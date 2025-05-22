Volkswagen Tiguan Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a budget-friendly compact SUV. It was Volkswagen’s bestselling model worldwide in 2024. The average cost of Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance is $100 per month for minimum coverage and $187 per month for full coverage.
The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the 2025 Tiguan is on par with the cost of similar makes and models, like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. But average Tiguan insurance premiums are more expensive than the average rates for competitor vehicles.
USAA has the cheapest average Tiguan car insurance premiums.
The 2023 Tiguan has the highest insurance premium among recent model years.
Drivers in North Carolina have the cheapest insurance rates for Volkswagens, while New York has the most expensive.
Cost of Volkswagen Tiguan insurance by model year
On average, insurance for a Tiguan is $143 per month, but premiums depend on the vehicle’s model year. For example, the average rate for a 2023 Tiguan is much higher than the average premium for a 2022 model.
Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance rates also vary depending on the insurer. Based on Insurify’s data, the cheapest Tiguan car insurance company is USAA. For drivers who don’t qualify for USAA car insurance, GEICO is the second-cheapest insurer.
Below, you can see the average cost of Tiguan insurance by model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2024
$160
2023
$174
2022
$149
2021
$160
2020
$163
2019
$153
2018
$164
2017
$160
2016
$166
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The MSRP of the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan is $29,495 for the front-wheel drive (FWD) model and $30,995 for the all-wheel drive (AWD) model.Unlike the past couple years, the 2025 edition comes with two rows of seats instead of three. That said, it’s equipped with plenty of new technology, safety features, and a 201-horsepower engine.
Volkswagen is releasing the 2025 Tiguan later this year, so average monthly quotes are unavailable.
The MSRP for the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is $28,880.[1] The following table shows the average cost of 2024 Tiguan car insurance from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$63
State Farm
$76
Allstate
$84
GEICO
$93
American Family
$97
Progressive
$112
Travelers
$123
Farmers
$147
Nationwide
$167
Liberty Mutual
$186
The MSRP for the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan base model is $26,950. For the SEL R-Line model — the highest trim level — the price goes up to $37,680. In this table, you can see the average car insurance rates for the 2023 Tiguan from several auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$60
State Farm
$71
Allstate
$79
GEICO
$88
American Family
$92
Progressive
$106
Nationwide
$111
Travelers
$116
Farmers
$140
Liberty Mutual
$176
The starting price of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is $26,490, with several more expensive models available. If you’re interested in purchasing a 2022 Tiguan, here are the average monthly car insurance premiums from several insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$66
State Farm
$78
Allstate
$87
GEICO
$97
American Family
$101
Progressive
$117
Nationwide
$121
Travelers
$128
Farmers
$153
Liberty Mutual
$193
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan has an MSRP of $25,245. Below are the average car insurance premiums for the 2021 model from a few different insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$66
State Farm
$78
Allstate
$87
GEICO
$97
American Family
$100
Progressive
$117
Nationwide
$121
Travelers
$127
Farmers
$153
Liberty Mutual
$192
The starting price of the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan base model is $24,945. The highest trim level of the 2020 Tiguan, the SE R-Line Black with 4Motion, has an MSRP of $38,795. In the following table, you can see the average cost of Tiguan insurance for the 2020 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$75
State Farm
$89
Allstate
$99
GEICO
$110
American Family
$114
Progressive
$132
Nationwide
$137
Farmers
$173
Travelers
$145
Liberty Mutual
$219
The starting price of the 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan FWD model is $24,295. For the AWD model, the MSRP is a little more expensive, at $25,595. Here are the average monthly 2019 Tiguan insurance costs from several reputable auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$73
State Farm
$87
Allstate
$97
GEICO
$107
American Family
$111
Progressive
$130
Nationwide
$134
Travelers
$142
Farmers
$170
Liberty Mutual
$214
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan base model starts at $25,345, with several higher trim levels available. The table below shows the average monthly auto insurance premium for the 2018 Tiguan model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$74
