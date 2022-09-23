>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheap SR-22 Insurance in Georgia (2024)

If you need SR-22 insurance in Georgia, it’s important to find the cheapest rates to mitigate your increased premiums.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Amber Benka
Revisado porAmber Benka
Amber BenkaAgente de seguros con licencia

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

If you want to reinstate your Georgia driver’s license after a traffic violation or conviction, you may need to file an SR-22 with the state. Filing an SR-22 isn’t expensive, but the conviction that leads to one may raise your car insurance rates, which is why it’s important to research insurers that offer SR-22s and find one with the lowest rates. On average, SR-22 insurance in Georgia costs $318 a month — 27% more than the state average of $250.

Datos Breves

  • SR-22 insurance isn’t actually insurance. It’s paperwork indicating that you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

  • Even if you don’t own a car, you may need to file a nonowner SR-22 form to reinstate your license.

  • Auto-Owners offers the cheapest SR-22 insurance in Georgia, at an average of $81 a month.

What is SR-22 insurance in Georgia, and when do you need it?

An SR-22 is a form that some drivers need to fill out to prove that their auto insurance policy meets the minimum liability coverage Georgia requires.

“An SR-22 is a certificate of financial responsibility that is required by some states for drivers who have been convicted of certain traffic offenses, such as driving under the influence, a DUI, or driving without insurance,” says John Espenschied, Insurance Brokers Group owner. “The SR-22 is filed with the state’s department of motor vehicles (DMV) and shows that the driver has met the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements.”

Georgia may suspend your license for the following violations:[1]

  • Driving at or faster than 75 mph on a two-lane highway

  • Driving at or faster than 85 mph on any road in Georgia

  • Failure to pay child support

  • Driving under the influence

  • Failure to appear in court or pay a traffic ticket

  • Failure to provide proof of insurance

  • Accumulating more than the allotted license points

Not every conviction requires an SR-22 for reinstatement, but if you have multiple convictions of failure to provide proof of insurance, the state will likely require an SR-22.[1]

How can you get insurance with an SR-22 in Georgia?

If you need to add an SR-22 to your insurance policy, contact your insurance company and explain you need it to update your policy and file the form on your behalf.

Not all insurance companies will work with you if you need to file an SR-22. Your insurer might not offer SR-22 forms, or your driving history may trigger a cancellation.[2] In that case, you’d have to shop around for a new policy and find an insurer that will extend coverage to you.

How long is an SR-22 required in Georgia?

Georgia requires you to maintain continuous coverage with an SR-22 on file for three years.[1] If you have additional infractions on your driving record or your insurance company cancels your policy and you lose coverage, the state may suspend your license again.

Drivers with multiple convictions of driving without insurance may need to get an SR-22A form, which requires a paid-in-full receipt of insurance. Even if you don’t have a car, you need to file a nonowner SR-22 or SR-22A form with six months of premiums paid up front.

How much is an SR-22 in Georgia?

If you need an SR-22 in Georgia, you’ll pay a filing fee, and how much that costs will depend on your insurer. Across the country, most insurers tend to charge $15 to $35 to file the SR-22. Whatever you pay, Espenschied says that it will be “nominal.”

Cheapest companies for SR-22 insurance in Georgia

Insurance companies may deny you coverage if you need an SR-22, but quite a few companies in Georgia file SR-22 insurance for drivers. On average, drivers pay between $81 a month with Auto-Owners and $278 a month with Bristol West. 

The table below shows the insurance companies in Georgia that offer SR-22 insurance and their average monthly costs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Auto-Owners914.0
State Farm964.5
COUNTRY Financial984.2
Allstate1064.2
Mile Auto1063.5
USAA1134.5
Progressive1313.9
Safeco1353.8
Mercury1503.6
GEICO1574.2
Clearcover1613.2
National General1823.1
Liberty Mutual1843.8
AssuranceAmerica1882.2
Elephant1903.8
Direct Auto1953.3
GAINSCO2093.3
Nationwide2344.3
Infinity2700.0
The General2893.3
Bristol West3232.2
Foremost3443.5
Cheapest insurance companies for SR-22 Georgia by city

Where you live is a common factor that insurance companies consider when determining your premiums. Areas with more drivers and higher rates of accidents and thefts tend to experience higher rates than rural areas.[3] For example, SR-22 drivers in Valdosta, Georgia, find average rates of $61 with State Farm, but drivers in Atlanta find average rates of $103 from the same insurer.

