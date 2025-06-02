Home>Car Insurance

Nissan Armada Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Nissan Armada car insurance quotes start at $47 per month, but rates vary based on model year, location, and insurance company.

The Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV with 425 horsepower, seating for eight passengers, and advanced safety technology.[1] The average cost of Nissan Armada car insurance is $101 per month for liability-only coverage and $190 per month for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.

The Armada is less popular than Nissan’s bestselling Rogue and Pathfinder. But it also has a lower manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) than similar makes and models, like the Toyota Sequoia and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Nissan Armada, including average costs by state and model year.

Quick Facts

  • USAA and State Farm are the cheapest companies for Nissan Armada insurance, on average.

  • The average cost to insure a Nissan vehicle is $105 per month for liability coverage and $198 for full-coverage insurance, which is just a bit higher than the average premium for a Nissan Armada.

  • Insuring a Nissan Armada costs more on average than coverage for several other Nissan models, including the Pathfinder, Rogue, and Frontier, according to Insurify data.

Cost of Nissan Armada insurance by model year

The total average cost of insuring a Nissan Armada is $146 per month. By coverage level, the average cost is $101 per month for liability and $190 for full coverage. The cheapest car insurance company for Nissan Armada insurance is USAA, according to Insurify’s available rate data.

Nissan Armada car insurance premiums depend on a few factors, including the model year of your vehicle. And your driving history plays a role in how much you’ll pay to insure any vehicle.

Below, you can see the average insurance rate for recent Nissan Armada model years.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2024$178$335
2023$99$187
2022$123$231
2021$128$240
2020$115$216
2019$110$207
2018$122$230
2017$112$211
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
  • The MSRP of the 2025 Nissan Armada is $57,520.[1] Depending on the trim you select, the MSRP for a 2025 Armada can range up to $79,990.

    Average monthly quotes for the 2025 Nissan Armada aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The starting price for the 2024 Nissan Armada was $55,450. Below, you can see the average monthly insurance premiums for the 2024 model from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87$168
    State Farm$103$201
    Allstate$114$224
    GEICO$128$248
    American Family$132$258
    Nationwide$162$308
    Travelers$171$325
    Progressive$189$265
    Farmers$203$392
    Liberty Mutual$324$425
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Nissan Armada had an MSRP of $50,700. If you’re thinking about purchasing a 2023 Armada, here are the average car insurance rates from different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$49$94
    State Farm$57$112
    Allstate$63$125
    GEICO$71$138
    American Family$73$144
    Nationwide$90$172
    Travelers$95$181
    Progressive$105$148
    Farmers$113$219
    Liberty Mutual$180$237
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Nissan Armada base model started at $49,150. Here are the average monthly car insurance rates from several insurers for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$116
    State Farm$71$139
    Allstate$79$155
    GEICO$89$171
    American Family$91$178
    Nationwide$112$213
    Travelers$118$224
    Progressive$130$182
    Farmers$140$270
    Liberty Mutual$224$293
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting price for the 2021 Nissan Armada was $48,500. In the table below, you can see the average cost of insuring a 2021 Nissan Armada.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63$120
    State Farm$74$144
    Allstate$82$161
    GEICO$92$178
    American Family$95$185
    Nationwide$116$221
    Travelers$123$233
    Progressive$136$190
    Farmers$146$281
    Liberty Mutual$233$305
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2020 Nissan Armada had a starting price of $47,100, which is about $10,000 less than the starting MSRP for the 2025 model. In the table below, you can see the average car insurance premium for the 2020 model from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$108
    State Farm$67$130
    Allstate$74$145
    GEICO$83$160
    American Family$85$166
    Nationwide$105$199
    Travelers$110$210
    Progressive$122$171
    Farmers$131$253
    Liberty Mutual$209$274
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Nissan Armada base model had an MSRP of $46,790. If you’re shopping for a 2019 model, here’s the average cost of car insurance from a few insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$54$104
    State Farm$64$124
    Allstate$70$139
    GEICO$79$153
    American Family$81$159
    Nationwide$100$190
    Travelers$106$201
    Progressive$117$164
    Farmers$125$242
    Liberty Mutual$200$263
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP of the 2018 Nissan Armada was $45,600. Below, you can compare average car insurance premiums for the 2018 Armada based on Insurify’s available rate data.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60$115
    State Farm$71$138
    Allstate$78$154
    GEICO$88$170
    American Family$90$177
    Nationwide$111$212
    Travelers$117$223
    Progressive$129$182
    Farmers$139$269
    Liberty Mutual$222$292
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • A 2017 Nissan Armada had an MSRP of $44,400 for the base model. In the following table, you can see the average car insurance premium on a 2017 Armada from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$55$106
    State Farm$65$127
    Allstate$72$141
    GEICO$81$156
    American Family$83$162
    Nationwide$102$194
    Travelers$108$205
    Progressive$119$167
    Farmers$128$247
    Liberty Mutual$204$268
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Nissan insurance by state

