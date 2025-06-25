Home>Car Insurance>Porsche

Porsche Macan Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Porsche Macan drivers pay an average of $183 per month for insurance, but premiums can vary based on age, coverage levels, and more.

Updated

The average cost of a Porsche Macan is $127 per month for minimum liability insurance and $240 per month for full coverage. The Macan is a compact SUV that came onto the scene in 2015 and has since become one of Porsche’s bestsellers. While the Macan is one of the most affordable Porsches and cheaper than competitor vehicles like the Genesis GV70 and the Lexus NX, the Macan is more expensive to insure.

Here’s what you need to know about the Porsche Macan, how much insurance you need to properly protect your vehicle, and how to find affordable coverage.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest insurance rates for the Porsche Macan.

  • The Porsche Macan ranks in the top 20 in Kelley Blue Book’s list of best luxury compact SUVs.

  • A 2025 Macan has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $64,895.

Cost of Porsche Macan insurance by model year

The cost of insurance for a Porsche Macan can vary based on the size, trim level, safety features, and model year. Newer models tend to cost more to insure.[1] The average car insurance premium for a Macan is $183 per month, and USAA offers the cheapest rates.

The following table highlights the average monthly cost of coverage for different model years of the Porsche Macan.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$237
2024$228
2023$228
2022$218
2021$208
2020$202
2019$198
2018$193
2017$189
2016$185
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP on a new 2025 Porsche Macan is $64,958 for the base level and $90,995 for the highest GTS trim level.[2] The following table shows average rates from top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$118
    State Farm$140
    Allstate$156
    GEICO$174
    American Family$180
    Progressive$209
    Nationwide$217
    Travelers$229
    Farmers$275
    Liberty Mutual$345
  • A 2024 Porsche Macan starts at $62,550 and goes up to $87,650 for the GTS trim. The table below highlights the average rates by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113
    State Farm$136
    Allstate$151
    GEICO$168
    American Family$173
    Progressive$201
    Nationwide$209
    Travelers$221
    Farmers$265
    Liberty Mutual$333
  • When new, the 2023 Porsche Macan Sport Utility 4D had an MSRP of $58,950. Currently, this model has an MSRP of $47,696.

    Here’s a look at the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113
    State Farm$135
    Allstate$150
    GEICO$167
    American Family$173
    Progressive$201
    Nationwide$209
    Travelers$220
    Farmers$264
    Liberty Mutual$333
  • The 2022 Porsche Macan had a starting MSRP of $56,250 that went up to $81,250 for the GTS trim level. Check out the table to see which insurers offer the lowest rates for the 2022 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109
    State Farm$130
    Allstate$144
    GEICO$160
    American Family$166
    Progressive$193
    Nationwide$200
    Travelers$211
    Farmers$253
    Liberty Mutual$319
  • The cost of a new Porsche Macan in 2021 was $53,450 for the base trim level, and the highest level — the Turbo Sport Utility 4D — was originally $85,950. The following table highlights the insurers with the cheapest premiums.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104
    State Farm$124
    Allstate$137
    GEICO$153
    American Family$158
    Progressive$184
    Nationwide$190
    Travelers$201
    Farmers$241
    Liberty Mutual$303
  • A new 2020 Porsche Macan basic trim Sport Utility 4D had an MSRP of $52,250, and the Turbo trim started at $84,950. Currently, a 2020 base trim Macan has a more affordable MSRP of $29,172.

    Here are the average car insurance premiums that the top car insurance companies are charging for a 2020 Porsche Macan.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$101
    State Farm$120
    Allstate$133
    GEICO$148
    American Family$154
    Progressive$178
    Nationwide$185
    Travelers$195
    Farmers$234
    Liberty Mutual$295
  • In 2019, a new Porsche Macan Sport Utility 4D had an MSRP of $51,680, and the higher S Sport Utility 4D trim had an MSRP of $60,380. The following table highlights the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99
    State Farm$117
    Allstate$131
    GEICO$146
    American Family$150
    Progressive$175
    Nationwide$182
    Travelers$192
    Farmers$230
    Liberty Mutual$289
  • A new Porsche Macan Sport Utility 4D had an MSRP of $49,340 in 2018, and the Turbo trim started at $89,240. Currently, the 2018 base trim Macan has a much more affordable MSRP of $20,986.

