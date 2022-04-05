Best Rideshare Insurance in Washington: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

People often assume that you can start offering rides as long as you have a car, but that’s not really true because you won’t be covered the whole time. Your personal car insurance coverage will not cover you as long as you’re on the clock for a rideshare company, and your rideshare coverage will often not cover you if you don’t have a passenger.

Rideshare driving is divided into “periods” that all have different levels and responsibilities for insurance coverage. Here are the different periods you need to be aware of and who will cover you.

Period 0: App Off

If you’re driving for yourself and you haven’t logged into the rideshare app, your personal insurance will cover you. The rideshare company’s insurance will not play any role.

Period 1: App On, Waiting for a Request

This period of time, when you’ve turned on the app but you aren’t actively picking up or transporting a passenger, is a common coverage gap when you are highly vulnerable as far as insurance is concerned. Your personal coverage won’t cover you because you’re using your car as a commercial vehicle. However, the bulk of your commercial policy through the rideshare company also won’t apply because you’re not transporting anyone.

Some rideshare or delivery companies will cover you for a small amount of liability during this gap period; however, it only meets the state minimum requirements for any bodily injuries or damages you cause while you’re waiting for a passenger. The coverage will include your liability to pay another person’s medical bills or property damage that you caused, but it doesn’t cover your own medical expenses from a personal injury or damage to your vehicle.

If you were involved in the accident but it wasn’t your fault, you can make a claim against the other driver’s insurance. Your personal insurance policy might cover you in this situation even if you were logged into a rideshare app. Check with your personal insurance company to learn more about what to do in this situation.

Period 2: Ride Request Accepted, on Your Way to Pick Up a Passenger

When you’re heading to pick up a passenger after you’ve accepted their request, you should be covered by the rideshare company’s commercial policy. This typically includes:

Third-party liability coverage: This insures you against bodily injuries or damages you cause to your riders, people in other vehicles, pedestrians, or property. It won’t cover your own injuries or damage to your vehicle.

Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage: This part of your commercial coverage insures you and anyone in your vehicle in case another driver causes an accident and doesn’t have sufficient insurance. This also covers hit-and-run accidents where someone else caused an accident but left the scene and can’t be identified.

Contingent collision and comprehensive coverage: If you have comprehensive and collision coverage on your personal insurance, both Uber and Lyft will provide the same coverage while you’re driving for them. It will cover your car up to its actual cash value regardless of who causes the accident. Both companies have a deductible you have to satisfy before this coverage applies.

Period 3: Picking Up Your Passenger and During the Trip

You have the same coverage from Uber or Lyft that you had during period 2. Both of these rideshare companies provide liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and comprehensive and collision coverage.

As you can see, not carrying rideshare insurance can be risky because your Uber or Lyft insurance won’t cover you the entire time you’re logged into the app. If you provide rideshare services, you need to get a rideshare endorsement or separate rideshare insurance. If you don’t, you’re at risk of losing your personal auto policy, falling into coverage gaps for accidents that happen while you’re ridesharing or providing deliveries, and ultimately paying thousands of dollars out of pocket for repairs and injuries.

Note that the above periods only apply to ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft, not on-demand delivery companies, which can be different. Coverage differs between delivery companies. For instance, Grubhub and Instacart don’t provide any car insurance, but you need to buy your own coverage if you want to drive for them. DoorDash only provides liability insurance while the food you’re delivering is still in your car, not while you’re waiting for a delivery or parked at the restaurant waiting for food.