State Farm
$88
Allstate
$98
GEICO
$109
American Family
$113
Progressive
$131
Nationwide
$136
Travelers
$143
Farmers
$172
Liberty Mutual
$216
The starting price of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is $25,860. If you’re thinking about purchasing a 2017 Tiguan, here are the average car insurance premiums from several insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$81
State Farm
$96
Allstate
$107
GEICO
$119
American Family
$123
Progressive
$143
Nationwide
$149
Travelers
$157
Farmers
$188
Liberty Mutual
$237
The MSRP for a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is $25,755 for the base model and $37,285 for the highest trim level. Below, you can see the average cost of insuring a 2016 Tiguan.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$78
State Farm
$93
Allstate
$103
GEICO
$115
American Family
$119
Nationwide
$144
Travelers
$151
Farmers
$182
Liberty Mutual
$229
Progressive
$276
Average cost of Volkswagen insurance by state
In most states, your location, even down to your ZIP code, plays a big part in how much you pay for insurance. Different areas have higher crime and vandalism rates, more or less traffic, and higher repair costs.[2]
The map below shows how the average cost of Volkswagen car insurance varies by state. Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$140
Arizona
$172
Arkansas
$253
California
$238
Colorado
$217
Connecticut
$330
Delaware
$243
Florida
$227
Georgia
$246
Idaho
$123
Illinois
$168
Indiana
$142
Iowa
$119
Kansas
$163
Kentucky
$214
Louisiana
$219
Maine
$148
Maryland
$334
Massachusetts
$176
Michigan
$273
Minnesota
$193
Mississippi
$205
Missouri
$191
Montana
$164
Nebraska
$173
Nevada
$277
New Hampshire
$111
New Jersey
$176
New Mexico
$156
New York
$464
North Carolina
$92
North Dakota
$135
Ohio
$127
Oklahoma
$176
Oregon
$158
Pennsylvania
$171
Rhode Island
$145
South Carolina
$266
South Dakota
$127
Tennessee
$147
Texas
$233
Utah
$181
Vermont
$149
Virginia
$190
Washington
$157
District of Columbia
$339
West Virginia
$154
Wisconsin
$130
Wyoming
$117
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Volkswagen Tiguan
If you own a Volkswagen Tiguan or are thinking about buying one, it’s important to have enough insurance coverage to protect your vehicle in the event of an accident. In addition to the standard liability coverage, here are some coverage types that you might want to consider adding to a Tiguan insurance policy:[3]
Collision and comprehensive insurance
Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle after an accident. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage, such as theft, vandalism, fires, floods, and accidents with animals. Drivers usually purchase both types of coverage with a full-coverage policy.
Gap insurance
If you lease or finance your Tiguan, gap insurance can be beneficial. If you total your vehicle or someone steals it while you owe more than what it’s worth, gap insurance pays the difference between the car’s value and what you still owe the lender.
New car replacement coverage
If someone steals your Tiguan or you total it in a covered loss, new car replacement coverage will provide a higher payout so you can purchase a new vehicle of a similar make and model. This endorsement is usually only available on vehicles that are several years old and with less than a certain mileage.
OEM coverage
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) insurance covers the use of genuine Volkswagen parts if your Tiguan needs repair after an accident or other damage claim.
Volkswagen Tiguan car insurance FAQs
If you’re thinking about purchasing a Volkswagen Tiguan, here’s some additional information that can help you find the best policy at the lowest price.
Based on Insurify data, USAA has the cheapest Volkswagen Tiguan insurance. But USAA only insures military personnel and their families. If you don’t qualify for USAA, GEICO and State Farm also offer affordable premiums.
Not really. But Volkswagen Tiguans are more expensive to insure than similar vehicles. For example, the total average insurance cost for a Tiguan is $143, higher than the average premium for a Honda CR-V at $121 and a Mazda CX-5 at $133. That said, Tiguan insurance premiums are slightly lower than the average rate for all Volkswagens, which is $147 per month.
The average cost to insure a Volkswagen Tiguan is $100 per month for liability-only coverage and $187 per month for full coverage. To compare, the U.S. national average for all vehicles is $195 for full coverage and $105 for liability-only coverage.
Yes. Volkswagen Tiguans are more expensive to maintain than similar competitor models. The average annual maintenance cost for a Tiguan is $730, which is higher than the average of $521 for all compact SUVs.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
