Chevrolet Colorado Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevrolet Colorado drivers pay an average of $130 per month for car insurance, but your premium will depend on factors such as your vehicle’s model year and your location.

Danny Smith
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Katie Powers
Katie Powers
Katie Powers, Senior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

The average cost of car insurance for a Chevrolet Colorado is $90 per month for liability coverage and $170 per month for full-coverage insurance. The compact truck is cheaper than two of its main competitors: the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline.[1] The Chevrolet truck outpaced the Honda Ridgeline’s sales in 2024, but the Toyota Tacoma outsold both competitor vehicles.

If you’re looking to buy a Chevrolet Colorado, here’s what you should know about how much each model year costs and how to compare car insurance quotes to find the best policy.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the cheapest average car insurance rates for the Chevrolet Colorado.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Colorado has an MSRP ranging from $31,900 to $49,700.[2]

  • The average annual cost to insure a Chevrolet Colorado is $1,560. By coverage level, the average cost is $1,080 for liability coverage and $2,040 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Chevrolet Colorado insurance by model year

The average car insurance premium for a Chevrolet Colorado is $130 per month, with drivers paying $90 per month for liability coverage and $170 per month for full coverage. USAA has the cheapest average rate for the Chevrolet Colorado, at $64 per month. GEICO and State Farm are the next cheapest insurers, at $75 and $76 per month, respectively.

Check out the table below to see average monthly quotes for the past 10 model years of the Chevrolet Colorado.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025$119$219
2024$120$219
2023$117$214
2022$117$214
2021$111$203
2020$108$198
2019$104$190
2018$99$181
2017$98$179
2016$94$172
Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Colorado has a baseline manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $33,595 and a high-end MSRP of $51,295, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). Check out the table below to see the cheapest average monthly quotes for the 2025 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$58$110
    State Farm$69$131
    Allstate$76$147
    GEICO$86$162
    American Family$88$169
    Nationwide$108$201
    Travelers$114$212
    Progressive$126$173
    Farmers$136$256
    Liberty Mutual$217$278
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2024 Colorado had a base MSRP of $31,395 and a high-end MSRP of $48,695, according to KBB. Take a look at the table below for average rates from the cheapest car insurance companies for a 2024 Chevy Colorado.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$59$110
    State Farm$70$131
    Allstate$77$147
    GEICO$86$162
    American Family$89$169
    Nationwide$109$201
    Travelers$115$212
    Progressive$127$173
    Farmers$137$256
    Liberty Mutual$218$278
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado’s MSRP ranged from $24,830 to $46,652, per KBB. Compare average insurance quotes for the 2023 Colorado from different car insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$57$107
    State Farm$68$128
    Allstate$75$143
    GEICO$84$158
    American Family$87$165
    Nationwide$106$197
    Travelers$112$208
    Progressive$124$169
    Farmers$133$250
    Liberty Mutual$213$272
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 Colorado had an MSRP ranging from $20,191 to $38,817, according to KBB. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2022 Chevy.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$57$107
    State Farm$68$128
    Allstate$75$143
    GEICO$84$158
    American Family$87$165
    Nationwide$106$197
    Travelers$112$208
    Progressive$124$169
    Farmers$133$250
    Liberty Mutual$213$272
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ranged from $19,388 to $34,792, depending on the type of cab you chose, according to KBB. Check out the table below for the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2021 truck.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$54$102
    State Farm$64$122
    Allstate$71$136
    GEICO$80$150
    American Family$82$156
    Nationwide$101$187
    Travelers$107$197
    Progressive$118$160
    Farmers$127$238
    Liberty Mutual$202$258
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Colorado had an MSRP ranging from $16,259 to $32,416, according to KBB. Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2020 Colorado.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$53$99
    State Farm$63$119
    Allstate$69$133
    GEICO$78$147
    American Family$80$152
    Nationwide$98$182
    Travelers$104$192
    Progressive$114$156
    Farmers$123$232
    Liberty Mutual$197$251
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 Chevy Colorado had a baseline MSRP of $14,585 and a high-end MSRP of $29,012, according to KBB. Check out the table below to see the cheapest car insurance quotes for the truck.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$51$95
    State Farm$60$114
    Allstate$67$127
    GEICO$75$141
    American Family$77$146
    Nationwide$95$175
    Travelers$100$184
    Progressive$110$150
    Farmers$119$222
    Liberty Mutual$189$241
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 model year for the Chevrolet Colorado had an MSRP ranging from $13,873 to $26,362, according to KBB. See the table below for the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2018 Colorado.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$49$91
    State Farm$57$109
    Allstate$63$121
    GEICO$71$134
    American Family$73$139
    Nationwide$90$167
    Travelers$95$176
    Progressive$105$143
    Farmers$113$212
    Liberty Mutual$180$230
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2017, the Chevrolet Colorado had a base MSRP of $13,554 and a high-end MSRP of $24,063, per KBB. Take a look at the table below to see some of the cheapest car insurance options for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$48$90
    State Farm$57$107
    Allstate$63$120
    GEICO$71$132
    American Family$73$138
    Nationwide$89$165
    Travelers$94$174
    Progressive$104$141
    Farmers$112$209
    Liberty Mutual$178$227
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 Chevy Colorado had an MSRP ranging from $11,847 to $21,234, according to KBB. Check out the table below to see some of the top car insurance companies’ average premiums for the 2016 Colorado.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$46$86
    State Farm$55$103
    Allstate$60$115
    GEICO$68$127
    American Family$70$132
    Nationwide$86$158
    Travelers$90$167
    Progressive$100$136
    Farmers$107$201
    Liberty Mutual$171$218
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

