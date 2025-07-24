Dodge Hellcat Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is packed with horsepower, speed, and comfort. Although Dodge discontinued the Hellcat in 2023, many of these popular vehicles still roam the roads today.
Insuring a Challenger Hellcat costs an average of $138 per month for a liability-only policy and $260 per month for a full-coverage policy. The Hellcat is more expensive to insure than other types of Dodge vehicles.
Here are the average car insurance costs for the Dodge Hellcat and how to make sure you have the best coverage for your ride.
Quick Facts
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the most affordable insurance for the Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
Dodge Hellcat insurance is often more expensive than the national average of $192 for a full-coverage policy or $107 for a liability-only policy.
Although the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is the most recognizable, Hellcat versions also exist for the Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango.
Cost of Dodge Hellcat insurance by model year
When the Hellcat burst onto the market, this powerful version of the Challenger quickly became a fan favorite. With 807 horsepower and the ability to go zero to 60 in 3.7 seconds, this sports car is exhilarating to drive.[1] Although it’s a popular model, Dodge discontinued the Hellcat in 2023.
While there’s also a Hellcat version of the Charger and the Durango, this guide focuses on the Challenger.
On average, it costs $199 per month to insure a Dodge Hellcat. But some insurers consistently offer cheaper auto insurance rates. For example, USAA, GEICO, and State Farm each offer average quotes of less than $160 per month for a full-coverage policy on a Dodge Challenger. Average costs vary by model year, so the table below highlights the average monthly rates for the 2023 model year through the 2015 model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2023
$242
2022
$242
2021
$222
2020
$218
2019
$211
2018
$203
2017
$199
2016
$192
2015
$188
The 2023 Dodge Hellcat came with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $71,895 for the base model. For drivers opting for the top tier, the MSRP for the Super Stock version was $92,895.[2]
Full-coverage policies for a 2023 Dodge Challenger cost an average of $313 per month, while liability-only policies average $171.
The table below highlights average costs across insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$119
GEICO
$139
State Farm
$141
Allstate
$156
Progressive
$203
American Family
$181
Nationwide
$217
Travelers
$229
Farmers
$277
Liberty Mutual
$341
The 2022 Dodge Hellcat base model had a starting MSRP of $69,340. For the Super Stock model, the MSRP climbed to $88,240.
The table below highlights the average insurance premiums by insurer for the Dodge Hellcat.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$119
GEICO
$139
State Farm
$141
Allstate
$156
American Family
$181
Progressive
$204
Nationwide
$217
Travelers
$230
Farmers
$278
Liberty Mutual
$342
The 2021 Dodge Hellcat came with a starting MSRP ranging from $64,445 to $82,790.
See the table below to find average insurance quotes to insure a 2021 Dodge Hellcat.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$109
GEICO
$128
State Farm
$129
Allstate
$143
American Family
$166
Progressive
$187
Nationwide
$199
Travelers
$210
Farmers
$255
Liberty Mutual
$314
A 2020 Dodge Hellcat had a starting MSRP of $62,190 for the base model, or $79,790 for the most feature-filled option.
The table below shows the insurance companies with the cheapest average monthly quotes for this vehicle.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$107
GEICO
$125
State Farm
$127
Allstate
$141
American Family
$163
Progressive
$183
Nationwide
$195
Travelers
$207
Farmers
$250
Liberty Mutual
$308
The 2019 Hellcat had a starting MSRP ranging from $61,745 to $72,745, depending on the trim level.
The following table breaks down the average monthly costs by insurer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$103
GEICO
$120
State Farm
$122
Allstate
$135
American Family
$157
Progressive
$177
Nationwide
$189
Travelers
$199
Farmers
$241
Liberty Mutual
$297
When new, the 2018 Dodge Hellcat came with an MSRP of $51,890 to $73,390.
