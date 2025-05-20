Home>Car Insurance

Range Rover Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insuring a Range Rover costs an average of $185 per month, but you can find cheaper rates if you compare quotes.

Updated

The average cost of car insurance for a Range Rover is $185 per month. Drivers pay $129 on average for liability-only insurance and $242 for full-coverage car insurance. In 2024, Range Rover sold nearly 22,200 vehicles in the U.S. — a record for the brand.[1] But it’s one of the more expensive luxury SUVs on the market, with the 2025 base model costing $109,375.

This article details the original retail prices of Range Rovers for model years 2016 to 2024 and identifies the insurers with the cheapest rates. You’ll also learn how to find the coverage you need and compare car insurance quotes.

Quick Facts

  • Land Rover introduced the Range Rover model in 1970.

  • Insuring a Range Rover is more expensive than insuring an average car.

  • USAA has the cheapest average Range Rover insurance, but State Farm and Allstate also offer cheap coverage.

Cost of Range Rover insurance by model year

Drivers pay an average of $185 per month to insure their Range Rovers, with liability-only coverage costing $129 and full coverage costing $242 on average. USAA is the cheapest car insurance company on average for Range Rovers, but it’s only available to military members and their families. State Farm offers the cheapest average rates to non-military Range Rover drivers.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2024$270$143
2023$278$148
2022$292$155
2021$322$171
2020$240$128
2019$260$138
2018$302$161
2017$244$130
2016$247$131
  • The 2025 Range Rover has a high manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $109,375 for the base level and $235,475 for the high-end model, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[2] Average monthly quotes for the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The MSRP for the 2024 Range Rover ranged from $108,875 for the base model to $235,475 for its top-of-the-line model, according to KBB.[3] Check out the table below for the cheapest car insurance companies on average for the 2024 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$135$70
    State Farm$162$83
    Allstate$181$92
    GEICO$200$103
    American Family$208$106
    Progressive$213$152
    Travelers$262$137
    Farmers$316$163
  • The 2023 Range Rover had a base MSRP of $104,500, according to KBB.[4] See the table below to find out which insurers offer the cheapest rates on average for the 2023 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$139$73
    State Farm$167$86
    Allstate$186$95
    GEICO$206$107
    American Family$214$110
    Progressive$220$157
    Travelers$270$142
  • The 2022 Range Rover’s MSRP ranged from $94,575 to $212,475, according to KBB.[5] Find out which car insurance companies have the cheapest average rates for the 2022 Range Rover in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$146$76
    State Farm$175$90
    Allstate$196$99
    GEICO$216$112
    American Family$225$115
    Progressive$231$164
  • The 2021 Range Rover’s MSRP ranged from $94,450 to $212,350.[6] Check out the table below to see which insurance companies offer some of the cheapest rates for the 2021 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$161$84
    State Farm$193$99
    Allstate$216$109
    GEICO$238$123
    American Family$248$127
    Progressive$254$181
  • The 2020 Range Rover’s cost ranged from $93,335 to $210,850, according to KBB.[7] The table below shows some of the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2020 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$120$63
    State Farm$144$74
    Allstate$161$82
    GEICO$178$92
    American Family$185$95
    Progressive$190$136
  • The 2019 Range Rover’s starting price was $92,055 and went up to $210,795.[8] The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2019 Range Rover, on average.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$130$68
    State Farm$156$80
    Allstate$174$88
    GEICO$192$99
    American Family$200$102
    Progressive$205$146
  • The 2018 Range Rover’s base MSRP was $90,125 and went up to $208,895, according to KBB.[9] See the table below for the cheapest car insurance companies on average for the 2018 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$130$68
    State Farm$181$93
    Allstate$202$103
    GEICO$223$116
    American Family$233$119
    Progressive$239$171
  • The 2017 Range Rover’s MSRP ranged from $87,545 to $200,945, according to KBB.[10] Check out the table below to see which insurers offer the cheapest average rates for the 2017 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$122$64
    State Farm$146$75
    Allstate$163$83
    GEICO$181$94
    American Family$188$96
    Progressive$193$138
  • The 2016 Range Rover’s MSRP ranged from $86,845 to $200,490, according to KBB.[11] The table below shows which car insurance companies offer the cheapest average rates for the 2016 Range Rover.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$124$64
    State Farm$148$76
    Allstate$165$84
    GEICO$183$94
    American Family$190$97
    Progressive$195$139
Average cost of Land Rover insurance by state

Where you live also significantly affects how much you pay for your Range Rover’s insurance. The table below reflects how Range Rover car insurance prices can vary by state.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$167
Arkansas$300
Arizona$204
California$282
Colorado$257
Connecticut$392
District of Columbia$403
Delaware$288
Florida$269
Georgia$292
Iowa$142
Idaho$147
Illinois$199
Indiana$169
Kansas$193
Kentucky$254
Louisiana$260
Massachusetts$209
Maryland$397
Maine$176
Michigan$324
Minnesota$229
Missouri$226
Mississippi$243
Montana$194
North Carolina$110
North Dakota$161
Nebraska$205
New Hampshire$132
New Jersey$209
New Mexico$186
Nevada$329
New York$552
Ohio$151
Oklahoma$209
Oregon$188
Pennsylvania$203
Rhode Island$173
South Carolina$316
South Dakota$151
Tennessee$175
Texas$276
Utah$214
Virginia$225
Vermont$178
Washington$187
Wisconsin$155
West Virginia$183
Wyoming$139

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Range Rover

Once you’ve purchased your Range Rover, you’ll need car insurance before hitting the road. Because vehicle repairs can be expensive, having adequate coverage on your Range Rover is essential.[12]

If you finance or lease your vehicle, a full-coverage policy is usually required. Some of the most common coverages to consider include the following:[13]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance provides two types of coverage: bodily injury and property damage. Bodily injury coverage pays for medical bills or funeral expenses of the other driver and their passengers when you cause an accident, while property damage coverage pays for damage to the other driver’s vehicle or someone else’s property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car’s damage after a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car resulting from non-collision events, such as severe weather, vandalism, or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your expenses if you’re in an accident where the other driver is at fault and doesn’t have insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage provides a similar benefit if the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance coverage to pay for your damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments or personal injury protection

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses and those of your passengers if you’re in a car accident. Personal injury protection (PIP) is similar to medical payments coverage but can also cover expenses related to injuries from a car accident, such as lost wages or childcare.

Range Rover car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance for your Range Rover can be challenging. The answers to these frequently asked questions about Range Rover insurance may provide additional information.

  • USAA has the cheapest Range Rover insurance, with an average monthly rate of $123 for full coverage. But the insurer offers coverage only to military members and their families. GEICO offers the second-cheapest rates for Range Rovers, with an average monthly cost of $146 for full coverage, and GEICO’s coverage is available to anyone.

  • Range Rovers are expensive to insure compared to the average car, but not among other luxury SUVs. Full coverage for a Range Rover costs an average of $242 per month. That’s slightly cheaper than insuring a similar luxury SUV, like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but more expensive than the average cost to insure a car with full coverage, which averages $195 per month.

  • Insuring a Range Rover costs an average of $185 per month. Drivers pay an average of $129 per month for liability coverage and $242 for full coverage.

  • A Land Rover Discovery costs an average of $178 per month to insure. Discovery drivers pay an average of $124 per month for liability coverage and $233 for full coverage.

Methodology

