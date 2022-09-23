>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Georgia (2024)

Auto-Owners Insurance offers the cheapest rates for high-risk drivers in Georgia.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Shawn Powers
Revisado porShawn Powers
Icon of a man
Shawn PowersAgente de seguros con licencia con Insurify

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Insurance companies will likely consider you a high-risk driver if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on your driving record. Your insurer will probably view you as more likely to file a claim, and you’ll almost always pay more for car insurance than a driver with a clean record.

Depending on your level of risk, some insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage. Fortunately, you can still find the insurance coverage you need with the right steps. This article explores which insurers provide the best coverage for high-risk drivers in Georgia, as well as ways to improve your driving record.

Datos Breves

  • Insurers will consider you high risk if you have speeding tickets, accidents, or DUIs.

  • High-risk drivers pay more for car insurance than drivers with clean records.

  • High-risk Georgia drivers can still find affordable auto insurance.

Find Georgia Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Factors that determine high-risk status in Georgia

Your driving record plays a significant role in how much you pay for car insurance. If your driving record is less than ideal, your insurance company might view you as a high-risk driver.

“Insurance companies use data from previous policyholders to determine the risk that you will file a claim,” explains Jesse Cunningham, an independent, licensed insurance agent and owner of online insurance platform Bauple. Some factors that determine high-risk driving status include:

  • Traffic violations and tickets: Most insurers will consider you a high-risk driver if you have multiple traffic violations or tickets in the last three to five years.

  • Accidents and claims: If you’ve been involved in more than one at-fault accident, you’ll likely be considered a high-risk driver.[1]

  • Credit score and financial history: A low credit score and shaky financial history may also result in you being labeled a high-risk driver.[1] But Georgia law prohibits insurance companies from using credit information as the only factor in setting insurance rates, so your credit score holds less weight than in some other states.[2]

  • Age and driving experience: Drivers without much experience, like teenagers, are also often seen as high-risk drivers and may have a difficult time securing affordable coverage.[1]

  • Vehicle type and usage: If you drive a car that’s expensive to repair or replace, your insurer may consider you high risk, as even one collision could result in an expensive claim.[3]

  • History of DUIs: If you have a history of DUIs, you’ll almost certainly pay more for car insurance and may even be denied coverage.[1]

  • Lapses in coverage: Georgia drivers are legally required to carry the state-minimum liability insurance.[4] If you’ve had any lapses in coverage, your insurer may consider you a high-risk driver.

Best Georgia auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

The cost of car insurance can vary dramatically depending on your driving history. But your car insurance costs will also vary depending on the insurance company you choose. Some insurers are more generous to drivers with spotty driving records than others. Below, you’ll see some of the best insurers for high-risk drivers.

Best car insurance for Georgia high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

You can almost always expect your insurance rates to increase if you’re found at fault for an accident, but you can still find affordable rates with some insurers.[1] State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance offer the cheapest monthly rates for drivers with a history of accidents.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
USAA$192$2334.5
State Farm$164$1994.4
Travelers$206$2804.3
GEICO$265$3224.3
Allstate$179$2174.1
NationwideN/A$2924.1
Auto-Owners Insurance$153$1864.1
Progressive$222$2854.1
Safeco$233$3733.8
Liberty Mutual$232$3923.8
State Auto$257$3923.8
Mercury$325$3953.6
The General$419$5713.4
Direct Auto$355$4133.2
Clearcover$345$4582.9
Bristol West$406$6012.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Georgia with a DUI

You can expect your car insurance rates to skyrocket if you get a DUI. Some insurers may even refuse to cover you, and the state may require you to obtain SR-22 insurance. In Georgia, State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance offer the most affordable monthly rates for drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full CoverageIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
USAA$267$3244.5
State Farm$229$2774.4
Travelers$287$3904.3
GEICO$368$4484.3
Allstate$249$3024.1
NationwideN/A$4064.1
Auto-Owners Insurance$213$2594.1
Progressive$308$3964.1
Safeco$324$5193.8
Liberty Mutual$322$5453.8
State Auto$358$5453.8
Mercury$452$5493.6
The General$583$7943.4
Direct Auto$494$5753.2
Clearcover$480$6372.9
Bristol West$565$8362.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Check Out: Georgia SR-22 Car Insurance

