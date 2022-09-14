>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheap Auto Insurance in Berkeley, California (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Berkeley, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $64 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Berkeley residents enjoy great views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and San Francisco skylines. But they don’t enjoy lower-than-average car insurance rates. While the city's rates are on par with the California state averages, they're significantly higher than national average costs for car insurance.

In Berkeley, full coverage averages $236 per month and liability-only coverage averages $126. Nationally, the average monthly cost of car insurance is just $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability only.

The city's comparatively low accident and fatality rates probably partially account for Berkeley's average car insurance rates. In 2023, the city of nearly 119,000 residents had just 605 traffic accidents and no fatalities.[1]

Berkeley drivers may be able to find better-than-average car insurance rates by comparing quotes from multiple insurers. Here's what to know about finding affordable coverage in Berkeley.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury are the cheapest insurers in Berkeley.

  • Speeding was a factor in about 29% of accidents that occurred in Berkeley in 2023.[1]

  • If you meet certain requirements, you may be eligible for affordable car insurance through the California's low-cost car insurance plan.

Best car insurance companies in Berkeley

To find the best car insurance in Berkeley, consider your budget, driving record, and car insurance coverage needs. It’s helpful to compare multiple companies at once to see which one offers the most discounts, the coverage options you need, and the best customer service. Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Clearcover are some of the best insurers offering coverage in Berkeley, and all three offer below-average car insurance rates.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Usage-based insurance
Safeco3.8$166N/ASafe drivers
Mercury3.6$164$88Rideshare drivers
Best insurer for usage-based insurance: Mile Auto

3.5
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto is a newer car insurance company that specializes in pay-per-mile auto insurance. It charges drivers a monthly base rate, plus a per-mile fee based on odometer readings. It’s a particularly good option for anyone who is retired, works remotely, frequently uses public transportation, or simply doesn’t drive very often.

Ventajas

  • Doesn’t require an in-vehicle telematics device

  • Approves repairs from any shop

Contras

  • No advertised discounts

  • No mobile app available

Best insurer for safe drivers: Safeco

Liability Only
Full Coverage
Although not the lowest, Safeco's rates for Berkeley drivers are competitive. The insurer offers multiple ways for good drivers to reduce their rates further through discounts and its RightTrack telematics program. Policyholders who achieve a certain number of years without an at-fault accident or moving violation can qualify for accident forgiveness, and if you go six months without a claim Safeco will refund 2.5% of your policy premium automatically.

Ventajas

  • Multiple rewards for staying claims-free

  • Optional new vehicle replacement coverage available

Contras

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

  • Only 1.6 star rating (out of 5) on Trustpilot

Best insurer for rideshare drivers: Mercury

Liability Only
Full Coverage
Transportation network companies (TNCs) typically provide coverage when you're on your way to pick up a passenger and when you're on a trip with a passenger. But when you're waiting for a ride assignment, TNC coverage is limited. Based in California, Mercury offers rideshare insurance that protects you when you're driving for personal use and when you're waiting for a fare assignment. You'll need to have a personal policy with Mercury to be eligible for rideshare coverage through the company, and you can cover more than one vehicle under your rideshare insurance.

Ventajas

  • Respectable number of discounts, including for auto-pay, being a good student, and having multiple cars on one policy

  • Rental car cost and rideshare coverages available

Contras

  • Limited number of discounts

  • May not be the cheapest option for Berkeley drivers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Berkeley

Finding the best price on car insurance involves a little effort on your part when shopping with different companies. To lock in a good deal on a car insurance policy in Berkeley, keep these tips in mind:

  • Shop around. Get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies at the same level of coverage to find the most affordable option. Be sure to compare prices, coverage options, and company reputations.

  • Look for discounts. “Keep your eye out for discounts that may apply to you, such as the auto pay discount, pay in full discount, and safe driving discount,” says McKenzie.

  • Bundle insurance. If you pair your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can usually get a discount on your monthly premiums.

