Tennessee Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Tennessee Natural Disasters and Home Insurance Rates

The unfortunate reality is that natural disasters happen wherever you live. Floods, severe storms, earthquakes, tornadoes, wildfires, landslides, and power outages are common occurrences in Tennessee. FEMA notes that between the years of 1953 to 2019, Tennessee had 59 significant disasters declared, severe storms, and floods being the most prevalent. It's essential to know the covered loss for your dwelling coverage.

Also, your insurance premium could go up if you live in a high-risk area. And while homeowners insurance will cover wind damage, falling objects, and lightning, most home insurance policies do not cover damages due to flooding or earthquakes. You would have to get an additional rider or policy.

Storms and Flooding

There are a variety of severe storms that you have to face while living in Tennessee. Lightning, thunder, ice storms, hail, and sometimes even a snowstorm can disrupt the area you live in, with spring and summer months being the riskiest for property damage. And unless you live up in the Great Smoky Mountains, you're likely to experience flooding no matter where you live in Tennessee.

Since most home insurance companies do not offer flood insurance, it's vital to seek out flood insurance, whether or not you live in a flood zone. The National Flood Insurance Program has flood insurance available. Ask your insurance agent about additional coverage when discussing your coverage options.

Wildfires

Did you know that Tennessee experiences 2,000 to 3,000 wildfires annually? If you are one of the 2.3 million who live in a heavily-forested or mountainous area, you could be at risk during mid-February to mid-May and mid-October to mid-December. While most insurance companies offer fire damage protection, it may differ if you live in a fire-prone area. Check with your local agent to see if you have the right coverage for wildfires and how they affect your premium.

Earthquakes

While most homeowners insurance in Tennessee does not include earthquake insurance, you can purchase a separate policy. Earthquake insurance generally covers the cost of debris removal, living expenses during home repairs or a rebuild, and structures attached to your home, such as a garage, and personal property.

Earthquake insurance does not cover anything your home insurance already covers- there’s no double dipping. In other words, if damage to your land, such as sinkholes, damage to vehicles, water damage from external sources like rain or sewer backup are covered by your homeowners policy, they won’t be covered on your supplemental earthquake coverage. Speak with an insurance agent to determine the correct policy that fits your needs.