Below are some cities in Georgia and their average monthly costs for liability-only insurance for drivers with SR-22s.

City NameInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
DaltonAuto-Owners65
ValdostaAuto-Owners65
ValdostaState Farm69
DaltonCOUNTRY Financial70
DaltonState Farm70
ValdostaCOUNTRY Financial70
ValdostaAllstate76
ValdostaMile Auto76
DaltonAllstate77
DaltonMile Auto77
AlbanyAuto-Owners78
DaltonUSAA81
ValdostaUSAA81
AthensAuto-Owners83
GainesvilleAuto-Owners83
AlbanyState Farm84
AlbanyCOUNTRY Financial85
AlpharettaAuto-Owners85
ColumbusAuto-Owners85
AugustaAuto-Owners87
Warner RobinsAuto-Owners88
WoodstockAuto-Owners88
AthensState Farm89
GainesvilleCOUNTRY Financial89
GainesvilleState Farm89
MariettaAuto-Owners89
AthensCOUNTRY Financial91
AlbanyAllstate92
AlbanyMile Auto92
AlpharettaState Farm92
ColumbusState Farm92
AlpharettaCOUNTRY Financial94
AugustaState Farm94
ColumbusCOUNTRY Financial94
ValdostaProgressive94
AugustaCOUNTRY Financial95
DaltonProgressive95
Warner RobinsState Farm95
WoodstockState Farm95
MariettaState Farm96
Warner RobinsCOUNTRY Financial96
WoodstockCOUNTRY Financial96
AthensAllstate98
AthensMile Auto98
GainesvilleAllstate98
GainesvilleMile Auto98
MariettaCOUNTRY Financial98
AlbanyUSAA99
DallasAuto-Owners99
LawrencevilleAuto-Owners100
AlpharettaAllstate102
AlpharettaMile Auto102
ColumbusAllstate102
ColumbusMile Auto102
ValdostaSafeco102
AugustaAllstate103
AugustaMile Auto103
DaltonSafeco103
SavannahAuto-Owners103
AthensUSAA105
GainesvilleUSAA105
Warner RobinsAllstate105
Warner RobinsMile Auto105
WoodstockAllstate105
WoodstockMile Auto105
MariettaAllstate106
MariettaMile Auto106
AtlantaAuto-Owners107
DallasState Farm107
DaltonMercury107
ValdostaMercury107
AlpharettaUSAA109
AugustaUSAA109
ColumbusUSAA109
DallasCOUNTRY Financial109
LawrencevilleState Farm109
LawrencevilleCOUNTRY Financial110
SavannahState Farm111
ValdostaGEICO111
Warner RobinsUSAA111
WoodstockUSAA111
DaltonGEICO113
MariettaUSAA113
SavannahCOUNTRY Financial113
AlbanyProgressive114
DaltonClearcover114
ValdostaClearcover114
AtlantaState Farm116
AtlantaCOUNTRY Financial117
DallasAllstate117
DallasMile Auto117
MaconAuto-Owners118
LawrencevilleAllstate120
LawrencevilleMile Auto120
AthensProgressive121
GainesvilleProgressive121
SavannahAllstate122
SavannahMile Auto122
AlbanySafeco124
AlpharettaProgressive125
ColumbusProgressive125
DallasUSAA125
AugustaProgressive127
LawrencevilleUSAA127
AtlantaAllstate128
AtlantaMile Auto128
MaconState Farm128
MaconCOUNTRY Financial129
SavannahUSAA129
Warner RobinsProgressive129
WoodstockProgressive129
AlbanyMercury131
AthensSafeco131
GainesvilleSafeco131
MariettaProgressive131
ValdostaNational General131
DaltonLiberty Mutual132
DaltonNational General132
ValdostaLiberty Mutual132
ValdostaAssuranceAmerica133
DaltonAssuranceAmerica135
AlbanyGEICO136
AlpharettaSafeco136
AtlantaUSAA136
ColumbusSafeco136
ValdostaElephant136
AthensMercury138
AugustaSafeco138
DaltonElephant138
GainesvilleMercury138
AlbanyClearcover139
ValdostaDirect Auto139
Warner RobinsSafeco139
DaltonDirect Auto140
MaconAllstate140
MaconMile Auto140
MariettaSafeco140
WoodstockSafeco140
AlpharettaMercury143
ColumbusMercury143
GainesvilleGEICO143
AthensGEICO144
AugustaMercury144
DallasProgressive144
GainesvilleClearcover146
Warner RobinsMercury146
AthensClearcover147
LawrencevilleProgressive147
MariettaMercury147
WoodstockMercury147
AlpharettaGEICO149
ColumbusGEICO149
MaconUSAA149
AugustaGEICO150
SavannahProgressive150
ValdostaGAINSCO150
AlpharettaClearcover151
ColumbusClearcover151
DaltonGAINSCO151
AugustaClearcover153
Warner RobinsGEICO153
MariettaGEICO154
WoodstockGEICO154
Warner RobinsClearcover155
AtlantaProgressive157
DallasSafeco157
MariettaClearcover157
WoodstockClearcover157
AlbanyLiberty Mutual160
AlbanyNational General160
LawrencevilleSafeco160
AlbanyAssuranceAmerica162
SavannahSafeco164
DallasMercury165
AlbanyElephant166
ValdostaNationwide166
AthensNational General168
DaltonNationwide168
GainesvilleNational General168
LawrencevilleMercury168
AlbanyDirect Auto169
AthensLiberty Mutual169
GainesvilleLiberty Mutual169
AtlantaSafeco171
GainesvilleAssuranceAmerica171
SavannahMercury171
AthensAssuranceAmerica172
DallasGEICO172
MaconProgressive173
AlpharettaLiberty Mutual175
AlpharettaNational General175
ColumbusLiberty Mutual175
ColumbusNational General175
GainesvilleElephant175
LawrencevilleGEICO175
AthensElephant176
AugustaNational General176
DallasClearcover176
AlpharettaAssuranceAmerica177
AugustaLiberty Mutual177
ColumbusAssuranceAmerica177
LawrencevilleClearcover177
AtlantaMercury179
GainesvilleDirect Auto179
SavannahGEICO179
Warner RobinsNational General179
AthensDirect Auto180
AugustaAssuranceAmerica180
MariettaNational General180
Warner RobinsLiberty Mutual180
WoodstockNational General180
AlpharettaElephant182
ColumbusElephant182
MariettaLiberty Mutual182
SavannahClearcover182
WoodstockLiberty Mutual182
AlbanyGAINSCO183
Warner RobinsAssuranceAmerica183
AugustaElephant184
MariettaAssuranceAmerica184
WoodstockAssuranceAmerica184
AlpharettaDirect Auto186
ColumbusDirect Auto186
AtlantaGEICO187
MaconSafeco187
Warner RobinsElephant187
AugustaDirect Auto188
MariettaElephant188
ValdostaInfinity188
WoodstockElephant188
AtlantaClearcover190
DaltonInfinity190
Warner RobinsDirect Auto191
GainesvilleGAINSCO193
MariettaDirect Auto193
WoodstockDirect Auto193
AthensGAINSCO194
MaconMercury197
AlpharettaGAINSCO201
ColumbusGAINSCO201
DallasNational General201
AugustaGAINSCO202
AlbanyNationwide204
DallasLiberty Mutual204
LawrencevilleNational General205
MaconGEICO205
DallasAssuranceAmerica206
LawrencevilleLiberty Mutual206
Warner RobinsGAINSCO206
WoodstockGAINSCO206
MariettaGAINSCO208
ValdostaThe General208
DaltonThe General209
LawrencevilleAssuranceAmerica209
MaconClearcover209
SavannahNational General209
DallasElephant210
SavannahLiberty Mutual210
LawrencevilleElephant213
SavannahAssuranceAmerica213
DallasDirect Auto215
GainesvilleNationwide215
AthensNationwide216
AtlantaNational General219
LawrencevilleDirect Auto219
SavannahElephant219
AtlantaLiberty Mutual220
AlpharettaNationwide223
AtlantaAssuranceAmerica223
ColumbusNationwide223
SavannahDirect Auto223
AugustaNationwide226
AlbanyInfinity228
AtlantaElephant228
Warner RobinsNationwide228
ValdostaBristol West230
WoodstockNationwide230
MariettaNationwide231
DallasGAINSCO232
DaltonBristol West232
AtlantaDirect Auto234
LawrencevilleGAINSCO235
GainesvilleInfinity241
MaconNational General241
SavannahGAINSCO241
AthensInfinity242
MaconLiberty Mutual242
MaconAssuranceAmerica246
ValdostaForemost248
DaltonForemost249
AlpharettaInfinity250
ColumbusInfinity250
AtlantaGAINSCO252
MaconElephant252
AlbanyThe General253
AugustaInfinity253
DallasNationwide257
MaconDirect Auto257
Warner RobinsInfinity257
WoodstockInfinity259
MariettaInfinity260
LawrencevilleNationwide261
GainesvilleThe General267
AthensThe General268
SavannahNationwide268
AlpharettaThe General276
ColumbusThe General276
MaconGAINSCO276
AtlantaNationwide279
AugustaThe General279
AlbanyBristol West281
Warner RobinsThe General285
WoodstockThe General286
MariettaThe General287
DallasInfinity290
LawrencevilleInfinity294
GainesvilleBristol West296
AthensBristol West297
AlbanyForemost301
SavannahInfinity301
AlpharettaBristol West307
ColumbusBristol West307
MaconNationwide308
AugustaBristol West311
AtlantaInfinity315
Warner RobinsBristol West315
GainesvilleForemost316
WoodstockBristol West318
AthensForemost319
MariettaBristol West319
DallasThe General320
LawrencevilleThe General325
AlpharettaForemost330
ColumbusForemost330
AugustaForemost333
SavannahThe General333
Warner RobinsForemost338
WoodstockForemost340
MariettaForemost342
MaconInfinity345
AtlantaThe General348
DallasBristol West355
LawrencevilleBristol West360
DallasForemost381
MaconThe General382
LawrencevilleForemost386
SavannahForemost396
AtlantaForemost414
MaconForemost455
How SR-22 insurance affects driving record and future rates in Georgia