    Here’s a look at the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for the 2018 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$96
    State Farm$115
    Allstate$128
    GEICO$141
    American Family$147
    Progressive$171
    Nationwide$177
    Travelers$187
    Farmers$224
    Liberty Mutual$282
  • The MSRP for a new Porsche Macan Sport Utility 4D in 2017 was $49,040. The Turbo trim was priced at $89,240. The table below lists the insurers offering the best rates for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$94
    State Farm$112
    Allstate$125
    GEICO$138
    American Family$143
    Progressive$167
    Nationwide$173
    Travelers$183
    Farmers$219
    Liberty Mutual$275
  • When new, a 2016 Porsche Macan S Sport Utility 4D had an MSRP of $54,730. The Turbo trim started at $75,470. Now, the 2016 base Macan has an MSRP of $16,824, making it the cheapest edition.

    Take a look at the insurance companies offering the best premiums for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$92
    State Farm$110
    Allstate$122
    GEICO$135
    American Family$141
    Progressive$163
    Nationwide$169
    Travelers$179
    Farmers$214
    Liberty Mutual$270
Average cost of Porsche insurance by state

Where you live is an important factor in determining your car insurance premiums. Insurers consider your location — even down to the ZIP code — because every area has different amounts of drivers on the road, accident rates, theft and vandalism rates, and repair costs.[3]

In the map below, you can see how Porsche insurance costs vary across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$169
Arkansas$304
Arizona$206
California$286
Colorado$261
Connecticut$397
Delaware$292
Florida$273
Georgia$296
Iowa$144
Idaho$148
Illinois$202
Indiana$171
Kansas$195
Kentucky$257
Louisiana$263
Massachusetts$211
Maryland$402
Maine$179
Michigan$328
Minnesota$232
Missouri$229
Mississippi$246
Montana$197
North Carolina$111
North Dakota$163
Nebraska$208
New Hampshire$134
New Jersey$211
New Mexico$188
Nevada$333
New York$559
Ohio$153
Oklahoma$211
Oregon$191
Pennsylvania$205
Rhode Island$175
South Carolina$320
South Dakota$153
Tennessee$177
Texas$280
Utah$217
Virginia$228
Vermont$180
Washington$189
District of Columbia$408
Wisconsin$157
West Virginia$186
Wyoming$141

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Porsche Macan

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. But if you don’t own your Macan outright, your lender may require you to carry full coverage. Plus, since Porsches have higher repair costs, having more coverage can help with this.

To ensure your Porsche Macan has the proper protection, here are the most common types of coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Bodily injury liability coverage will pay for medical and other accident-related expenses for the other parties if you cause an accident. But it won’t pay for your medical expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    Property damage liability insurance pays for damages that you cause to someone else’s car or property that you hit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    While no state legally mandates collision insurance, you might need to carry it if you lease your vehicle. Collision coverage pays for damages to your car if you hit another vehicle or object, whether it’s your fault or not.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive insurance provides coverage for non-collision events. If your car is damaged in a hailstorm, fire, stolen, or vandalized, comprehensive insurance kicks in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if an uninsured driver hits you or if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run. It also protects you if a driver hits you and doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your losses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    Some states require drivers to carry personal injury protection insurance. PIP helps pay for injuries to you and your passengers.

Porsche Macan car insurance FAQs

The Porsche Macan is a high-value car that isn’t cheap to insure, but it’s possible to find more affordable coverage. Here’s more information to help you decide which insurance company is right for you.

  • USAA offers the cheapest insurance for the Porsche Macan, but USAA coverage is only available to active military members, veterans, and their families. GEICO and State Farm also offer affordable rates.

  • The Porsche Macan is more expensive to insure than the average vehicle. This is because the Macan is considered a luxury vehicle. Insurance for luxury vehicles is typically more expensive because they cost more to repair and are at higher risk of theft.

  • The average cost of an insurance policy for a Porsche Macan is $127 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage. Your costs can vary based on a variety of other factors, including where you live, your age, gender, driving record, car model, and the amount and type of insurance you choose.

  • Yes. Porsche vehicles are one of the most expensive car brands to maintain, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.[4] Over a 10-year period, Porsche owners spend more than $14,000 on vehicle maintenance.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. NAIC. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Porsche Macan."
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Kelley Blue Book. "Survey: Land Rover, Porsche Most Expensive Cars To Maintain."
