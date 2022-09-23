What is SR-22 insurance in Georgia, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 is a form that some drivers need to fill out to prove that their auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage Georgia requires.

“An SR-22 is a certificate of financial responsibility that is required by some states for drivers who have been convicted of certain traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence, a DUI, or driving without insurance,” says John Espenschied, Insurance Brokers Group owner. “The SR-22 is filed with the state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV) and shows that the driver has met the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements.”

Georgia may suspend your license for the following violations:[1]

Driving at or faster than 75 mph on a two-lane highway

Driving at or faster than 85 mph on any road in Georgia

Failure to pay child support

Driving under the influence

Failure to appear in court or pay a traffic ticket

Failure to provide proof of insurance

Accumulating more than the allotted license points

Not every conviction requires an SR-22 for reinstatement, but if you have multiple convictions of failure to provide proof of insurance, the state will likely require an SR-22.[1]

How can you get insurance with an SR-22 in Georgia?

If you need to add an SR-22 to your insurance policy, contact your insurance company and explain you need it to update your policy and file the form on your behalf.

Not all insurance companies will work with you if you need to file an SR-22. Your insurer might not offer SR-22 forms, or your driving history may trigger a cancellation.[2] In that case, you’d have to shop around for a new policy and find an insurer that will extend coverage to you.

How long is an SR-22 required in Georgia?

Georgia requires you to maintain continuous coverage with an SR-22 on file for three years.[1] If you have additional infractions on your driving record or your insurance company cancels your policy and you lose coverage, the state may suspend your license again.

Drivers with multiple convictions of driving without insurance may need to get an SR-22A form, which requires a paid-in-full receipt of insurance. Even if you don’t have a car, you need to file a nonowner SR-22 or SR-22A form with six months of premiums paid up front.