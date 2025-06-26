Chevrolet Traverse Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
A reliable SUV, the Chevrolet Traverse is a family-friendly option that offers space, safety features, and towing power.
The average cost of Chevrolet Traverse car insurance is $92 per month for liability coverage and $174 per month for full-coverage insurance. Insurance costs for this Chevrolet vehicle are comparable to average premiums for similar vehicles, including the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot.
Annually, Chevrolet Traverse drivers pay $1,104 for liability coverage and $2,064 for full-coverage insurance.
Newer Traverse models are typically more expensive to insure than older ones. The monthly cost of full coverage is $223 for a 2025 Traverse and $176 for a 2016 Traverse.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm are the cheapest insurers for Chevrolet Traverse car insurance, on average.
Cost of Chevrolet Traverse insurance by model year
The average U.S. car insurance premium is $107 per month for liability-only coverage and $107 per month for full coverage, which is more expensive than the average cost to insure a Traverse.
The cost of insuring your Traverse will vary based on your vehicle model year, state, driving record, and more.[1] USAA is the cheapest car insurance company for the Chevrolet Traverse, on average.
More recent Chevrolet Traverse models are typically more expensive than older vehicle models. Compare average quotes for the Traverse by model year below.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$122
$223
2024
$122
$223
2023
$120
$219
2022
$119
$218
2021
$113
$207
2020
$110
$202
2019
$106
$194
2018
$101
$185
2017
$100
$183
2016
$96
$176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Car Insurance for Your Traverse
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates through Insurify
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
The 2025 Chevrolet Traverse has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $42,095 for its base model, the Traverse LT. At the top of the lineup, the Traverse RS starts at $55,495, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[2]
Take a look at the table below to compare average monthly costs to insure the 2025 Chevrolet Traverse from different car insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$60
$112
State Farm
$71
$134
Allstate
$78
$149
GEICO
$88
$165
American Family
$90
$172
Nationwide
$111
$205
Travelers
$117
$216
Progressive
$129
$176
Farmers
$139
$261
Liberty Mutual
$222
$283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Original prices for the 2024 Traverse ranged from $38,995 for the base LS model to $55,595 for the RS trim. Check out the average monthly costs from insurance companies to see how insurance rates compare.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$60
$112
State Farm
$71
$134
Allstate
$78
$149
GEICO
$88
$165
American Family
$90
$172
Nationwide
$111
$205
Travelers
$117
$216
Progressive
$129
$176
Farmers
$139
$261
Liberty Mutual
$222
$283
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse had a starting MSRP of around $35,315. Below, you can compare Traverse SUV insurance costs by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$59
$110
State Farm
$70
$131
Allstate
$77
$147
GEICO
$86
$162
American Family
$89
$169
Nationwide
$109
$201
Travelers
$115
$212
Progressive
$127
$173
Farmers
$137
$256
Liberty Mutual
$218
$278
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2022 Traverse base model’s starting MSRP ranged from $35,095 to $54,745. Check out the chart below for average monthly insurance premiums by insurer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$58
$109
State Farm
$69
$131
Allstate
$76
$146
GEICO
$86
$161
American Family
$88
$168
Nationwide
$108
$201
Travelers
$114
$211
Progressive
$126
$172
Farmers
$136
$255
Liberty Mutual
$217
$277
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Chevrolet’s 2021 Traverse had an original MSRP starting at $30,995. Compare average insurance costs for the 2021 model by insurance company below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$55
$104
State Farm
$66
$124
Allstate
$72
$139
GEICO
$81
$153
American Family
$84
$159
Nationwide
$103
$190
Travelers
$108
$201
Progressive
$120
$164
Farmers
$129
$242
Liberty Mutual
$206
$263
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2020 Traverse had an MSRP ranging from $30,995 to $54,395. The table below shows monthly averages by insurance company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$54
$101
State Farm
$64
$121
Allstate
$70
$135
GEICO
$79
$149
American Family
$81
$156
Nationwide
$100
$186
Travelers
$106
$196
Progressive
$117
$160
Farmers
$125
$236
Liberty Mutual
$200
$257
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The original MSRP of the 2019 Chevy Traverse ranged from $31,125 to $54,395. Insurance prices vary by insurer, so compare average quotes for the 2019 Traverse below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$52
$97
State Farm
$61
$116
Allstate
$68
$130
GEICO
$76
$144
American Family
$78
$149
Nationwide
$96
$178
Travelers
$102
$188
Progressive
$112
$153
Farmers
$121
$227
Liberty Mutual
$193
$246
