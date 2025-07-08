Home>Car Insurance>Audi

Audi A4 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Full-coverage Audi A4 car insurance costs $223 per month, or $2,676 per year, which is slightly above the national average for similar cars.

Miranda Marquit
Written by Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

  • Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast

  • MBA from Utah State University

Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.

Chris Schafer
Edited by Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris Schafer Deputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

The average cost of Audi A4 car insurance is $119 per month for liability-only coverage and $223 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

In 2024, sales of the Audi A4 were down 45% compared to 2023.[1] Other luxury-brand cars, like the BMW 3 Series and the Lexus IS, are similarly priced to the Audi A4, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging between just over $40,000 and almost $46,000.[2]

Quick Facts

  • New York drivers pay the highest average rates for Audi car insurance, at $551 per month.

  • The Audi A4 received an above-average reliability score of 78 out of 100 from Consumer Reports.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest auto insurance rates for the Audi A4.

Cost of Audi A4 insurance by model year

The average car insurance cost for the Audi A4 is $223 per month for full coverage and $119 per month for liability coverage. But insurance companies base rates on a variety of factors, including a vehicle’s model year.

The table below shows the average insurance premiums for the Audi A4 based on model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
2025$124
2024$108
2023$133
2022$167
2021$160
2020$134
2019$125
2018$125
2017$132
2016$138
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2025 Audi A4 is $44,100. The cost may be higher depending on the trim level and whether you select additional features.

    The table below includes average full-coverage quotes from various insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$144
    State Farm$173
    Allstate$193
    GEICO$213
    American Family$222
    Progressive$228
    Nationwide$265
    Travelers$279
    Farmers$337
    Liberty Mutual$366
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When it was released, the 2024 Audi A4 had a starting MSRP of $41,900. But if you buy the car used, you may be able to get a lower price, closer to $38,000.[3]

    When insuring this model year, compare premiums from several companies, with the table below as a starting point.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$139
    State Farm$167
    Allstate$186
    GEICO$206
    American Family$214
    Progressive$220
    Nationwide$256
    Travelers$270
    Farmers$325
    Liberty Mutual$353
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2023 Audi A4 was $41,395. But it’s an older vehicle now, and you might be able to get one for closer to $30,000 today.

    Once you decide on the car, you need to get an insurance policy. The table below can help you compare full-coverage car insurance rates from different companies for the 2023 Audi A4.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$139
    State Farm$166
    Allstate$186
    GEICO$205
    American Family$213
    Progressive$219
    Nationwide$255
    Travelers$269
    Farmers$324
    Liberty Mutual$352
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original base MSRP for the 2022 Audi A4 was $39,900. Today, you might be able to find a used model for between $27,000 and $28,000.

    Your insurance cost depends on what coverage options you choose and your driver characteristics, but you can use the table below to begin comparison shopping.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$133
    State Farm$159
    Allstate$178
    GEICO$196
    American Family$204
    Progressive$209
    Nationwide$244
    Travelers$257
    Farmers$310
    Liberty Mutual$337
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Starting at $39,100, the 2021 Audi A4 has decreased in price over the years.

    While discounts can help reduce prices, the table below provides an idea of what insurance companies might charge for full coverage.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$126
    State Farm$151
    Allstate$169
    GEICO$186
    American Family$194
    Progressive$199
    Nationwide$232
    Travelers$244
    Farmers$295
    Liberty Mutual$320
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When new, the 2020 Audi A4 started at $38,395 MSRP, although you might be able to get one for about $19,000 now.

    Individual insurance quotes depend on several factors, including your driving record, location, and personal characteristics, but you can start comparing quotes for this model year using the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$123
    State Farm$148
    Allstate$165
    GEICO$182
    American Family$189
    Progressive$194
    Nationwide$226
    Travelers$239
    Farmers$288
    Liberty Mutual$312
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the Audi A4 was $37,400, but you can probably find one for much less today, since this is an older vehicle.

    Your insurance premium might vary based on policy options, car mileage, and driver characteristics. Get an idea of what you might pay from each company using the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$121
    State Farm$145
    Allstate$161
    GEICO$178
    American Family$186
    Progressive$190
    Nationwide$222
    Travelers$234
    Farmers$282
    Liberty Mutual$306
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Drivers paid about $36,000 when the 2018 Audi A4 was first released, but today you’re likely to find models in the $16,000 range.

