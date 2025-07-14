Home>Car Insurance>Honda

Honda Pilot Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Car insurance for a Honda Pilot averages $129 per month, which is cheaper than the national average.

Jessica Martel
Written byJessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The Honda Pilot was introduced in 2003, and it’s considered one of the best three-row SUVs of 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[1]

Although the Honda Pilot is priced similarly to competing midsize SUVs, such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, its insurance costs are below the national average. Full coverage averages $169 per month, and liability coverage averages $90. For comparison, the national average is $193 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability-only coverage.

Here’s what you need to know when comparing car insurance rates for a Honda Pilot.

Quick Facts

  • J.D. Power ranks the 2025 Honda Pilot as one of the best upper-midsize SUVs.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offer some of the cheapest insurance premiums for the Honda Pilot.

  • The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for a 2025 Honda Pilot ranges from $41,650 to $56,030.

Cost of Honda Pilot insurance by model year

Honda Pilot drivers pay an average of $129 per month for insurance. Costs vary but depend on the model year and trim, as well as personal factors like your age, driving record, and location.[2] USAA has the cheapest average rates, according to Insurify data.

The following table shows average monthly Pilot quotes across different model years.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025$217$115
2024$210$111
2023$209$111
2022$200$106
2021$190$101
2020$185$98
2019$182$97
2018$177$94
2017$173$92
2016$169$90
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Honda Pilot Car Insurance

Let us do the work getting quotes from 120+ companies. You sit back and save!

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • The 2025 Honda Pilot’s MSRP ranges between $41,650 for the base Sport model and $56,030 for the Black Edition.

    The table below shows the average monthly insurance cost for the 2025 Pilot from several of the best insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$109$56
    State Farm$130$67
    Allstate$145$74
    GEICO$161$83
    American Family$167$85
    Progressive$171$122
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2024, the Honda Pilot’s MSRP ranged from $38,540 for the LX trim to $53,930 for the top-of-the-line Pilot Elite.

    The cheapest insurance companies for this model year appear below, along with their average monthly quotes.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$105$54
    State Farm$126$64
    Allstate$141$71
    GEICO$155$80
    American Family$162$82
    Progressive$166$118
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for a Honda Pilot in 2023 was $39,775, with prices ranging up to $53,755 for the Elite Sport Utility 4D.

    Check out the table below for average monthly full-coverage and liability-only quotes from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$105$54
    State Farm$125$64
    Allstate$140$71
    GEICO$155$80
    American Family$161$82
    Progressive$165$118
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2022, the starting MSRP for a Honda Pilot was $41,375 for the Sport SUV 4D and $53,165 for the Black Edition Sport Utility 4D.

    You can see average monthly quotes for this model year from six of the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100$52
    State Farm$120$61
    Allstate$134$68
    GEICO$148$76
    American Family$154$78
    Progressive$158$112
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original starting MSRP for the 2021 Honda Pilot was $35,775 for the LX Sport Utility 4D and $51,445 for the Black Edition Sport Utility 4D.

    Below are some of the cheapest average monthly quotes from various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$95$49
    State Farm$114$59
    Allstate$127$65
    GEICO$141$73
    American Family$146$75
    Progressive$150$107
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2020, the Honda Pilot’s MSRP ranged from $34,770 to $50,840, depending on the trim level.

    The table below shows average monthly insurance quotes from six of the cheapest companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$93$48
    State Farm$111$57
    Allstate$122$62
    GEICO$137$71
    American Family$142$73
    Progressive$146$104
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for the 2019 Honda Pilot ranged from $34,470 to $49,365, depending on the trim.

    Average monthly insurance quotes for the 2019 Pilot appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$91$48
    State Farm$109$56
    Allstate$122$62
    GEICO$135$70
    American Family$140$72
    Progressive$144$103
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2018 Honda Pilot ranged from $33,795 for the LX Sport Utility 4D trim to $48,690 for the Elite Sport Utility 4D.

    Check out the following table to see average monthly quotes from various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89$46
    State Farm$106$55
    Allstate$119$60
    GEICO$131$68
    American Family$136$70
    Progressive$140$100
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for a 2017 Honda Pilot was between $33,520 and $48,420, depending on the trim.

    The following table highlights average monthly rates from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87$45
    State Farm$104$53
    Allstate$116$59
    GEICO$128$66
    American Family$133$68
    Progressive$137$98
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2016, the starting MSRP for a Honda Pilot was $33,045 for the LX Sport Utility 4D and $47,895 for the top-of-the-line Elite Sport Utility 4D trim.

    See below for some of the cheapest average monthly quotes from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$85$44
    State Farm$101$52
    Allstate$113$58
    GEICO$125$65
    American Family$130$67
    Progressive$134$95
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Honda insurance by state

Insurers consider your location when calculating your monthly premiums. If you live in an urban area with higher rates of theft, vandalism, and car accidents, you’ll likely have higher rates than if you lived in a small town with lower risks.[3]

The map below shows average monthly Honda insurance costs across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$136
Arizona$167
Arkansas$246
California$231
Colorado$211
Connecticut$321
Delaware$236
Florida$220
Georgia$239
Idaho$120
Illinois$163
Indiana$138
Iowa$116
Kansas$158
Kentucky$208
Louisiana$212
Maine$144
Maryland$325
Massachusetts$171
Michigan$265
Minnesota$187
Mississippi$199
Missouri$185
Montana$159
Nebraska$168
Nevada$269
New Hampshire$108
New Jersey$171
New Mexico$152
New York$451
North Carolina$90
North Dakota$132
Ohio$124
Oklahoma$171
Oregon$154
Pennsylvania$166
Rhode Island$141
South Carolina$258
South Dakota$124
Tennessee$143
Texas$226
Utah$175
Vermont$145
Virginia$184
Washington$153
District of Columbia$329
West Virginia$150
Wisconsin$127
Wyoming$114

Compare Honda Pilot Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 120+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Honda Pilot

Nearly every state has minimum car insurance requirements, typically including bodily injury liability and property damage liability. While this is a good start, many experts recommend purchasing more than state-minimum coverage to protect yourself financially. Consider adding the following coverages to round out your policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a non-collision event. This includes theft or damage from fire, hail, or vandalism. Although this coverage is optional, lenders typically require it (along with collision insurance) if you finance your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for damage to your vehicle if you collide with another car or hit an object like a tree, building, or fence. You can often lower your premium by choosing a higher deductible or dropping this coverage if you can afford to replace your car out of pocket after a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Certain states require personal injury protection coverage to help pay for your medical costs after a car accident, no matter who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your expenses if an uninsured driver or a driver who doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your losses hits you.

Honda Pilot car insurance FAQs

For more information about Honda Pilot car insurance, check out the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

  • USAA offers the cheapest premiums on average for a Honda Pilot, according to Insurify data. State Farm and Allstate also offer cheap rates. Your premium may vary depending on factors like your age, gender, driving record, and location.

  • No. The average insurance rate for a Honda Pilot is $129 per month — slightly lower than rates for competitors like the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. It’s also less than the national average for all vehicles, which is $150 per month.

  • The average cost to insure a Honda Pilot is $90 per month for liability-only coverage and $169 for a full-coverage policy, Insurify data shows.

  • Honda Pilots manufactured in 2007, 2008, and 2014 have some of the highest reliability scores, according to data from J.D. Power. A high reliability ranking signals fewer problems with the vehicle. On the other hand, the 2020 Honda Pilot has the lowest reliability rating.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Best 3-Row SUVs of 2025."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
Jessica Martel
Jessica Martel

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate