Chevrolet Camaro Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevrolet Camaro drivers pay an overall average of $177 per month for car insurance, though costs vary based on model year and location.

Updated

The average cost of car insurance for a Chevrolet Camaro is $123 per month for liability coverage and $232 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Chevrolet discontinued production of its Camaro at the end of 2024.[1] But you can still buy a former model year of the Camaro. Whether you buy a new or used vehicle, it’s important to ensure you secure adequate coverage at an affordable price.

Here’s what you should know about average insurance costs for the Chevrolet Camaro by model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • On average, USAA offers the cheapest car insurance rates for the Chevrolet Camaro, followed closely by GEICO and State Farm.

  • The average annual cost to insure a Chevrolet Camaro is $1,476 for liability coverage and $2,784 for full coverage.

  • Chevrolet’s 2024 Camaro had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $32,495 to $88,690.[2]

Cost of Chevrolet Camaro insurance by model year

The average car insurance premium for a Chevrolet Camaro is $177 per month, with drivers paying an average of $123 per month for liability coverage and $232 per month for full coverage. USAA offers the cheapest average rates, at $87 per month, followed closely by GEICO and State Farm, with respective average monthly rates of $103 and $104.

Below, you can compare average quotes by model year for the Chevrolet Camaro.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2024$163$297
2023$159$292
2022$159$290
2021$151$276
2020$147$269
2019$141$258
2018$135$246
2017$133$244
2016$128$234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The base MSRP for the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro is $32,495, with the high-end MSRP reaching $88,690. Take a look at the table below to see the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2024 Camaro.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$80$149
    State Farm$95$178
    Allstate$104$199
    GEICO$117$220
    American Family$121$229
    Nationwide$148$273
    Travelers$156$288
    Progressive$173$235
    Farmers$186$347
    Liberty Mutual$297$377
  • The 2023 Chevrolet Camaro had an MSRP ranging from $27,795 to $74,695. Check out the table below to see which insurers offer the cheapest rates for the 2023 Camaro model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78$146
    State Farm$92$175
    Allstate$102$196
    GEICO$114$216
    American Family$118$225
    Nationwide$145$269
    Travelers$153$283
    Progressive$169$231
    Farmers$181$342
    Liberty Mutual$289$371
  • Chevrolet’s 2022 Camaro had a starting MSRP ranging from $26,395 to $70,395. The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for the 2022 model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78$145
    State Farm$92$174
    Allstate$102$194
    GEICO$114$215
    American Family$118$223
    Nationwide$145$267
    Travelers$153$281
    Progressive$169$229
    Farmers$181$339
    Liberty Mutual$289$368
  • The base MSRP for the 2021 Camaro was $26,195. Below, you can compare average quotes from different insurance companies for the 2021 Camaro.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$74$138
    State Farm$88$166
    Allstate$97$185
    GEICO$109$204
    American Family$112$213
    Nationwide$137$254
    Travelers$145$268
    Progressive$160$218
    Farmers$172$323
    Liberty Mutual$275$351
  • The 2020 Camaro had an original MSRP of $25,995, but the most expensive trim had a starting cost of $69,995. Take a look at the most affordable car insurance companies for the 2020 model in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$72$135
    State Farm$85$161
    Allstate$94$180
    GEICO$106$199
    American Family$109$207
    Nationwide$134$247
    Travelers$141$261
    Progressive$156$213
    Farmers$168$315
    Liberty Mutual$268$342
  • Chevrolet’s 2019 Camaro had an original MSRP ranging from $25,995 to $68,995. See the table below for the cheapest average monthly rates for the 2019 model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$69$129
    State Farm$82$155
    Allstate$90$173
    GEICO$102$191
    American Family$104$199
    Nationwide$128$237
    Progressive$149$204
    Travelers$135$250
    Farmers$161$302
    Liberty Mutual$257$328
  • The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro had an original MSRP of $28,395, with the most expensive trim costing $68,495. Check out the table below to see some of the cheapest average rates from insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$66$123
    State Farm$78$148
    Allstate$86$165
    GEICO$97$182
    American Family$100$189
    Nationwide$123$226
    Travelers$130$239
    Progressive$143$194
    Farmers$154$288
    Liberty Mutual$246$312
  • The base MSRP of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro was $28,395. The high-end MSRP for the 2017 model was $68,135. Take a look at the table below for the cheapest average quotes for the 2017 Camaro.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$65$122
    State Farm$77$146
    Allstate$85$163
    GEICO$96$181
    American Family$98$188
    Nationwide$121$224
    Travelers$128$237
    Progressive$141$193
    Farmers$152$285
    Liberty Mutual$242$310
  • The 2016 Chevrolet Camaro had a base MSRP of $29,685 and a high-end MSRP of $45,790. Below, you can compare the average monthly quotes for the 2016 Camaro.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63$117
    State Farm$74$140
    Allstate$82$157
    GEICO$92$173
    American Family$95$180
    Nationwide$116$215
    Travelers$123$227
    Progressive$136$185
    Farmers$146$274
    Liberty Mutual$233$297
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

The average cost of your Chevrolet Camaro insurance will depend on your location. Rates can vary drastically from state to state based on your area’s weather, crime rates, and other relevant factors.

You can compare overall average monthly rates across all Chevrolet models by state in the table below. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Camaro

It’s important to ensure you purchase adequate car insurance coverage for your Chevrolet Camaro before taking it on the road. If you don’t sufficiently protect your new car, you could have to pay out of pocket in the event of an incident.

Consider the following coverages for your Camaro:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    In every state except New Hampshire, you legally have to carry liability coverage. This state-minimum coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in the event of an incident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your car after a non-collision event, such as vandalism, theft, or severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers damages to your car after a collision with another vehicle or object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damages from an accident with an at-fault uninsured or underinsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments/personal injury protection

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses of you and your passengers in the event of an accident. Similar to medical payments, personal injury protection (PIP) pays for medical expenses, but it also covers other costs related to an accident, such as lost wages.[3]

Chevrolet Camaro car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer commonly asked questions about Chevrolet Camaro car insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest Chevrolet Camaro insurance, with an average monthly rate of $87. Camaro drivers with coverage from USAA pay an average of $57 per month for liability coverage and $118 per month for full coverage. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, on average.

  • Yes. Chevrolet Camaros are more expensive to insure than the average car. Camaro drivers pay an average of $232 per month for full-coverage insurance. This is higher than the national average cost of full-coverage insurance of $195 per month.

  • It costs $177 per month to insure a Chevrolet Camaro, on average. Camaro drivers pay an average of $123 per month for liability insurance and $232 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Yes. Insurance companies generally classify Camaros as sports cars. Car insurance companies often consider vehicles with higher horsepower and larger engines as sports cars.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Chevrolet. "GM to retire Camaro at the end of the 2024 model year."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Chevrolet Camaro."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