The following table shows the average insurance premiums by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$99
GEICO
$117
State Farm
$118
Allstate
$131
American Family
$152
Progressive
$170
Nationwide
$182
Travelers
$192
Farmers
$233
Liberty Mutual
$287
The 2017 Dodge Hellcat came with a starting price tag of $51,290. But higher-end models started at $65,290.
The table below highlights average insurance costs by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$97
GEICO
$114
State Farm
$116
Allstate
$128
American Family
$149
Progressive
$167
Nationwide
$178
Travelers
$188
Farmers
$228
Liberty Mutual
$281
A 2016 Dodge Hellcat commanded a starting price of $51,290 to $65,290, depending on the model.
The following table shows the average insurance cost across companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$94
GEICO
$110
State Farm
$111
Allstate
$124
American Family
$143
Progressive
$161
Nationwide
$172
Travelers
$181
Farmers
$220
Liberty Mutual
$270
When the Dodge Hellcat came on the scene in 2015, it offered a starting MSRP of $47,690. But for more feature-rich models, the vehicle’s MSRP quickly climbed above $50,000.
The table below shows the average monthly quotes by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$92
GEICO
$107
State Farm
$109
Allstate
$121
American Family
$140
Progressive
$158
Nationwide
$168
Travelers
$178
Farmers
$215
Liberty Mutual
$265
Average cost of Dodge insurance by state
The state you live in can affect your insurance premiums significantly. In addition to your state, insurers often look at your ZIP code to assess accident rates, crime rates, and the frequency of natural disasters.[3]
For example, locations with more traffic congestion typically have higher accident rates. Insurers charge more to offset the risk.
The map below shows the average Dodge insurance costs by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$150
Arizona
$184
Arkansas
$270
California
$254
Colorado
$232
Connecticut
$353
Delaware
$260
Florida
$243
Georgia
$263
Idaho
$132
Illinois
$179
Indiana
$152
Iowa
$128
Kansas
$174
Kentucky
$229
Louisiana
$234
Maine
$159
Maryland
$357
Massachusetts
$188
Michigan
$292
Minnesota
$206
Mississippi
$219
Missouri
$204
Montana
$175
Nebraska
$185
Nevada
$296
New Hampshire
$119
New Jersey
$188
New Mexico
$167
New York
$497
North Carolina
$99
North Dakota
$145
Ohio
$136
Oklahoma
$188
Oregon
$170
Pennsylvania
$182
Rhode Island
$156
South Carolina
$284
South Dakota
$136
Tennessee
$158
Texas
$249
Utah
$193
Vermont
$160
Virginia
$203
Washington
$169
District of Columbia
$363
West Virginia
$165
Wisconsin
$140
Wyoming
$126
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Dodge Hellcat
Whether you’re driving a Dodge Hellcat or any other vehicle, most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage. After an at-fault accident, this type of coverage would help pay for damages or injuries you cause. But it doesn’t help pay for repair costs on your vehicle.
For drivers seeking more financial protection, a full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage, may be a good fit.
As you explore your car insurance options, consider the following types of coverage:
Liability coverage
After an accident, bodily injury liability covers injuries you cause to another driver or their passengers. Additionally, property damage liability pays for damages you cause to someone else’s car or other property. Most states require you to carry some level of this coverage.
Collision coverage
If you get in an accident, collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle, up to the policy limits.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision event damages your vehicle, like theft or severe weather, comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace it.
If you have more questions about Dodge Hellcat insurance, the following answers may help.
Generally, USAA, GEICO, and State Farm each offer average quotes of less than $160 per month for a full-coverage policy on a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, making them some of the most affordable insurance companies.
Yes. When compared to other Dodge vehicles and the national average, Challenger Hellcats are relatively expensive to insure.
Insuring a Challenger Hellcat costs an average of $138 per month for a liability-only policy and $260 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy, according to Insurify data.
Due to the high-performance nature of a Hellcat, it often costs more than a typical vehicle to maintain. When looking at repairs, maintenance, insurance, and fuel costs, you may spend several thousand dollars maintaining a Hellcat each year.[4]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