Where you live affects the average cost of Nissan car insurance. Your insurance company will consider your state, city, and ZIP code when determining your premium. Location-based factors like accident rates, property crime rates, weather, and more can all influence how much you pay for car insurance.[2]

You can use the map below to see the average cost of insuring a Nissan in all 50 states. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$150
Arkansas$269
Arizona$183
California$253
Colorado$231
Connecticut$352
Delaware$361
Florida$259
Georgia$242
Iowa$262
Idaho$127
Illinois$132
Indiana$179
Kansas$152
Kentucky$173
Louisiana$228
Massachusetts$233
Maryland$187
Maine$356
Michigan$158
Minnesota$291
Missouri$205
Mississippi$203
Montana$218
North Carolina$174
North Dakota$98
Nebraska$144
New Hampshire$184
New Jersey$119
New Mexico$187
Nevada$167
New York$295
Ohio$495
Oklahoma$136
Oregon$187
Pennsylvania$169
Rhode Island$182
South Carolina$155
South Dakota$283
Tennessee$136
Texas$157
Utah$248
Virginia$192
Vermont$202
Washington$159
District of Columbia$168
Wisconsin$139
West Virginia$165
Wyoming$125

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Nissan Armada

If you drive a Nissan Armada or are thinking about buying one, it’s essential to have enough car insurance coverage. Here are a few coverage options that you should consider for your Nissan Armada:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your vehicle after an accident. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision repairs, like damage from theft, vandalism, fires, floods, hail, and falling objects.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance an Armada, gap insurance can be beneficial. If you total your car or experience vehicle theft while you have negative equity, gap insurance pays the difference between what your car is worth and what you still owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance pays for basic repairs if you get stranded. Most policies cover services like flat-tire changes, battery replacements, jump-starts, fuel delivery, extrication, lockouts, and several miles of towing.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If a covered event damages your Nissan Armada, rental reimbursement coverage can pay for a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1a621bbf31/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_010-tyre.svg

    OEM coverage

    Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage pays to use genuine Nissan parts if an accident damages your Armada. Without this coverage, your insurance company might only approve the use of cheaper aftermarket parts.

Nissan Armada car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for a Nissan Armada, here’s some more information that can help you find the best car insurance policy at the most affordable price.

  • USAA has the cheapest Nissan Armada insurance, based on Insurify’s available rate data. USAA’s average Armada premium is $47 per month for liability-only coverage and $97 per month for full coverage. State Farm, GEICO, and Allstate are a few of the other most affordable car insurance companies for Nissan Armada drivers to consider.

  • Nissan Armadas are more expensive to insure than similar makes and models. The total average monthly cost to insure a Nissan Armada is $146, which is higher than the total average premium for a Chevrolet Tahoe, at $136, and a Toyota Sequoia, at $125.

  • The total average cost of insuring a Nissan Armada is $146 per month, or $1,752 per year. Nissan Armada drivers pay $101 per month for liability coverage and $190 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Nissan Armadas are generally reliable vehicles that should last for many years with regular maintenance. The Nissan Armada has an above-average reliability rating from RepairPal and lower ownership costs than similar full-size SUVs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Nissan. "Armada."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