How much you pay for your Chevrolet depends on numerous factors, including the state you live in. Every location has different variables, such as vehicle theft rates, weather risks, and more, and insurance companies consider this when setting premiums.

Take a look at the map below to see just how much rates can vary by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Massachusetts$167
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Colorado

It’s important that you properly insure your Chevrolet Colorado before you get on the road. Not only is driving without insurance illegal in just about every state, but having insufficient insurance coverage can leave you on the hook for thousands of dollars in damages in the event of an incident.

Consider the following common car insurance coverages below for your Chevrolet Colorado:

    Liability coverage

    Every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to carry liability insurance. This insurance covers bodily injury and property damage to the other driver in an accident. But many insurance experts recommend having more than just the state-minimum coverage.

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle’s damages after a collision with another car or object, no matter who’s at fault.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damages like vandalism, theft, and severe weather, such as hail. A full-coverage policy includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for any damages another driver causes to you after an accident if that driver is uninsured or doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for the damages.

    Personal injury protection/medical payments coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) pays for medical expenses and other expenses related to an accident, such as lost wages. Medical payments coverage only pays for medical expenses after an accident. Coverage availability depends on your location.[3]

Chevrolet Colorado car insurance FAQs

Finding the best policy for your new car can be tough. Check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Chevrolet Colorado car insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest Chevrolet Colorado insurance, with average monthly rates of $42 for liability coverage and $87 for full-coverage insurance. But coverage from USAA is available only to military members and their families. GEICO and State Farm are the next two cheapest insurers for Chevrolet Colorado drivers.

  • No. Chevrolet Colorados aren’t particularly expensive to insure. The average monthly cost of full-coverage insurance for a Chevrolet Colorado is $170. For comparison, the national average full-coverage rate is $195 per month.

  • It costs an average of $130 per month to insure a Chevrolet Colorado. Drivers pay an average of $90 per month for liability coverage and $170 per month for full coverage.

  • Pickup truck insurance is often more expensive due to numerous factors, including higher replacement and repair costs, as pickup trucks are typically more expensive than sedans.

    Pickup trucks are also very heavy, making them more likely to cause more extensive damage in an accident. Some drivers also use them for hauling and construction, which presents more opportunities for damage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Chevrolet Colorado."
  2. Chevrolet. "2025 Colorado."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