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Chevrolet’s 2018 Traverse had an MSRP ranging from $30,925 for the base model to $53,920. Below, you can compare average insurance rates for the 2018 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$49
$93
State Farm
$59
$111
Allstate
$65
$124
GEICO
$73
$137
American Family
$75
$142
Nationwide
$92
$170
Travelers
$97
$179
Progressive
$107
$146
Farmers
$115
$216
Liberty Mutual
$184
$235
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Chevrolet’s 2017 Traverse had an MSRP ranging from $32,535 for the base LS to $45,280 for the Premier Sport Utility 4D. Compare average Traverse insurance rates for the 2017 model below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$49
$92
State Farm
$58
$110
Allstate
$64
$123
GEICO
$72
$135
American Family
$74
$141
Nationwide
$91
$168
Travelers
$96
$178
Progressive
$106
$145
Farmers
$114
$214
Liberty Mutual
$182
$232
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The starting MSRP for the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse was $32,735, while the highest trim, the LTZ Sport Utility 4D, began at $45,380. Below, you’ll find a table showing the average monthly insurance costs for the 2016 Traverse by company.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$47
$88
State Farm
$56
$106
Allstate
$61
$118
GEICO
$69
$130
American Family
$71
$136
Nationwide
$87
$162
Travelers
$92
$171
Progressive
$102
$139
Farmers
$109
$206
Liberty Mutual
$175
$224
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state
Your location can influence insurance pricing significantly. Factors like accident rates, weather patterns, and state regulations play a role in how expensive your premiums will be.
Take a look at the map below to find out the average monthly cost of Chevrolet insurance in your state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Maryland
$318
Massachusetts
$167
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
New Hampshire
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
Nevada
$263
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
Compare Chevy Traverse Car Insurance Quotes
Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Traverse
Driving a Chevrolet Traverse comes with unique risks that affect your insurance coverage. For example, heavier cars cause more damage in car accidents. You may want to carry more liability insurance to offset the risk.
You should consider the following car insurance coverage options for your Chevrolet Traverse:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance helps you cover property damages or injuries to others if you cause an accident. This insurance is the most basic coverage, and most states legally require drivers to carry the minimum liability coverage limits to operate a vehicle.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers damages to your vehicle, regardless of fault, if you get into a car crash with another vehicle or collide with an object such as a light post or fence. If you lease or finance your car, many lenders require you to have this coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance helps you pay for repairs or replacements to your vehicle after a non-collision event. This can include damages due to bad weather, theft, or vandalism. Lenders may also require you to have this coverage.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP insurance helps you and your passengers pay for medical bills if you get into an accident, regardless of fault. If you live in a no-fault state, you’ll likely need to carry this coverage to drive.[3]
Uninsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
UM/UIM insurance helps cover medical bills and property damage, in some cases, if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits your vehicle. It also applies if a hit-and-run driver hits you while you’re walking as a pedestrian.[4]
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance for your Chevrolet Traverse.
USAA offers the most affordable insurance for this vehicle, with average rates of $43 per month for liability coverage and $89 per month for full coverage. But USAA only serves members of the military community. GEICO and State Farm are two additional affordable car insurance companies.
Compared to similar vehicle models, the Chevrolet Traverse isn’t much more expensive to insure, on average.
The Traverse has monthly average rates within a few dollars of rates for similar makes and models, like the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot.Seeking discounts, maintaining good driving habits, and enrolling in your company’s telematics program can help you earn cheaper insurance rates for your Traverse.
The average cost to insure a Chevrolet Traverse is $92 per month for liability coverage and $174 for full-coverage insurance. But your specific costs will vary depending on factors like your age, ZIP code, driving record, claims history, chosen deductible, credit history, vehicle crash rating, annual mileage, and more.
Yes. The Chevrolet Traverse is a reliable car. Its 2025 model received a score of 88 out of 100 for its quality and reliability from J.D. Power.[5] Similarly, its 2023 model year scored an 82 out of 100, and its 2022 model earned an 84 out of 100.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.
Alani has been a contributor at Insurify since January 2023.