Best Georgia auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

The cost of car insurance can vary dramatically depending on your driving history. But your car insurance costs will also vary depending on the insurance company you choose. Some insurers are more generous to drivers with spotty driving records than others. Below, you’ll see some of the best insurers for high-risk drivers.

Best car insurance for Georgia high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

You can almost always expect your insurance rates to increase if you’re found at fault for an accident, but you can still find affordable rates with some insurers.[1] State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance offer the cheapest monthly rates for drivers with a history of accidents.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Liability Only Average Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score USAA $192 $233 4.5 State Farm $164 $199 4.4 Travelers $206 $280 4.3 GEICO $265 $322 4.3 Allstate $179 $217 4.1 Nationwide N/A $292 4.1 Auto-Owners Insurance $153 $186 4.1 Progressive $222 $285 4.1 Safeco $233 $373 3.8 Liberty Mutual $232 $392 3.8 State Auto $257 $392 3.8 Mercury $325 $395 3.6 The General $419 $571 3.4 Direct Auto $355 $413 3.2 Clearcover $345 $458 2.9 Bristol West $406 $601 2.2 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado. Puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros. Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Georgia with a DUI

You can expect your car insurance rates to skyrocket if you get a DUI. Some insurers may even refuse to cover you, and the state may require you to obtain SR-22 insurance. In Georgia, State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance offer the most affordable monthly rates for drivers with a DUI.

Best auto insurance for Georgia high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding tickets may seem like a minor traffic violation, but even they can cause your insurance rates to go up — and especially if you get multiple tickets. State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance both offer affordable monthly rates to drivers with speeding tickets on their record.