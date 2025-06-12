Home>Car Insurance

Nissan GT-R Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The total average cost of insuring a Nissan GT-R is $243 per month, but rates vary based on your vehicle model year, insurance company, and state.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Written by Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She's also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers, Senior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

The Nissan GT-R is a high-end sports car with features like 565 horsepower and dynamic handling with all-wheel drive.[1] Nissan discontinued the GT-R in 2025, but it was a popular option for speed enthusiasts.

The average cost of Nissan GT-R car insurance is $169 per month for liability-only insurance and $318 per month for full coverage. The Nissan vehicle has a similar starting price point to comparable vehicle makes and models, like the Porsche 911 Carrera and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43 Roadster.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Nissan GT-R.

Quick Facts

  • The starting cost of a new 2024 Nissan GT-R is $121,090. The vehicle’s higher value typically leads to more expensive car insurance premiums.

  • Compared to other Nissan vehicle models, the GT-R is much more expensive to insure, on average.

  • Annually, Nissan GT-R drivers pay an average of $2,916 for car insurance.

Cost of Nissan GT-R insurance by model year

The total average cost of car insurance on a Nissan GT-R is $243 per month, but rates depend on several factors, including the insurance company. The cheapest car insurance company for Nissan GT-R insurance is USAA, based on Insurify’s available data.

Another factor that affects Nissan GT-R insurance premiums is the model year. Below, you can see the average cost of Nissan GT-R car insurance for recent model years.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2023$212$400
2022$201$379
2021$198$373
2020$184$347
2019$183$344
2018$178$335
2017$182$342
2016$179$337
  • The 2024 Nissan GT-R has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $121,090. Nissan has since stopped production of the GT-R, so the 2024 model is the last available model. Average monthly quotes for the 2024 Nissan GT-R aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The 2023 Nissan GT-R had a starting MSRP of $116,040. Here are the average monthly car insurance quotes for the 2023 Nissan GT-R from some of the top auto insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$104$200
    State Farm$124$240
    Allstate$136$268
    GEICO$153$296
    American Family$158$308
    Nationwide$194$368
    Travelers$205$388
    Progressive$226$316
    Farmers$243$468
    Liberty Mutual$388$508
  • When Nissan released the 2022 GT-R, it had a starting MSRP of $115,000. You can compare average insurance quotes for the 2022 model from different companies below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$99$190
    State Farm$117$228
    Allstate$129$254
    GEICO$145$281
    American Family$149$292
    Nationwide$183$349
    Travelers$193$368
    Progressive$213$300
    Farmers$230$444
    Liberty Mutual$367$482
  • The 2021 Nissan GT-R had a starting MSRP of $113,540. If you’re thinking about purchasing a 2021 Nissan GT-R, compare average monthly car insurance quotes for the model below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$97$187
    State Farm$115$224
    Allstate$127$250
    GEICO$143$276
    American Family$147$288
    Nationwide$181$344
    Travelers$191$362
    Progressive$210$295
    Farmers$226$437
    Liberty Mutual$361$474
  • Nissan’s 2020 GT-R model had a starting price of $113,540. In the table below, you can see the average monthly car insurance quotes for the 2020 model from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$90$173
    State Farm$107$208
    Allstate$118$232
    GEICO$132$257
    American Family$136$267
    Nationwide$167$319
    Travelers$176$337
    Progressive$195$274
    Farmers$209$406
    Liberty Mutual$334$441
  • The starting price of the 2019 Nissan GT-R was $99,990. Below, you can compare average monthly quotes for the 2019 Nissan GT-R from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$89$172
    State Farm$106$206
    Allstate$117$230
    GEICO$131$255
    American Family$135$265
    Nationwide$166$316
    Travelers$175$334
    Progressive$193$272
    Farmers$208$402
    Liberty Mutual$332$437
  • The 2018 Nissan GT-R had a starting MSRP of $99,990. If you’re interested in a 2018 model, here are the average car insurance premiums from some of the largest insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$87$168
    State Farm$103$201
    Allstate$114$225
    GEICO$128$248
    American Family$132$258
    Nationwide$162$308
    Travelers$171$325
    Progressive$189$265
    Farmers$203$392
    Liberty Mutual$324$426
  • Nissan’s 2017 GT-R had an MSRP of $109,990. Below, you can see the average monthly auto insurance quotes for the 2017 model from various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$89$171
    State Farm$106$206
    Allstate$117$229
    GEICO$131$253
    American Family$135$264
    Nationwide$166$315
    Travelers$175$332
    Progressive$193$271
    Farmers$208$401
    Liberty Mutual$332$435
  • The base model 2016 Nissan GT-R had a starting MSRP of $101,770. Here are the average car insurance premiums for the 2016 model, according to Insurify’s available data.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$88$168
    State Farm$104$202
    Allstate$115$226
    GEICO$129$249
    American Family$133$259
    Nationwide$163$310
    Travelers$172$327
    Progressive$190$266
    Farmers$204$394
    Liberty Mutual$326$428
Average cost of GT-R insurance by state