  • Drive safely. A driving history with speeding tickets, DUIs, and other incidents can easily increase your car insurance premiums. Make every effort to avoid them.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You may take it online in many cases and see some savings.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Berkeley: Mile Auto

Liability car insurance is required per California law. This type of coverage pays for the other driver’s property damage and injuries after you cause a car accident. Because liability-only policies meet the state-minimum requirements and have no additional coverage, drivers can typically find the lowest prices with this type of insurance.

The table below shows the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies, on average, in Berkeley.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto64
Sun Coast71
Mercury86
Anchor92
Safeco94
USAA102
Dairyland114
National General125
GEICO136
Allstate140
Farmers144
Direct Auto148
State Farm156
Travelers164
Bristol West178
21st Century179
Nationwide220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Berkeley: Mile Auto

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Berkeley and generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. It provides extra protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause. Your lender might require a full-coverage policy if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Berkeley.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto119
Mercury160
Sun Coast166
Safeco169
Anchor197
USAA219
Dairyland264
National General266
GEICO292
Allstate302
Farmers311
State Farm337
Travelers354
Direct Auto358
21st Century385
Bristol West397
Nationwide474
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Berkeley car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault — or tort — state. This means the at-fault driver must pay for the property damage and injury costs they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle.

“Liability insurance is required to operate a vehicle on the roadway in California,” says Lauren McKenzie, senior insurance agent at A Plus Insurance. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.

Here are California’s minimum car insurance requirements that all drivers must purchase:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    $5,000 per accident

Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Coverage beyond minimum liability is optional for drivers in Berkeley but might be worthwhile for additional protection. Here are some optional coverages you can add to your auto policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    This protects you from non-accident events that damage your vehicle, like severe weather, falling objects, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision

    If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, collision coverage will apply, no matter who’s responsible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist

    Uninsured motorist coverage kicks in when a driver without insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    Medical payments insurance is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and can pay for post-accident medical expenses, regardless of fault.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) helps qualifying drivers purchase low-cost car insurance. The eligibility requirements for the program are:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

Depending on the county, minimum-liability car insurance through the CLCA costs $232 to $932 a year. While you can’t purchase full-coverage insurance through the CLCA, it does offer additional coverage options, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance for an extra $37 to $107 a year. You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Berkeley drivers with clean records usually land the cheapest premiums because auto insurance companies see them as having a lower risk of loss.

On the other hand, insurance companies tend to charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers to offset the potential loss in claims. To save as much money as possible on a policy, do your best to drive safely at all times and prevent these incidents. Here are the average car insurance quotes in Berkeley based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

In 2023, Berkeley police cited 175 drivers for unsafe speed.[1] Speeding increases your risk of being involved in an accident. As a result, Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets tend to pay more for auto insurance coverage.

The average monthly cost of car insurance for Berkeley drivers with speeding tickets is $329 for full coverage and $176 for minimum coverage. The following table illustrates how top insurers for Berkeley charge drivers with speeding infractions more for liability-only insurance policies.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Mile Auto6490
Mercury86126
Safeco94130
USAA102129
Dairyland114150
National General125160
GEICO136173
Allstate140177
Farmers144183
Direct Auto148194
State Farm156195
Travelers164212
Bristol West178230
21st Century179237
Nationwide220282
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

In 2020, Berkeley reported 357 injuries and fatalities from car accidents, which is a bit lower than other California cities with similar populations.[4] However, if you cause a car accident, insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. As a result, your car insurance premiums will likely go up.[5]

Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents face average car insurance rates of $308 per month for full-coverage policies and $164 for liability only. The table below shows the most affordable minimum-coverage quotes for Berkeley drivers with at-fault accidents on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto6491
Mercury86126
Anchor92121
Safeco94131
USAA102129
Dairyland114148
National General125162
GEICO136173
Allstate140177
Farmers144183
Direct Auto148194
State Farm156195
Travelers164211
Bristol West178226
21st Century179235
Nationwide220282
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

A DUI conviction in California usually leads to fines, jail time, and a license suspension. To reinstate your license after a DUI, you may need to file an SR-22 insurance form with the state and keep it on file for three to five years. During this time, your premiums will likely increase or you may struggle to find auto insurance coverage.

