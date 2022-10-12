Pittsburgh, PA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Pittsburgh, PA Homeowners Insurance
Pittsburgh, known as Steel City, is home to the Big Mac, Mister Rogers, and the first Ferris wheel. Once known for being the leading city in shipbuilding and manufacturing of aluminum, petroleum, glass, and spirits, with a blue-collar lifestyle, the city is now known for being a modern-day high-tech center. Boasting its top medical center and Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh attracts millennials and baby boomers alike, looking for top jobs and excellent healthcare. Nearly all 300,000 residents who call this city home take pride in their sports teams, the Steelers, the Penguins, and the Pirates, and the city’s inclusion and diversity.
With any wonderful city comes the reality of insuring your property in the place you call home. Crime rates and extreme weather may affect home insurance rates, and finding the right home insurance might seem like an impossible task. With so many things to consider, how do you account for homeowners insurance in Pittsburgh while getting the right price?
Thankfully, there’s Insurify to help you compare, get quotes, and find the best homeowners insurance at the right rates so you can make living easy.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Pittsburgh
For homeowners in Pittsburgh, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Pittsburgh. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Pittsburgh.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Cumberland Mutual
|$457
|USAA
|$691
|Westfield
|$692
|Donegal
|$710
|Nationwide
|$796
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Pittsburgh
Lately, Pittsburgh has seen an interesting turn of events when it comes to its housing markets. Buyers now want to be closer to family members near their home city, especially with working from home on the rise. Homes are being snatched up sight unseen, making inventory low and creating a seller’s market.
If you found yourself in a similar situation, or even if you are a Pittsburgh native, you have a place to call home, but you still need home insurance. How else are you going to protect your personal belongings and the walls that surround them? A home insurance policy is necessary to protect you in case of vandalism, theft, and property damage.
It’s good to have peace of mind when it comes to protecting from the unforeseen. So why not choose the right home policy for you at the cheapest rate? It’s possible. Between comparing best insurance carriers and home insurance quotes, we’re here to help.
Read along as we help you find the best and cheapest Pittsburgh home insurance available.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Pittsburgh by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
Homeowners insurance rates are inconsistent since they depend on the city in which you own your property. The quotes below are general estimates of what annual home insurance premiums look like in Pittsburgh. However, there are different coverage levels offered by various insurance companies.
You may also be able to combine insurance policies like home and life insurance, also known as bundling. Bundling often leads to more discounts, which means more savings for you. Remember, the average cost varies depending on which coverage options and dwelling coverage serve you and your family best.
In 2021, the average home insurance premium in Pennsylvania is $1,184 annually, and the median home value in Pittsburgh is $179,972.
Want the most accurate quote? Give Insurify a shot when comparing quotes and best home insurance companies to fit your needs.
|Average Home Cost in Pittsburgh
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Pittsburgh
|$179,972
|$1,184
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Pittsburgh by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home insurance costs are a lot like real estate costs. They depend on the city, down to the ZIP code. The number of nearby claims, neighborhood crime rates, and other risk factors, like natural disasters and extreme weather, play out to lower or raise premiums on home insurance in Pittsburgh. It could all come down to the neighborhood your property is in to govern what you pay on annual premiums.
Rates in Pittsburgh vary from being high to low compared to the national average.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Pittsburgh
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Pennsylvania city level guides, check out these below.
Risk Associated with Pennsylvania Homeowners Insurance
Natural disasters and extreme weather are no stranger to Pittsburgh residents. Severe winter storms, tornadoes, drought, windstorms, landslides, and rare earthquakes plague the city from time to time. Extreme snow, rain, and flooding seem to be the worst weather-related events to disrupt Pittsburgh’s day-to-day. Let’s also not forget a high crime rate, which can impact insurance premiums as well.
Severe Storms & Flooding
In August 2011, Hurricane Irene, which caused $14.2 billion in damages, was responsible for killing five Pennsylvania residents. Two weeks later, Tropical Storm Lee killed seven more in Pennsylvania alone. Blizzards sweep through as well, often closing schools and businesses in the city of Pittsburgh. These events wreak havoc on homes, causing damage and flooding. Pittsburgh sees more days of rain and snow than Seattle, Washington.
While flood insurance is not included with a standard homeowners insurance policy, there is additional coverage available. Check with your local agent about the National Flood Insurance Program, a government program for flood policies.
Crime
Crime is another aspect that adversely affects home insurance premiums. The crime rate in Pittsburgh is 37 per 1,000 residents. This rating is higher compared to all community sizes in America. And your chance of becoming a victim of property crime or violent crime is one in 27. It’s crucial that you protect your home and family against crime, too. While the crime rate will differ from neighborhood to neighborhood, check with your local agent for added protection against vandalism, theft, or personal liability. It could be as easy as installing a home security system for lower rates on your Pittsburgh home insurance annual premium.
Best Homeowners Insurance for Bundling in Pittsburgh
Bundling could help you save on your homeowners insurance premiums. It’s easy to bundle home and auto insurance, as most insurance companies, like Allstate, Erie, Nationwide, and State Farm, offer bundling right on their website front pages. If you do not see a disclaimer for bundled insurance products, ask your insurance agent about it when you purchase.
There is a best home insurance carrier for anyone. Let’s say you’re stuck between Erie Insurance and a competitor; you can use Insurify, the best way to compare home insurance, based on the coverage options you need. It’s that easy!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Pittsburgh
Pennsylvanians are resilient when it comes to cleaning up in the wake of extreme weather, and residents in Steel City have grit when it comes to staying strong in the face of a storm. That’s why it’s essential to take care of the necessities so you can relax with your Primanti Brothers sandwich and enjoy homeownership. Home insurance does not have to be as hard as it seems; that’s why we have the tools in place to help you compare home insurance quotes and the best home insurance companies in an instant.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Pittsburgh. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you could get discounts for having a security system or a burglar alarm. The truth is, insurance carriers want to keep claims low, which means having a system in place to deter burglars can help you save on homeowners insurance costs.
Crime rates, property prices, and extreme weather can affect home insurance premiums. For instance, crime is relatively high in Pittsburgh compared to other cities. These rates adversely affect home insurance premiums. Though your homeowners policy rates will depend on the insurance provider, it's essential to do as much research as possible on living expenses, personal liability, and medical expenses to know what kind of coverage fits you best.
No, flood insurance is not included in Pittsburgh homeowners insurance policies. You may live in a flood zone, which could affect your premium. Speak to your local agent about additional coverage for flood insurance.