Nissan GT-R insurance premiums vary based on your location. In the chart below, you can see the total average cost of Nissan GT-R insurance in each state.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$145
Arizona$177
Arkansas$260
California$245
Colorado$223
Connecticut$340
Delaware$250
Florida$233
Georgia$253
Idaho$127
Illinois$173
Indiana$147
Iowa$123
Kansas$167
Kentucky$220
Louisiana$225
Maine$153
Maryland$344
Massachusetts$181
Michigan$281
Minnesota$198
Mississippi$211
Missouri$196
Montana$168
Nebraska$178
Nevada$285
New Hampshire$115
New Jersey$181
New Mexico$161
New York$478
North Carolina$95
North Dakota$139
Ohio$131
Oklahoma$181
Oregon$163
Pennsylvania$176
Rhode Island$150
South Carolina$274
South Dakota$131
Tennessee$152
Texas$240
Utah$186
Vermont$154
Virginia$195
Washington$162
District of Columbia$349
West Virginia$159
Wisconsin$134
Wyoming$121

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Nissan GT-R

If you own a Nissan GT-R, it’s important to have enough coverage in case of an accident or other claim. Here are some of the common coverages that can be beneficial to have when insuring your Nissan GT-R.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive coverage

    Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace your Nissan GT-R after an accident. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage, like theft, vandalism, and hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you lease or finance a Nissan GT-R, gap insurance can come in handy. If you total your vehicle in a covered loss, gap insurance will cover the difference between the car’s value and what you still owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    OEM coverage

    Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage can pay extra to use genuine Nissan parts if your vehicle needs repairs after a covered loss. Without this coverage, your insurer may only approve the use of cheaper aftermarket parts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance can cover basic services, like flat-tire changes, battery jump-starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, and several miles of towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/cd0481f7a4/car-dashboard-96x96-gold_036-seat-control.svg

    Custom parts coverage

    If you’ve made any modifications to your Nissan GT-R, you should consider adding custom parts coverage. If your car incurs damage, this endorsement will pay to replace the custom parts and equipment you’ve installed.

Nissan GT-R car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for Nissan GT-R insurance, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding coverage.

  • USAA has the cheapest Nissan GT-R insurance, according to Insurify’s available data. State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO are a few of the other most affordable insurers for Nissan GT-R vehicles. But keep in mind that the cheapest insurance company for you will depend on your location, age, driving record, and other factors.

  • Yes. Nissan GT-Rs are more expensive to insure than other Nissan vehicles, likely because they’re high-end vehicles with an expensive starting price. The overall average cost to insure any Nissan vehicle is $152 per month, while the cost to insure a GT-R is much higher, at $243.

  • The average cost of Nissan GT-R insurance is $169 per month for liability-only coverage and $318 per month for full coverage. The total average cost of Nissan GT-R insurance is $243 per month.

  • Car insurance premiums tend to be higher for cars with an R title, short for a rebuilt title. Many insurance companies charge higher premiums on vehicles with a rebuilt title due to safety concerns, which could increase the likelihood of a claim.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Nissan. "2024 Nissan GT-R."
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