DUIs push Berkeley car insurance averages to $317 per month for full coverage and $169 for liability-only policies. The following table shows how a DUI charge increases liability quotes from top insurers in Berkeley.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto6497
Mercury86128
Anchor92133
Safeco94136
USAA102148
Dairyland114165
National General125181
GEICO136197
Allstate140203
Farmers144208
Direct Auto148214
State Farm156226
Travelers164237
Bristol West178258
21st Century179259
Nationwide220318
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Senior drivers can experience age-related physical and cognitive changes that make it more difficult for them to drive safely.[6] That’s why average premiums tend to go down around age 35 and increase again around age 70. Despite these trends, senior drivers in Berkeley typically have the cheapest premiums out of any other age group.

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Berkeley is $103 per month for minimum coverage and $194 for full coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Berkeley.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto4991
Mercury70130
Safeco80144
USAA81175
Dairyland92213
National General101215
GEICO108231
Allstate113243
Farmers113244
Direct Auto114276
State Farm121260
Travelers129279
21st Century135290
Bristol West143318
Nationwide166357
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Teens who are newly licensed have far less driving experience than older, seasoned drivers, which increases their chances of getting into a car accident,” says McKenzie. “Therefore, insurance premiums will be higher for them and eventually decrease once the driver is age 25.” To save on auto policies, teens can stay on their parents’ insurance or take advantage of a good student discount.

Berkeley teens face average monthly car insurance rates of $365 for full coverage and $195 for liability only. The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for teen drivers in Berkeley.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto116216
Mercury148276
Anchor154330
Safeco157283
USAA157337
Dairyland172399
GEICO199428
National General223475
Allstate230497
Farmers235507
State Farm250540
Direct Auto253613
Bristol West276616
Travelers277598
21st Century279600
Nationwide352759
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Is car insurance more expensive in Berkeley?

Car insurance rates for Berkeley drivers are higher than the national average but in line with California's averages. Premiums can even vary by ZIP code and city within California as a result of differences in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.[7] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Berkeley than in almost every California city, except for San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More cities in California

Here’s a look at the average quotes for car insurance in other cities in California.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Anaheim$285$131
Bakersfield$212$104
Fresno$217$120
Long Beach$216$134
Los Angeles$289$179
Modesto$238$121
Oakland$218$138
Riverside$253$122
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Stockton$270$363
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Berkeley car insurance FAQs

Learn about what factors might cause high car insurance rates, and read the answers to common questions about Berkeley car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Berkeley?

    The average cost of car insurance in Berkeley is $126 per month for liability only and $236 per month for full coverage.

  • Which is the cheapest insurance company in Berkeley?

    Mile Auto has the lowest rates for Berkeley drivers, with minimum-coverage quotes starting at $64 per month. Sun Coast and Mercury are the second- and third-cheapest insurers, with liability-only rates as low as $71 and $86, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Berkeley?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Berkeley are Mile Auto, Safeco, and Mercury. These companies have lower-than-average monthly quotes for drivers and strong Insurify Quality Scores. However, the best insurer for you depends on your specific needs, budget, and driving history. It’s best to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies at the same coverage levels to find the lowest price for you.

  • Does California have high car insurance?

    California doesn’t necessarily have higher car insurance rates. California car insurance average costs are similar to national average rates. States like Florida have much higher premiums on average, but others, like Maine, have much lower costs. California sits right in the middle in terms of car insurance affordability.

  • Can insurers in California use your credit score to set premiums?

    No. California prohibits insurers from using credit history to determine car insurance premiums.[8] This means that, all other factors being equal, you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have poor credit compared to someone with good or excellent credit.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. University of California, Berkeley. "Transportation Injury Mapping System."
  2. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements."
  3. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.."
  4. California Office of Traffic Safety. "Crash Rankings Results: Berkeley."
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  8. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance."
