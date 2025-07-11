Home>Car Insurance>Ford

Ford Escape Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insuring a Ford Escape SUV costs an average of $158 per month for full coverage.

Updated

Since its introduction more than 20 years ago, drivers have loved the Ford Escape. At the height of the Escape’s popularity, Ford consistently sold more than 300,000 of these vehicles per year.[1]

Ford Escape auto insurance costs an average of $84 per month for liability-only coverage. Drivers of similar compact SUVs, such as the Toyota RAV4 or the Chevrolet Equinox, pay slightly more for car insurance.

Whether you currently own an Escape or are thinking of getting one, here’s what you need to know about getting affordable Ford Escape insurance.

Quick Facts

  • The 2025 Ford Escape has a maximum MSRP of $31,395, putting it well below the average new car price of $49,740.

  • Ford worked with Mazda to develop the first Escape in 2001.

  • USAA, Allstate, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for the Ford Escape.

Cost of Ford Escape insurance by model year

For model years 2016 to 2025, the median monthly quote for insurance is $137 per month, according to Insurify data. USAA has the cheapest monthly insurance premium for this make and model, quoting an average of $39 per month for liability-only coverage and $80 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows how rates fluctuate based on the model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$156
2024$150
2023$150
2022$143
2021$137
2020$133
2019$130
2018$127
2017$124
2016$121
Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$156
2024$150
2023$150
2022$143
2021$137
2020$133
2019$130
2018$127
2017$124
2016$121

  • The MSRP for a 2025 Ford Escape ranges from $29,150 to $31,395, depending on trim level.[2] You can find the average monthly full-coverage quotes from top insurers for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78
    State Farm$93
    Allstate$103
    GEICO$114
    American Family$118
    Progressive$137
    Nationwide$143
    Travelers$151
    Farmers$181
    Liberty Mutual$228
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$78
State Farm$93
Allstate$103
GEICO$114
American Family$118
Progressive$137
Nationwide$143
Travelers$151
Farmers$181
Liberty Mutual$228

  • The 2024 Ford Escape had an MSRP that ranged from $29,495 to $32,660. Check out the average monthly insurance costs from major insurers in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$89
    Allstate$99
    GEICO$110
    American Family$114
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$138
    Travelers$145
    Farmers$174
    Liberty Mutual$219
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$75
State Farm$89
Allstate$99
GEICO$110
American Family$114
Progressive$133
Nationwide$138
Travelers$145
Farmers$174
Liberty Mutual$219

  • Depending on your trim level preferences, the 2023 Ford Escape had an MSRP between $28,000 and $39,460. Now, you can find a 2023 Escape for $20,063 to $28,264.

    You can find the average monthly insurance cost for this model year from several major insurers below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$75
    State Farm$89
    Allstate$99
    GEICO$110
    American Family$114
    Progressive$133
    Nationwide$138
    Travelers$145
    Farmers$174
    Liberty Mutual$219
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$75
State Farm$89
Allstate$99
GEICO$110
American Family$114
Progressive$133
Nationwide$138
Travelers$145
Farmers$174
Liberty Mutual$219

  • For a 2022 Ford Escape, the original MSRP ranged between $27,185 and $37,305. Here’s how much it would currently cost per month to insure a 2022 Escape.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72
    State Farm$85
    Allstate$94
    American Family$109
    GEICO$105
    Progressive$127
    Nationwide$131
    Travelers$138
    Farmers$166
    Liberty Mutual$209
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$72
State Farm$85
Allstate$94
American Family$109
GEICO$105
Progressive$127
Nationwide$131
Travelers$138
Farmers$166
Liberty Mutual$209

  • In 2021, a new Ford Escape had an original MSRP between $25,555 and $36,455. Now you can find a 2021 Escape for less than $20,000. In the table below, you’ll find average monthly quotes from several major insurance companies for a 2021 Escape.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$68
    State Farm$81
    Allstate$90
    GEICO$100
    American Family$104
    Progressive$121
    Nationwide$125
    Travelers$132
    Farmers$158
    Liberty Mutual$200
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$68
State Farm$81
Allstate$90
GEICO$100
American Family$104
Progressive$121
Nationwide$125
Travelers$132
Farmers$158
Liberty Mutual$200

  • In 2020, the Ford Escape came with an original MSRP between $24,885 and $36,835. If you’re interested in insuring a 2020 Escape, average monthly quotes for this model year are in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$66
    State Farm$79
    Allstate$88
    GEICO$97
    American Family$101
    Progressive$118
    Nationwide$122
    Travelers$128
    Farmers$154
    Liberty Mutual$194
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$66
State Farm$79
Allstate$88
GEICO$97
American Family$101
Progressive$118
Nationwide$122
Travelers$128
Farmers$154
Liberty Mutual$194

  • The original MSRP for the 2019 Ford Escape model year ran from $24,105 to $34,120, depending on trim choices. Now, a 2019 Escape costs between $13,524 and $17,495. 

