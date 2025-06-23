Home>Car Insurance>Jaguar

Jaguar F-Type Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insuring a Jaguar F-Type costs an average of $182 per month, but you can often find cheaper rates by shopping around and comparing quotes.

Featured in

media logo
Updated

The average cost of car insurance for a Jaguar F-Type is $182 per month. F-Type drivers pay a monthly average of $126 for liability-only car insurance and $237 for full coverage.

Appreciated by car enthusiasts, the Jaguar F-Type pays homage to Jaguar’s iconic E-Type, although it doesn’t boast very high sales numbers.[1] The 2024 model has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $79,175. This is higher than competitors like the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche Boxster, which start at $69,995 and $72,050, respectively.

Here’s what you should know about Jaguar F-Type car insurance costs for various model years and how insurance costs vary by state.

Quick Facts

  • Jaguar stopped production of the F-Type in 2024.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance rates, on average, for the F-Type.

  • The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is typically the cheapest model year to insure.

Cost of Jaguar F-Type insurance by model year

The average Jaguar F-Type car insurance premium is $182 per month. Drivers pay an average of $126 for liability coverage and $237 for full coverage.

USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Jaguar F-Type owners, averaging $121 per month for full coverage. But its policies are available only to military members. GEICO offers the lowest average rates for non-military members, at $143 per month for full coverage and $67 for liability only.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only 
sort ascsort desc
2018$225$119
2017$228$121
2016$250$133
2015$236$125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Jaguar F-Type had an MSRP of $77,900, according to Edmunds.[2] Average monthly quotes for the 2024 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2023 Jaguar F-Type’s MSRP was $73,400, according to Edmunds. Average monthly quotes for the 2023 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2022 Jaguar F-Type had an MSRP of $69,900, according to Edmunds. Average monthly quotes for the 2022 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2021 Jaguar F-Type’s MSRP was $61,600, according to Edmunds. Average monthly quotes for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2020 Jaguar F-Type had an MSRP of $61,600, according to Edmunds. Average monthly quotes for the 2020 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2019 Jaguar F-Type’s MSRP was $60,750, according to Edmunds. Average monthly quotes for the 2019 Jaguar F-Type aren’t included due to insufficient data.

  • The 2018 Jaguar F-Type had a starting MSRP of $59,900, according to Edmunds. Full-coverage and liability-only rates from the cheapest insurers appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113$58
    State Farm$135$69
    Allstate$151$76
    GEICO$167$86
    American Family$173$88
    Progressive$178$126
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Jaguar F-Type had a $65,400 starting MSRP, according to Edmunds. The table below shows several of this model’s best car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$114$59
    State Farm$137$70
    Allstate$153$77
    GEICO$169$87
    American Family$176$90
    Progressive$180$128
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Jaguar F-Type comes with an MSRP of $65,000, according to Edmunds. Check out the following table for the cheapest average 2016 F-Type car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$125$65
    State Farm$150$77
    Allstate$168$85
    GEICO$185$96
    American Family$193$98
    Progressive$198$141
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Jaguar insurance by state

Where you live affects Jaguar F-Type car insurance cost significantly, as insurers consider each state’s risk factors, such as weather, population density, and theft risk.[3]

The table below shows average rates by state across all Jaguar models. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$172
Arkansas$309
Arizona$210
California$291
Colorado$265
Connecticut$404
Delaware$297
Florida$278
Georgia$301
Iowa$146
Idaho$151
Illinois$205
Indiana$174
Kansas$199
Kentucky$262
Louisiana$268
Massachusetts$215
Maryland$409
Maine$182
Michigan$334
Minnesota$236
Missouri$233
Mississippi$251
Montana$200
North Carolina$113
North Dakota$166
Nebraska$211
New Hampshire$136
New Jersey$215
New Mexico$192
Nevada$339
New York$569
Ohio$156
Oklahoma$215
Oregon$194
Pennsylvania$209
Rhode Island$178
South Carolina$325
South Dakota$156
Tennessee$181
Texas$285
Utah$221
Virginia$232
Vermont$183
Washington$193
District of Columbia$415
Wisconsin$160
West Virginia$189
Wyoming$144

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Jaguar F-Type

Before taking your Jaguar F-Type on the road, you’ll need to insure it. Since this vehicle’s repairs can be expensive, consider the following common coverages when insuring your Jaguar F-Type:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires liability insurance by law. It covers bodily injuries and property damage to others if you cause an accident. Many experts recommend buying more than state-minimum coverage to protect yourself financially.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision with another car or object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your vehicle after a non-collision event, such as theft, weather damage, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments/personal injury protection

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses and those of your passengers after an accident. Personal injury protection (PIP) is similar to medical payments coverage but covers lost wages and other costs related to an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages if you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have car insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage is similar, paying for damages if the other driver doesn’t have adequate insurance.

Jaguar F-Type car insurance FAQs

The answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Jaguar F-Type car insurance can help as you shop for insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest average Jaguar F-Type insurance, with full coverage averaging $121 per month. But USAA is available only to military members and their families. The next-cheapest company for Jaguar F-Type insurance is GEICO, with an average monthly rate of $143 for full coverage.

  • Yes. Jaguar F-Types are expensive to insure compared to the national average of $195 per month for full coverage. They’re also more costly to insure than similar models such as the Porsche Boxster, Porsche Cayman, and Chevrolet Corvette.

  • Insuring a Jaguar F-Type costs an average of $182 per month. F-Type drivers pay an average of $126 for liability-only coverage and $237 for full coverage.

  • Yes. Like almost every vehicle, the Jaguar F-Type depreciates over time. For example, a 2017 Jaguar F-Type depreciated by 48%, or $18,617, from 2022 to 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Good Car Bad Car Automotive Sales Data. "Jaguar F-Type Sales Figures."
  2. Edmunds. "2024 Jaguar F-TYPE."
  3. Insurance Information institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  5. Kelley Blue Book. "2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Depreciation."
