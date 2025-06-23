Home>Car Insurance>Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Crosstrek drivers pay around $88 per month for liability coverage and $165 for full coverage. That’s lower than many similar compact SUVs, making it a budget-friendly pick.

Updated

The Subaru Crosstrek tends to cost less than similar models, both at the dealership and on your monthly insurance bill. On average, the Crosstrek costs $126 per month to insure. 

The Crosstrek is a popular choice for city commuters, weekend explorers, and everyone in between. It earned a spot on Consumer Reports’ 2025 top picks for the second straight year.

Here’s a closer look at what Subaru Crosstrek drivers pay for car insurance coverage for different model years.

Quick Facts

  • The Crosstrek has a high reliability rating from J.D. Power.

  • Crosstreks cost less to insure than similar models, like the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-30.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest Crosstrek insurance.

Cost of Subaru Crosstrek insurance by model year

Crosstrek owners pay $126 per month, on average, for insurance. But your car’s model year makes a difference: A brand-new 2025 Crosstrek costs more to insure than a well-loved 2018, for example. USAA comes out as the cheapest option if you’re a military member, but for everyone else, GEICO tends to offer the best deals.

Here’s how auto insurance costs break down by model year for Crosstrek owners.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$151
2024$142
2023$146
2022$127
2021$122
2020$108
2019$123
2018$118
2017$118
2016$109


  • The 2025 Crosstrek has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $26,560, which is pretty competitive in the crossover market.[1] Its insurance costs aren’t too shocking, either.

    Here’s what different insurers are quoting for brand-new models.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$89
    Allstate$100
    GEICO$111
    American Family$115
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$138
    Travelers$146
    Farmers$175
    Liberty Mutual$220
    

  • With an MSRP of $24,995, the 2024 Crosstrek offers solid value, and auto insurance companies seem to agree. Take a look at what major insurers are charging monthly for coverage on the 2024 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$71
    State Farm$84
    Allstate$94
    GEICO$104
    American Family$108
    Progressive$125
    Nationwide$130
    Travelers$137
    Farmers$164
    Liberty Mutual$207
    

  • With an MSRP of $23,645, the 2023 Crosstrek offers a mix of new-car reliability at a price point that’s below luxury-tier pricing. Auto insurance rates for this model year come in at these averages.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$73
    State Farm$87
    Allstate$97
    GEICO$107
    American Family$111
    Progressive$129
    Nationwide$134
    Travelers$141
    Farmers$169
    Liberty Mutual$214
    

  • The 2022 Crosstrek starts at $22,445 MSRP, making it one of the more budget-friendly models of recent years. Check out how various insurance companies are pricing coverage.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63
    State Farm$75
    Allstate$84
    GEICO$93
    American Family$96
    Progressive$112
    Nationwide$116
    Travelers$122
    Farmers$147
    Liberty Mutual$185
    

  • You could snag a 2021 Crosstrek for $22,245 MSRP when it was new, and insurance costs reflect that reasonable price point. Monthly car insurance premiums from different companies are shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61
    State Farm$72
    Allstate$81
    GEICO$89
    American Family$92
    Progressive$108
    Nationwide$111
    Travelers$118
    Farmers$141
    Liberty Mutual$178
    

  • The 2020 Crosstrek had an MSRP of $22,145. Now that it’s a few years older, you’ll see some savings on your car insurance quote. Here’s how monthly costs from top insurers stack up.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$54
    State Farm$65
    Allstate$71
    GEICO$79
    American Family$83
    Progressive$96
    Nationwide$99
    Travelers$105
    Farmers$126
    Liberty Mutual$158
    

  • With an original MSRP of $21,895, the 2019 Crosstrek represents solid value, and your insurance wallet will thank you, too. Here’s what insurers are charging for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61
    State Farm$73
    Allstate$81
    GEICO$90
    American Family$93
    Progressive$108
    Nationwide$112
    Travelers$119
    Farmers$142
    Liberty Mutual$179
    

  • Back in 2018, you could drive off the lot with a new Crosstrek for $21,795 MSRP. These days, that translates to friendlier auto insurance rates. Consider the table below to see how much coverage costs from major car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59
    State Farm$70
    Allstate$78
    GEICO$87
    American Family$90
    Progressive$105
    Nationwide$109
    Travelers$114
    Farmers$137
    Liberty Mutual$173
    

  • The 2017 Crosstrek rolled out with a $21,695 MSRP. As an older model, it generally costs less to insure than newer versions. Insurance companies are quoting these monthly car insurance costs for the 2017 Crosstrek.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59
    State Farm$70
    Allstate$78
    GEICO$87
    American Family$90
    Progressive$105
    Nationwide$109
    Travelers$114
    Farmers$137
    Liberty Mutual$173
    

  • With a $21,595 MSRP when it was brand new, the 2016 Crosstrek is now nearly a decade old. Here’s a look at monthly car insurance quotes from different companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$54
    State Farm$65
    Allstate$72
    GEICO$80
    American Family$83
    Progressive$97
    Nationwide$100
    Travelers$106
    Farmers$127
    Liberty Mutual$159
    

Average cost of Subaru insurance by state

Where you live is one of the biggest factors affecting what you’ll pay for Crosstrek insurance. But shopping around within your state can still uncover better deals, even if you live in a high-cost area. How much you pay for auto insurance premiums varies significantly across the country.

Here’s how much Subaru insurance costs across the U.S. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$119
Arkansas$214
Arizona$145
California$201
Colorado$183
Connecticut$279
Delaware$205
Florida$192
Georgia$208
Iowa$101
Idaho$104
Illinois$142
Indiana$120
Kansas$137
Kentucky$181
Louisiana$185
Massachusetts$148
Maryland$282
Maine$125
Michigan$231
Minnesota$163
Missouri$161
Mississippi$173
Montana$138
North Carolina$78
North Dakota$114
Nebraska$146
New Hampshire$94
New Jersey$148
New Mexico$132
Nevada$234
New York$393
Ohio$108
Oklahoma$148
Oregon$134
Pennsylvania$144
Rhode Island$123
South Carolina$225
South Dakota$108
Tennessee$125
Texas$197
Utah$153
Virginia$160
Vermont$126
Washington$133
District of Columbia$287
Wisconsin$110
West Virginia$131
Wyoming$99

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Subaru Crosstrek

Your adventure-ready crossover deserves protection that matches how you use it. Basic liability insurance checks the box for minimum requirements, but additional coverages protect you when things don’t go as planned.

Here’s what you need to know about coverage options:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance kicks in when your Crosstrek hits another vehicle, a guard rail, or a parking-garage pillar. Crosstreks tend to hold value pretty well, so collision coverage can make sense even on older models. It’ll cover repair costs minus your deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance protects against hailstorms, deer and wildlife encounters, theft, and vandalism. Given that Crosstreks are popular with outdoor enthusiasts, comprehensive coverage is smart if you’re parking at trailheads or camping in areas where weather and wildlife are unpredictable.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you when the other driver doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough. It’s unfortunate but common, and this coverage makes sure you’re not stuck with medical bills or repair costs because someone else doesn’t have insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you total your new Crosstrek, regular insurance only pays what it’s worth today, not what you still owe on the loan. Gap insurance covers that difference, which can be thousands of dollars in the first few years of ownership when cars depreciate faster than loan balances drop.

Subaru Crosstrek car insurance FAQs

Here are the most common questions Crosstrek owners ask about insurance costs and coverage options.

  • USAA usually has the lowest car insurance rates for military families, while State Farm and GEICO tend to offer the best prices for drivers who don’t qualify for military-specific coverage.

  • Crosstreks’ insurance costs are about average — not the cheapest, but definitely not the priciest, either. These crossovers have good safety scores and a solid reputation, which helps keep insurance costs from getting too high.[3]

  • Most Crosstrek owners pay around $126 per month for insurance. Your cost could be higher or lower depending on factors like your age, location, driving record, claims history, and any discounts you qualify for.

  • Crosstreks don’t have the cheapest maintenance costs, but they’re not the most expensive, either. You’ll also face similar major repair risks as other vehicle types in this class.[4]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Subaru. "Crosstrek."
  2. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Consumerreports.org. "Subaru."
  4. Car Edge. "Subaru Crosstrek Maintenance Costs."