    Here’s how much several major insurers currently charge for coverage on a 2019 Escape.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65
    State Farm$77
    Allstate$86
    GEICO$96
    American Family$99
    Progressive$115
    Nationwide$119
    Travelers$126
    Farmers$151
    Liberty Mutual$190
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$65
State Farm$77
Allstate$86
GEICO$96
American Family$99
Progressive$115
Nationwide$119
Travelers$126
Farmers$151
Liberty Mutual$190

  • The Ford Escape in 2018 had an MSRP ranging from $23,940 to $33,490, based on the trim level. Here’s the current average monthly cost of insuring this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63
    State Farm$76
    Allstate$84
    GEICO$93
    American Family$97
    Progressive$112
    Nationwide$117
    Travelers$123
    Farmers$147
    Liberty Mutual$186
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$63
State Farm$76
Allstate$84
GEICO$93
American Family$97
Progressive$112
Nationwide$117
Travelers$123
Farmers$147
Liberty Mutual$186

  • For the 2017 Ford Escape, the original MSRP was between $23,750 and $31,000, but now you can find them for just over $10,000. 

    Find the average monthly insurance quotes for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62
    State Farm$74
    Allstate$82
    GEICO$91
    American Family$95
    Progressive$110
    Nationwide$114
    Travelers$120
    Farmers$144
    Liberty Mutual$182
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$62
State Farm$74
Allstate$82
GEICO$91
American Family$95
Progressive$110
Nationwide$114
Travelers$120
Farmers$144
Liberty Mutual$182

  • The 2016 Ford Escape had an original MSRP that ranged from $23,590 to $31,745. This model year currently has the following average monthly insurance costs from major insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$60
    State Farm$72
    Allstate$80
    GEICO$89
    American Family$92
    Progressive$107
    Nationwide$111
    Travelers$117
    Farmers$141
    Liberty Mutual$177
    Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
USAA$60
State Farm$72
Allstate$80
GEICO$89
American Family$92
Progressive$107
Nationwide$111
Travelers$117
Farmers$141
Liberty Mutual$177

Average cost of Ford insurance by state

How much you pay for your Ford Escape insurance premiums can vary a great deal depending on your location, even down to the ZIP code. This is because different areas have different levels of traffic, vandalism, crime, weather events, and repair costs.

The map below outlines the average rates Ford drivers pay depending on which state they live in. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$129
Arkansas$232
Arizona$158
California$218
Colorado$199
Connecticut$303
Delaware$223
Florida$208
Georgia$226
Iowa$110
Idaho$113
Illinois$154
Indiana$131
Kansas$149
Kentucky$196
Louisiana$201
Massachusetts$161
Maryland$307
Maine$136
Michigan$251
Minnesota$177
Missouri$175
Mississippi$188
Montana$150
North Carolina$85
North Dakota$124
Nebraska$158
New Hampshire$102
New Jersey$161
New Mexico$144
Nevada$254
New York$427
Ohio$117
Oklahoma$161
Oregon$146
Pennsylvania$157
Rhode Island$134
South Carolina$244
South Dakota$117
Tennessee$135
Texas$214
Utah$166
Virginia$174
Vermont$137
Washington$145
District of Columbia$311
Wisconsin$120
West Virginia$142
Wyoming$108

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Ford Escape

You have a number of factors to consider when finding the right coverage levels for your Ford Escape, starting with your state requirements for liability limits. You may choose to add other coverage options on top of your state-mandated liability insurance, such as these optional coverages:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    With collision insurance, your insurance company will help pay the repair costs of your Escape if you cause an accident. Without this kind of insurance coverage, you’ll pay out of pocket for your damages in an at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Accidents aren’t the only way your Escape might sustain damage. Comprehensive insurance will help pay the repair costs resulting from anything other than a collision, including things like vandalism or extreme weather. This may also be important if you live in an area with high theft rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    PIP coverage helps pay for medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident, no matter who caused it. If you don’t have health insurance, or if your age or other cost factors put medical expenses out of reach, this might be a worthwhile coverage to add.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, uninsured motorist coverage will help cover the cost of your property damage or medical bills. Some states require all drivers to carry this coverage, but it may be worth considering even if your state doesn’t mandate it.

Ford Escape car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for the best Ford Escape insurance rates, the answers to the following common questions can help.

  • USAA has the lowest average Ford Escape insurance quotes. But if you don’t qualify for USAA, GEICO and State Farm also have low rates. The cheapest car insurance rates aren’t the same for any two Ford Escape drivers. Everything from the driver profile, location, and driving history to the vehicle age, mileage, and safety features can all affect premiums, so it’s important to compare multiple companies.

  • No. It costs an average of $121 per month to insure an Escape, less than the national average of $150. It also costs a little less to insure a Ford Escape compared to other compact SUVs, like the Toyota RAV4 and the Chevrolet Equinox.

  • On average, the Ford Escape costs $84 per month for liability coverage and $158 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.

  • Yes. The Ford community gives the Escape an estimated longevity of 150,000 to 200,000 miles, or 10 to 15 years. But careful maintenance and good driving habits can keep these vehicles on the road longer.[4]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Ford Escape Model Years."
  2. U.S. News. "Ford Escape."
  3. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Corwin Ford. "How long will a Ford Escape last?."
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.

Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.

She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Sara Getman