Check Out: Georgia SR-22 Car Insurance

Best auto insurance for Georgia high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding tickets may seem like a minor traffic violation, but even they can cause your insurance rates to go up — and especially if you get multiple tickets. State Farm and Auto-Owners Insurance both offer affordable monthly rates to drivers with speeding tickets on their record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full CoverageIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
USAA$180$2184.5
State Farm$154$1864.4
Travelers$193$2634.3
GEICO$248$3024.3
Allstate$168$2044.1
NationwideN/A$2734.1
Auto-Owners Insurance$143$1744.1
Progressive$208$2674.1
Safeco$218$3503.8
Liberty Mutual$217$3673.8
State Auto$241$3673.8
Mercury$304$3703.6
The General$393$5353.4
Direct Auto$332$3873.2
Clearcover$323$4292.9
Bristol West$381$5632.2
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest Georgia car insurance companies for high-risk drivers with poor credit

Your credit score is another factor that can influence how much you pay for car insurance. However, Georgia prohibits insurance companies from using credit history as the sole factor in determining insurance rates.[2] While the quality of your credit score will affect your rates, it won’t have as significant of an effect as it would in other states.

Auto-Owners Insurance, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest rates for drivers with bad credit.  

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners Insurance$166
State Farm$178
Allstate$194
USAA$208
Travelers$223
Progressive$240
Liberty Mutual$251
Safeco$253
State Auto$279
GEICO$287
Mercury$352
Clearcover$374
Direct Auto$384
Bristol West$440
The General$454
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to find affordable car insurance for high-risk drivers in Georgia

High-risk drivers will almost always pay more for car insurance, but you can still find affordable rates. Here are some ways to reduce how much you pay for car insurance:

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts on auto insurance, such as discounts for bundling your home and auto insurance, or low-mileage.[5]

  • Drive a safe vehicle. Some insurance companies will offer you a discount if your car has certain safety features, like anti-theft systems and child locks.[1]

  • Improve your credit score. Insurers consider your credit score when setting rates, so improving it may help you lower your premium.[5] Focus on paying down debt and paying your bills on time to improve your score.

  • Take a defensive driving course. You may be able to earn cheaper insurance rates by taking a defensive driving course. Look for insurers that offer this discount before enrolling in a course.[1]

  • Shop around. One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is by comparing quotes from multiple insurers. Insurance companies often offer different rates for the same coverage, so it’s worth comparing to see which company works best for you.

Find Georgia Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates in Georgia 

The best way to lower your insurance rates is by improving your driving record. It’s one of the most significant factors in how much you pay in premiums.

Some ways you can begin improving your driving record include:

  • Be a defensive driver and maintain good driving habits.

  • Take steps to protect your vehicle from theft, like always locking your car.[1]

  • Always have a plan for how you’re going to get home if you plan to drink.

  • Buy a vehicle with numerous safety features.[1]

  • Sign up for a telematics program that tracks your driving and rewards safe driving behavior.

Georgia high-risk drivers insurance FAQs

You can still get affordable car insurance as a high-risk driver. Here’s some additional information about how high-risk drivers can find cheap car insurance in Georgia.

  • Which driver is considered high risk in Georgia?

    Drivers with a history of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and traffic violations are typically considered high risk. You may also be considered high risk if you have bad credit or lapses in insurance coverage.

    Insurers consider high-risk drivers more likely to file an insurance claim, so they charge them higher premiums for car insurance.

  • How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Georgia?

    In Georgia, auto insurance companies calculate risk by considering your driving history, credit score, age, and numerous other factors. However, Georgia doesn’t allow insurance companies to use your credit history as the sole factor in determining insurance rates, so it affects your rates less than it would in many other states.

  • What’s the cheapest insurance company for Georgia high-risk drivers?

    Auto-Owners Insurance is the cheapest company for high-risk drivers in Georgia. The company offers the lowest average rates for drivers with a history of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and poor credit.

  • How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Georgia?

    The price of high-risk car insurance will vary drastically depending on which insurance company you choose and the types of violations you have on your driving record. Drivers with DUIs will pay more than drivers with speeding tickets, but both will pay more than drivers with clean records, for example.

  • How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Georgia?

    Reckless driving is considered a serious offense in Georgia and can stay on your driving record indefinitely and continue to negatively affect your car insurance rates.[6]

    “Reckless driving will increase car insurance rates,” Cunningham says. “Depending on your location, other violations on your driving record, and policy selections, this can increase your rates by a fraction of your existing premium or more than double your existing premiums.”

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
  2. CREDIT-BASED INSURANCE SCORES: IMPACTS ON CONSUMERS OF AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE. "A Report to Congress by the Federal Trade Commission."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. GeorgiaLegalAid.org. "What should I know about car insurance?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  6. Justia U.S. Law. "2020 Georgia Code Title 40 - Motor Vehicles and Traffic Chapter 6 - Uniform Rules of the Road Article 15 - Serious Traffic Offenses § 40-6-390. Reckless Driving."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers