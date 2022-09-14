Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Berkeley drivers with clean records usually land the cheapest premiums because auto insurance companies see them as having a lower risk of loss.
On the other hand, insurance companies tend to charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers to offset the potential loss in claims. To save as much money as possible on a policy, do your best to drive safely at all times and prevent these incidents. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Berkeley based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
In 2023, Berkeley police cited 175 drivers for unsafe speed.[1] Speeding increases your risk of being involved in an accident. As a result, Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets tend to pay more for auto insurance coverage.
The average monthly cost of car insurance for Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets is $329 for full coverage and $176 for minimum coverage. The following table illustrates how top insurers for Berkeley charge drivers with speeding infractions more for liability-only insurance policies.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Ticket
|Mile Auto
|64
|90
|Mercury
|86
|126
|Safeco
|94
|130
|USAA
|102
|129
|Dairyland
|114
|150
|National General
|125
|160
|GEICO
|136
|173
|Allstate
|140
|177
|Farmers
|144
|183
|Direct Auto
|148
|194
|State Farm
|156
|195
|Travelers
|164
|212
|Bristol West
|178
|230
|21st Century
|179
|237
|Nationwide
|220
|282
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
In 2020, Berkeley reported 357 injuries and fatalities from car accidents, which is a bit lower than other California cities with similar populations.[4] However, if you cause a car accident, insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. As a result, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.[5]
Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents face average car insurance rates of $308 per month for full-coverage policies and $164 for liability only. The table below shows the most affordable minimum-coverage quotes for Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Mile Auto
|64
|91
|Mercury
|86
|126
|Anchor
|92
|121
|Safeco
|94
|131
|USAA
|102
|129
|Dairyland
|114
|148
|National General
|125
|162
|GEICO
|136
|173
|Allstate
|140
|177
|Farmers
|144
|183
|Direct Auto
|148
|194
|State Farm
|156
|195
|Travelers
|164
|211
|Bristol West
|178
|226
|21st Century
|179
|235
|Nationwide
|220
|282
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
A DUI conviction in California usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state and keep it on file for three to five years. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you may struggle to find auto insurance coverage.
DUIs push Berkeley car insurance averages to $317 per month for full coverage and $169 for liability-only policies. The following table shows how a DUI charge increases liability quotes from top insurers in Berkeley.
|Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With DUI
|Mile Auto
|64
|97
|Mercury
|86
|128
|Anchor
|92
|133
|Safeco
|94
|136
|USAA
|102
|148
|Dairyland
|114
|165
|National General
|125
|181
|GEICO
|136
|197
|Allstate
|140
|203
|Farmers
|144
|208
|Direct Auto
|148
|214
|State Farm
|156
|226
|Travelers
|164
|237
|Bristol West
|178
|258
|21st Century
|179
|259
|Nationwide
|220
|318
