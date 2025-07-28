Home>Car Insurance>Bmw

BMW M3 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average monthly BMW M3 insurance rate is $132 for liability coverage and $248 for full coverage, but rates vary based on model year and insurer.

  5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She's also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

  15+ years in content creation

  7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

The BMW M3 is a high-performance sports sedan with 473 horsepower. The vehicle stands out for its handling and impressive speed, going 0–60 in just over four seconds.

The average cost of insuring a BMW M3 is $132 per month for liability-only insurance and $248 per month for full coverage. The BMW M3 sedan has a higher price tag than some similar makes and models, and it has more expensive car insurance rates.

If you’re pursuing coverage for a BMW M3, here are some other things you need to know about insuring this high-performance vehicle.

Quick Facts

  • USAA is the cheapest insurance company for BMW M3 car insurance.

  • The M3 Competition Sedan delivers 503 horsepower.

  • The M3 is BMW’s high-performance version of its popular 3 Series.

Cost of BMW M3 insurance by model year

The total average cost of BMW M3 car insurance is $190 per month, but USAA offers more affordable rates for BMW M3 insurance, according to Insurify data.

A vehicle’s model year also affects BMW M3 car insurance premiums. In the table below, you can see the average BMW M3 premium for recent model years.

2025$123
2024$145
2023$100
2022$132
2021$120
2018$131
2017$135
2016$173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting price for a 2024 BMW M3 was $76,000. Here are the average full-coverage rates for a 2024 BMW M3 from different insurers.

    USAA$159
    State Farm$191
    Allstate$213
    GEICO$235
    American Family$245
    Progressive$251
    Nationwide$293
    Travelers$308
    Farmers$372
    Liberty Mutual$404
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • A 2023 BMW M3 sedan had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $74,300. In the table below, you can see the average full-coverage car insurance quotes for a 2023 M3 from some of the top insurance companies.

    USAA$156
    State Farm$187
    Allstate$209
    GEICO$231
    American Family$240
    Progressive$246
    Nationwide$287
    Travelers$303
    Farmers$365
    Liberty Mutual$396
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting price for a BMW M3 in 2022 was $70,100. If you’re thinking about buying a used 2022 model, here are the average car insurance premiums from various insurers.

    USAA$156
    State Farm$187
    Allstate$208
    GEICO$230
    American Family$239
    Progressive$246
    Nationwide$286
    Travelers$302
    Farmers$364
    Liberty Mutual$395
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP of the 2021 BMW M3 was $69,900. Below, you can see how average 2021 BMW M3 full-coverage insurance rates vary based on the insurer.

    USAA$148
    State Farm$177
    Allstate$198
    GEICO$218
    American Family$227
    Progressive$233
    Nationwide$271
    Travelers$286
    Farmers$345
    Liberty Mutual$375
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • BMW didn’t make the M3 in 2020 or 2019, but the 2018 BMW M3 had a starting price of $66,500. In the following table, you can see the average full-coverage car insurance premiums for the 2018 M3 from several insurers.

    USAA$132
    State Farm$158
    Allstate$177
    GEICO$195
    American Family$203
    Progressive$209
    Nationwide$243
    Travelers$256
    Farmers$309
    Liberty Mutual$335
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MSRP of the 2017 BMW M3 was $64,000, but rates vary by insurance company. See below for the average 2017 M3 full-coverage premium from several different insurers.

    USAA$131
    State Farm$157
    Allstate$175
    GEICO$193
    American Family$201
    Progressive$206
    Nationwide$240
    Travelers$253
    Farmers$305
    Liberty Mutual$331
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2016 BMW M3 has a starting price of $63,500. In the following table, you’ll find the average full-coverage car insurance premium for the 2016 M3 from a few insurance companies.

    USAA$125
    State Farm$150
    Allstate$168
    GEICO$185
    American Family$193
    Progressive$198
    Nationwide$230
    Travelers$243
    Farmers$293
    Liberty Mutual$318
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of BMW insurance by state

The average cost of BMW insurance varies based on your state, city, and ZIP code. Insurers consider location-specific factors, like the number of accidents and the risk of severe weather, when setting premiums in a certain area.[1]

Here, you can see the average BMW insurance premium across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

Alabama$174
Arizona$212
Arkansas$313
California$294
Colorado$268
Connecticut$408
Delaware$300
Florida$281
Georgia$304
Idaho$153
Illinois$207
Indiana$176
Iowa$148
Kansas$201
Kentucky$264
Louisiana$271
Maine$184
Maryland$413
Massachusetts$217
Michigan$338
Minnesota$238
Mississippi$253
Missouri$236
Montana$202
Nebraska$213
Nevada$343
New Hampshire$138
New Jersey$217
New Mexico$194
New York$575
North Carolina$114
North Dakota$168
Ohio$158
Oklahoma$217
Oregon$196
Pennsylvania$211
Rhode Island$180
South Carolina$329
South Dakota$158
Tennessee$182
Texas$288
Utah$223
Vermont$185
Virginia$235
Washington$195
District of Columbia$420
West Virginia$191
Wisconsin$161
Wyoming$145

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your BMW M3

If you own a BMW M3 or are thinking of buying one, it’s important to have enough auto insurance coverage. Here are several car insurance coverages that can be beneficial if you drive a BMW M3:

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle’s repairs after an accident or single-car crash.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision repairs, including damage from floods, fires, vandalism, and theft.

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance — short for guaranteed asset protection — is valuable if you lease or finance a BMW M3.[2] If you total your car or someone steals it while you owe more than what the car is worth, gap insurance will cover the difference.

    New car replacement coverage

    If you total your BMW M3 in a covered accident or loss, new car replacement will provide a higher payout so you can purchase a new vehicle of a similar make and model. Without this coverage, your insurer will base your payout on your car’s depreciated value.

    OEM coverage

    Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage pays to use genuine BMW parts if your M3 needs repair after a covered loss. This endorsement is important because many car insurance policies only cover the use of cheaper, aftermarket parts.

BMW M3 car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for BMW M3 auto insurance, here’s some additional information that can help as you compare policies.

  • Which company has the cheapest BMW M3 insurance?

    Based on Insurify’s rate data, USAA is the cheapest insurance company for BMW M3 owners. USAA’s average BMW M3 insurance premiums are $127 for full coverage and $61 for liability-only insurance. Other insurers with cheap BMW M3 insurance rates are GEICO and State Farm.

  • How much does it cost to insure a BMW M3?

    The average cost of BMW M3 car insurance is $132 per month for minimum coverage and $248 per month for full coverage. Annually, that’s about $1,584 for minimum coverage and $2,976 for full coverage.

  • Is a BMW M3 expensive to insure?

    The BMW M3 is more expensive to insure than some similar makes and models. The total average monthly cost to insure a BMW M3 is $190, which is higher than an Audi A6 ($182) or a Mercedes-Benz C-Class ($185), for example.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is gap insurance?."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

  15+ years in content creation

  7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