You’ll likely see your premiums increase when you file an SR-22. The average monthly premium that drivers with SR-22 insurance in Georgia pay is $318 for full coverage. The average monthly premium for Georgia drivers without SR-22 insurance is $250 a month.

High-risk drivers likely have higher premiums than drivers with clean driving records, but you can still lower insurance rates while under SR-22 insurance:

  • Improve your credit score. Insurance companies in Georgia can use your credit score to predict your likelihood of filing a claim. The higher your credit score, in theory, the lower your insurance premiums.

  • Ask your insurer about discounts. Your car may have certain safety features that will earn a discount, or you can bundle your auto insurance with your homeowners and bring down the price of both policies.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some insurers will give you a break on your premiums if you take an approved defensive driving class.

  • Be a safe driver. Practice safe driving habits and avoid further convictions to improve your record slowly over time. Your insurance rates will decrease as negative marks fall off your record.

Georgia SR-22 insurance FAQs

If you need to file an SR-22 in Georgia, here’s some additional information that can help you navigate the process.

  • How long is an SR-22 required in Georgia?

    You have to have an SR-22 or SR-22A on file with Georgia for three years.[1]

  • How do you get rid of an SR-22 in Georgia?

    Time is the only thing that will remove SR-22s in Georgia. You may receive a notice from the Department of Driver Services (DDS), but if you don’t, and it’s been three years, check with the DDS to see if you can drop it. If so, you can tell your insurer to remove the SR-22 from your policy.

  • What happens to your SR-22 in Georgia if you move?

    You should talk to your insurer, but you may still have to file an SR-22 with the Georgia Department of Driver Services until the filing period has ended. Also, the insurance in your new state will need to have the minimum required insurance coverage in Georgia, even if your new state doesn’t require as much coverage. The company you’re insured with will need to be licensed in the new state you live in, as well as in Georgia.[1]

  • Do you need an SR-22 in Georgia if you don’t have a car?

    Yes. If you’re a Georgia resident, a court may decide that you need to file an SR-22, even if you don’t own a car. The coverage will protect you in case you rent a car or borrow somebody’s car and cause property damage or injury to somebody else.[1]

Sources

  1. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "Reinstate License."
  2. III. "What's the difference between auto policy cancellation and nonrenewal?."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

