utah, and you’ll be equipped to save as much as possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
Utah has some of the lowest average home insurance premiums in the nation—43 percent lower than average, according to a recent analysis by Insurify’s data science team. Why is this? The short answer is we don’t know. Insurance providers rely on a complicated range of factors when setting premiums.
That said, we do have some theories. First, Utah’s burglary rate is 18 percent below the national average. The number of burglaries in an area correlates strongly with insurance premiums, so it’s a solid bet that this is a factor influencing Utah’s premiums. Second, the state’s housing stock is much newer than the rest of the nation’s, on average. One in three occupied homes in Utah was built after the year 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Newer homes means stricter building codes and fewer claims, on average. This brings down risk for insurers and, therefore, costs for consumers.
While all this is great news, it’s also important to note that insurance premiums can vary widely within a state. Your rates will be steeper if you live in an older home or a higher-crime neighborhood. Likewise, many of Utah’s most-populated areas are vulnerable to earthquakes, as outlined above, and earthquake damage is not a covered loss on a standard home insurance policy. To be protected in the event of an earthquake, you’ll have to purchase an additional policy endorsement.
How much you’ll pay for earthquake insurance will vary based on where in the state you live, along with other factors like the age of your home and the condition of the structure. Utah’s most at-risk area straddles the Wasatch Fault, sweeping south from the Idaho border through the western portion of the state, down to Arizona and Nevada. Since 80 percent of Utah’s population lives within this high-risk zone, earthquake coverage likely won’t be cheap. You can save money in two ways, though. First, you should talk to your insurance agent to determine what property improvements might reduce your risk. Second, you should compare rates among different providers before purchasing coverage. Online quote-comparison tools like Insurify make this process quick and painless.
As with any product, it’s important to mind the details when purchasing an earthquake insurance policy. Most earthquake insurance policies will cover the following components:
Dwelling Coverage: The actual physical structure of your home will be covered.
Personal Property: Any personal belongings that are stored inside the home will be covered.
Loss-of-Use: Additional living expenses you incur as a result of losing your home will be covered.
Most earthquake policies include a percentage deductible, as opposed to the flat deductible found in standard homeowners insurance policies. These can range from 5 percent up to 25 percent.