    Compare insurance company premiums for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$118
    State Farm$141
    Allstate$157
    GEICO$174
    American Family$181
    Progressive$186
    Nationwide$216
    Travelers$228
    Farmers$275
    Liberty Mutual$298
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original base price for the 2017 Audi A4 was $34,900, and used models are available for much less today.

    As you compare insurance companies, use the table below to begin your shopping for insurance.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$115
    State Farm$138
    Allstate$154
    GEICO$170
    American Family$177
    Progressive$182
    Nationwide$212
    Travelers$223
    Farmers$269
    Liberty Mutual$292
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Starting at $35,900, the 2016 Audi A4 MSRP was higher than the 2017 model. Today, you might be able to find one for less than $8,000.

    Your insurance premiums will add to the overall cost of the car, so use the table below to begin comparing full-coverage insurance rates from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113
    State Farm$135
    Allstate$151
    GEICO$167
    American Family$173
    Progressive$178
    Nationwide$207
    Travelers$218
    Farmers$263
    Liberty Mutual$286
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Audi A4 insurance by state

In addition to factors like your claims history, coverage level, driving experience, and credit-based insurance score, your car insurance cost also varies by location.

Here, you can see how Audi insurance rates across all models vary by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$167
Arizona$204
Arkansas$300
California$282
Colorado$257
Connecticut$392
Delaware$288
Florida$269
Georgia$292
Idaho$146
Illinois$199
Indiana$169
Iowa$142
Kansas$193
Kentucky$254
Louisiana$260
Maine$176
Maryland$397
Massachusetts$208
Michigan$324
Minnesota$229
Mississippi$243
Missouri$226
Montana$194
Nebraska$205
Nevada$329
New Hampshire$132
New Jersey$208
New Mexico$186
New York$551
North Carolina$110
North Dakota$161
Ohio$151
Oklahoma$208
Oregon$188
Pennsylvania$202
Rhode Island$173
South Carolina$316
South Dakota$151
Tennessee$175
Texas$276
Utah$214
Vermont$177
Virginia$225
Washington$187
District of Columbia$402
West Virginia$183
Wisconsin$155
Wyoming$139

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Audi A4

You have a lot to consider when getting car insurance, including your coverage needs, state requirements, how much it would cost to repair or replace your car if you were in an accident or the car were otherwise damaged, and more.

These factors can all affect the level of coverage you choose. As you begin your search, here are some of the most common coverages for you to consider.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Liability coverage

    State regulations on minimum coverage vary, but every U.S. state except New Hampshire requires drivers to have liability insurance. Liability coverage includes bodily injury, which pays for the other driver’s medical expenses if you’re at fault, and property damage liability, which covers the other driver’s car or other property you damage in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car’s damage if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or hit a stationary object, such as a tree or fence, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays to repair damages to your car caused by weather (such as hail, wind, or water), theft, vandalism, and fire, as well as other non-collision incidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage can help pay for your medical bills and car repairs if a driver without sufficient insurance hits you or you’re involved in a hit-and-run accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage can provide compensation if you need to pay for things like a flat-tire repair or a tow to a repair shop.

Audi A4 car insurance FAQs

If you want to buy an Audi A4 and are curious about car insurance, here are the answers to some of the most common questions you might have.

  • USAA has the cheapest insurance for an Audi A4, but you must be a military member or an eligible family member of one to qualify for coverage. Otherwise, you could find cheap insurance with GEICO.

  • The average cost for Audi A4 car insurance is $119 per month for liability-only coverage and $223 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

    But the cost to insure an Audi A4 depends on various factors, including your age, gender, and driving record, as well as any bundling discounts you might be eligible for, the deductible you choose, your ZIP code, accident risk, and more.

  • The Audi A4 costs slightly more than the national average to insure.

  • Audi, as a make, ranks below average in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.[4] But the Audi A4 received an above-average reliability score of 78 out of 100 from Consumer Reports.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. CarFigures. "Audi A4/S4 US Sales Figures."
  2. Edmunds. "Compare Cars Side-by-Side."
  3. Edmunds. "https://www.edmunds.com/audi/a4/2024/."
  4. J.D. Power. "Vehicle Dependability Still Suffering Due to Pandemic Aftershocks, J.D. Power Finds."
